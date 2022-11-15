129 Things Our Parents Told Us As Kids That We Realized Were Toxic Only When We Became Adults
No matter where you fall on the spectrum of parenting styles or what your specific beliefs are regarding child-rearing, as a parent, there are some things you should say and do to your kids. Sharing words of appreciation and showering them with genuine love can do a lot to help your child grow up feeling loved, secure, and happy.
Let’s flip the coin, and we have a wide range of things you should NEVER say to children. Well, unless your goal is to create the most toxic environment possible.
This is our piece of parenting advice for you today: a kid’s brain is like a sponge, ready to absorb everything you say, especially considering that as their parent, they look up to you. Certain words and the intentions behind them can be incredibly hurtful and damaging and leave a lasting invisible scar. Believe it or not, some everyday phrases may do more harm than good and only serve to drive a wedge between you and your child.
When it comes to parenting, nothing is ever a guarantee — and that includes you always getting it right — but there’s always a way to better parenting. Let’s start with the things parents should never say, and you’ll already be doing a lot to break the cycle of toxic parenting, allowing your house to be a safer place for your little ones. You’ll find that some of these submissions are blatantly destructive, while others are indeed said with good intentions but still carry a hint of venom in certain circumstances.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Why can't you be more like your sister/brother?"
"Ugh, you are just like your mother/father."
"I know what’s best for you."
"Finish your plate even if you aren’t hungry."
"What's wrong with you?"
"You did great on your test, but why can't you do that all the time?"
"You're an idiot!"
"Leave me alone!"
"I told you so."
"That's just not good enough."
"I couldn’t do that so you probably can’t either."
"I'm so fat. I need to go on a diet!"
"Why do I have to tell you everything 100 times?"
"You live under my roof and you follow my rules."
"Don’t ask me then, if you’re just going to do it your own way."
"That's not how you do it. Let me show you."
"I do everything for you!"
"Don't eat that or you will get fat."
"That's the way I was raised and I turned out fine."
"I’m ashamed of you."
"You're the man of the house."
"I'm too busy."
"Act your age."
"Don’t you want mommy to be happy?"
"Your father/mother left because of you."
“'You always …'” or 'You never …'”
"I don’t love you right now."
"Don’t come to me when you get into trouble."
"How could anyone like you?"
"I don't know how we are going to pay the bills this month."
"Stop being such a baby."
"Stop being so selfish and needy."
"You can't do that!"
"You’re my reason for living."
"Big boys/girls don't get scared."
"You are way better than that kid!"
"You are playing that game wrong!"
"Are you sure you can do that?"
"I hate math, I was never good at it."
"Mommy's not crying, everything is fine!"
"Wait until your father/mother gets home."
"Thinking about sex is bad at your age."
"If you eat all your dinner, you can have dessert."
"Family finances aren’t your business."
"Don't talk to strangers."
"That’s only for boys/girls."
"Because I’m an adult and you’re a child."
"It’s just a little white lie."
"You’re too young to think about this."
Stop calling little girls "bossy."
"You are 'mini-me.'"
"Why can't you do anything right?"
"There's nothing to be afraid of."
"Your friends don't do that."
"I wouldn't do that if I were you."
"You should be ashamed of yourself."
"Boys should fight back."
"You're a boy. You're supposed to like sports."
"You're a bad kid."
"You have awful taste in music/movies/art/sports."
"Stop driving me crazy!"
"You'll never amount to anything."
"You shouldn't be feeling this way."
"You're a little heartbreaker."
"I wish I never had kids."
"I am leaving this house and never coming back."
"You make me so angry."
Screaming “Oh no" when he falls down.
"Your sister/brother does it better than you."
"I will give you a toy if you do this."
"Eat quickly."
"You're so shy."
"That's not something to cry about."
"I could do that when I was your age."
"Does anything ever get into that head of yours?"
"I'll disown you."
"Don't even bother talking to me."
"You have been so bad all day."
"I’m not talking to you until you start behaving right."
"You are different."
"Don’t argue with me."
"I will never let anything bad happen to you."
"Look at what you’re teaching your younger sibling."
"If you don’t want to follow the rules, get out of my house."
"You’ll understand how I feel when you have a kid just like you one day."
"Don't jump/run/beat."
"You are not supposed to know it."
"Haven’t you learned anything yet?"
"You should always listen to adults."
"That’s a stupid idea."
"Choose another dream."
"That doesn’t sound realistic."
"I know you because I gave birth to you."
"How could I say no to that gorgeous face?"
"You don’t appreciate anything I do."
"What do you know about life?"
"You will never be any different."
"You are too sensitive."
"I'm just going to leave you here then."
"'B' is fine but an 'A' is more better."
"I used drugs and smoked when I was a kid."
"Stop crying right now!"
"You are so lazy!"
"I'm disappointed about you."
"You better do what I say or else."
"Don't make me turn the car around."
"I wish you would be more like your cousin/classmate/friend."
"You are my little perfect angel!"
"I don't know who ate your candy."
"I will never forgive you."
"If you don’t clean your room, you’re going to be in big trouble.”
"Because I said so."
"You did well but you could do better."
"Medical procedure won’t hurt and medicines are just candy."
"That outfit doesn't look good on you."
"That's not very ladylike of you."
"Stop being such a girl."
"When I was your age, I had the hottest girlfriend."
"Move faster."
"You're a liar."
"You should have done better."
"I don't believe you."
"You're so dramatic."
"You don't feel that way."
"We’ll never afford that."
"Don't go out in the dark."
"You’re not living up to your potential."
"Don’t ask any more questions."
"That’s impossible."