Teen Is Expected To Babysit Their Bratty Cousin Who Intentionally Lies To Get Them In Trouble
Family, Relationships

Teen Is Expected To Babysit Their Bratty Cousin Who Intentionally Lies To Get Them In Trouble

All parents deserve a night off every now and then. Even if it’s just for a few hours to visit their favorite restaurant and enjoy a glass of wine without hearing a child yell from the bathroom that they need help, babysitters can be a godsend for busy moms and dads.

But if you want a sitter to return time and time again, it’s best to ensure that both you and your child treat them kindly. One teen recently reached out to Reddit for advice after finally putting their foot down and refusing to watch their rowdy cousin anymore. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared, as well as some of the replies readers left her.

    Having a babysitter in the family can be extremely helpful for working parents

    Image credits: flernata / envato (not the actual photo)

    But being expected to watch their unruly cousin has pushed this teen to their breaking point

    Image credits: valeriygoncharukphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: DoneBabysittingTAITA

    Finding a great babysitter can feel like striking gold for parents

    If you’re a parent, you know the value of having a great babysitter that you can call up. When there’s someone in your contacts that you trust, that your kids love and that will allow you to go out for a few hours without worrying about the safety of your little ones, you can experience a taste of freedom that you probably haven’t felt since before your kiddos came into the world.

    According to Kidsit, the average family will hire a babysitter once or twice a month. But they may need one more or less frequently, depending on their schedule and their specific needs. And one important factor to keep in mind when hiring a sitter is finding one that meshes well with your family.

    Nowadays, there are a variety of ways to find someone to watch your children. You can go the old-fashioned route and call up a teen in the neighborhood or a relative who lives nearby, or you can download an app and hire someone from the palm of your hand.

    When it comes to what to look for in a great sitter, The Bump suggests finding someone who has great references. Ideally, your sitter will have plenty of experience and glowing reviews. It’s also wise to make sure they’ve been properly trained and know CPR and/or first aid. Then, of course, you want to ensure that your child enjoys being around them. 

    But it’s not only about what your child thinks of the babysitter. It’s also about how much your babysitter enjoys spending time with your kiddos. If you happen to have a particularly difficult child, Child Mind Institute notes that it’s still possible to find a sitter, but it might require some additional effort.

    It’s important for parents to ensure that their children don’t drive their sitters away

    First, they recommend being up front with any new sitter about the challenges they’ll face with your child, so they know what they’re getting themselves into. You don’t have to scare them off, but allow them to be prepared for what’s to come. 

    Parents also must be prepared to pay a higher than average rate if their children come with special challenges. This might also help babysitters be open-minded and patient if they know they’re earning a decent amount for their time. In the same vein, Child Mind Institute recommends that parents be generous with their time, especially if it’s the first time the sitter has met their child.

    Don’t rush out the door, and if you can, be willing to take phone calls and answer texts when you’re out. This should help the sitter feel more comfortable and open to watching your child again in the future. Plus, if something goes terribly wrong, you don’t want to be in a situation where you can’t get home quickly.

    It can be daunting stepping into a home where the child is known for throwing tsunami-sized tantrums or monumental meltdowns. But if the sitter actually gets assistance and support from the child’s parents, it might be manageable.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this teen did anything wrong by refusing to watch their cousin any more? Feel free to share, and then if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing a similar situation, look no further than right here!

    Readers were very supportive of the teen, and they joined in on the conversation to share more details

    Many readers agreed that the real problem here is how the aunt and mother acted, not how the author responded

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about two years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    We've had similar "lying brat" stories here before. I'll say the same thing I said for them - always verify, as thoroughly as possible, that an accusation is true before believing it. Especially if it comes from a child... and especially if said child is known for being a spoiled brat.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Dude has recorded evidence but still being punished. His family are cunty.

    sachielk avatar
    StumblingThroughLife
    StumblingThroughLife
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    I hate these kinds of posts, as I feel so sorry for the teens who are threatened/bullied/coerced into situations that are seriously bad. He's 12 now... how long before he raises his hands to her - and her mum/aunt disbelieve that, too. I hope she sticks to NO, and that they regret their bullying down the line. OP =NTA

    ritabenko_1 avatar
    Fellfromthemoon
    Fellfromthemoon
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    NTA. Aunt Cassandra, why do you want me to babysit if I'm unreliable, untrustworthy and trashed the house?

