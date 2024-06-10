Billie Eilish’s Manager Accuses Taylor Swift Of “Preventing Other Artists From Shining”

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift has been accused of “weaponizing” her fans to compete with Billie Eilish after weeks of speculation pointed to a possible rift between the two stars.

An “insider” close to Billie recently told the DailyMail: “Industry insiders aren’t blind to the fact that Taylor is weaponizing her fans and that Billie appears to be the latest victim in that campaign.”

Billie's manager reportedly accused Taylor of trying to prevent other artists from shining by releasing special edition records on the same day as Billie's album.

Previously, Billie had called lengthy concerts "psychotic," implicitly criticizing Taylor's Eras Tour.

“Whenever Taylor feels jealous of a peer’s success, she does all she can to make sure her fans start vicious online campaigns to bring that person down without ever telling them to stop,” they continued.

“And all while operating under the guise of being America’s sweetheart.”

Image credits: Xavi Torrent/TAS24/Getty Images

Both stars have recently released new albums, with Taylor’s The Tortured Poets Department reaching the No. 1 position in Billboard’s album rankings.

The Anti Hero singer was criticized for her marketing strategy, which consisted of releasing several versions of the same album with minor variations, such as extended editions with one or two new songs added.

Two of these “special editions” were dropped the same day that Billie released her latest album, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

One of the people who took aim at Taylor for this move was Billie’s manager, Danny Rukasin, who reportedly re-shared and then deleted a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) accusing the 34-year-old superstar of “breaking her neck doing everything to prevent other artists from shining.”

Some people have speculated that Taylor might have released two “special editions” of her latest album on the same day Billie released hers to compete with the California-born star

Image credits: rudylopez

The What Was I Made For? singer herself seems to have indirectly questioned this strategy when she called out “some of the biggest artists in the world who make f***ing 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more” during a March interview with Billboard.

“It’s so wasteful, and it’s irritating to me that we’re still at a point where you care that much about your numbers and you care that much about making money — and it’s all your favorite artists doing that sh*t,” she added.

“Whenever Taylor feels jealous of a peer’s success, she does all she can to make sure her fans start vicious online campaigns to bring that person down,” the insider said

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

After Swifties interpreted her comments as criticism of Taylor, who has a total of 11 vinyls for sale on her site, Billie took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she wasn’t “singling anyone out” and that “these are industry-wide systemic issues” that deepen the “climate crisis.”

The California-born hitmaker also slammed musicians who perform lengthy concerts during an interview for Stationhead in May.



“I’m not doing a three-hour show. That’s literally psychotic,” she said.

“Nobody wants that. You guys don’t want that. I don’t want that. I don’t even want that as a fan.

“My favorite artist in the world, I’m not trying to hear them for three hours.”

Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour spans three hours and fifteen minutes.

Billie seems to have indirectly slammed Taylor’s Eras Tour by stating that performing lengthy shows is “psychotic”

Sources close to Billie suggest that she doesn’t want a public rift and that she is now a victim of unwarranted online attacks by Swift’s fans, as per the DailyMail.

“Billie doesn’t want anything to do with a ‘feud.’ She’s not interested in the drama, and she’s done nothing to provoke it whatsoever,” an insider said.

“At a time when Billie is doing so well, there is no reason for her to become involved in any kind of beef.”

Image credits: Archiean14

Image credits: knownothvng13

“Billie doesn’t want anything to do with a ‘feud.’ She’s not interested in the drama,” the source added

Image credits: John Sciulli/Getty Images

Fans believe that the disagreement between both stars traces back to earlier this year when Blur frontman Damon Albarn criticized Taylor in an interview with the LA Times, claiming she “doesn’t write her own songs” and saying that Billie is a “really strong songwriter.”

The Fortnight singer clapped back against Damon’s remarks, calling them “completely false” and “damaging.” The tension heightened when Billie invited Damon to perform at Coachella, a move some Swifties took as an attack on the 14-time Grammy winner.

Bored Panda has contacted Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift’s representatives for comment.

“People need to stop making assumptions and comparing these two,” a fan wrote

