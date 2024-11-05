Woman, 46, With Rare ‘Benjamin Button’ Condition Claps Back At Trolls, Conspiracy Theorists

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiffany Wedekind is now believed to be one of the oldest living survivors of progeria, more commonly known as rapid aging disease or Benjamin Button disease. At 46-years-old, she has exceeded the average life expectancy by more than 30 years. In her own words, she is “not even supposed to be alive.”

According to Cleveland Clinic, progeria is a rare genetic disorder affecting 1 in 20 million people worldwide that causes rapid aging between a baby’s first one to two years of life. Their growth slows, they don’t gain weight as expected, and the condition is always fatal, often taking the life of the patient at around 15 years old.

Standing at 4’5” and weighing only 58 pounds, Tiffany is often mistaken for a child. But she hasn’t been shy to respond to those who would use her diagnosis as an insult, saying she “doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with me.”

As seen with progeria’s symptoms, Tiffany suffers from cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and calcifications in her knees, causing them to painfully degenerate. She also hides her thinning hair under a wig and wears 3D-printed dentures after losing the roots of her teeth.

“I mean, I essentially looked like a little baby doll,” she told People. “I knew very early that something was different about me. But I just wanted to live my life and be like everybody else.”

Staying true to those words, Tiffany took many jazz, tap, and ballet classes in school. She also played softball, basketball, and performed as a junior high school cheerleader, despite knowing progeria often takes patients’ lives in their teens.

Doctors didn’t properly diagnose Tiffany even when her symptoms raised alarms

According to New York Post, Tiffany had to have her teeth pulled out when she was seven years old as her baby teeth didn’t fall out naturally — then she wore braces for six years. When she was sixteen, doctors were surprised to find strange white splotches on her skin.

Her hair began to fall out and her teeth deteriorated as she entered her 20s — and yet, no diagnosis.

It was only when her older brother Chad, who had also been small for his age, developed a variety of bone and heart issues that Tiffany finally got some answers.

As doctors dug further into their family’s genetics, they made the appropriate conclusions.

Tiffany, then 38, her brother, had her mother Linda — who had a milder case — were all diagnosed with progeria. The third Wedekind sibling Todd and their father Michael tested negative.

Chad died about a year later at the age of 39. Now, a narrowing aortic valve has Tiffany on constant alert for a heart attack, like the one that killed her brother.

“I actually had a nurse tell me a couple years ago, ‘You’re only 42,’” she said. “I’m like ‘Lady, I’m not even supposed to be alive. Don’t go by my age.’”

While some on the Internet haven’t bothered holding their tongue, Tiffany refuses to let their unkind words affect her

Tiffany has grown quite a following on TikTok, with almost 30K fans watching her content. This attention, however, also attracts haters who have been quite vocal about the creator’s physical appearance.

“Glad to see u having fun but ur seriously in need of calories” someone wrote in the comments while another said, “You need some cheeseburgers.”

Some conspiracy theorists have even claimed her condition is a hoax, writing, “Progeria is genetic and present at birth. She has pics as a teenager looking healthy…”

Without batting an eye, Tiffany responded by simply singing, “One great thing about being an adult — you don’t have to give a sh–t.”

Her fans didn’t hesitate to back her up with one saying, “These comments made me so mad, so glad you take it and make it silly and positive.”

“Ok, well some people should just get over themselves. Although it made for a great laugh,” someone added. “You have such good energy and seems you take life with ease. You’re awesome.”

Even though she isn’t able to enjoy many of the simple daily activities we take for granted, Tiffany has found ways to stay true to her life motto

While the 46-year-old struggles to live the kind of life she desires with “little, simple things that people don’t even bat an eye over,” she hasn’t let that diminish her spirit.

Dr. Kim McBride, a geneticist who oversees Tiffany’s care, told People, “She still has this wonderful, amazing spark, and joie de vivre.”

This spark is why she is known as “Tenacious Tiffany” on Instagram. She also launched her own candle brand in 2004 and expanded her business into a yoga and art collective named Wanderlust Studio.

“There’s so many people that don’t live in the moment,” Tiffany said. “Right now is all we have. I just really want people to appreciate it.”

Many of Tiffany’s fans find inspiration in the way she chooses to live

