Taylor Swift Appears To Present Kim Kardashian As A Bully In Latest Song ‘thanK you aIMee’

Taylor Swift fans are convinced that her latest album includes a diss track about her nemesis, Kim Kardashian.

Within a span of just a few hours, Taylor took the world by storm with the release of 31 songs, 15 of which were first released in the new album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” and the remaining ones were part of the deluxe version of the album “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.”

The hitmaker’s songs from the new album appear to be peppered with her secrets about ex-lovers and past feuds, according to Swifties, who have been busy decoding the lyrics of her tunes ever since Taylor’s 11th studio album dropped.

Fans decoding the lyrics of Taylor Swift’s latest album believe she has dedicated a diss track to Kim Kardashian

Image credits: Taylor Swift

Fans believe one song in particular, “thanK you aIMee,” is Taylor’s latest shot at Kim, who has been engaged in a long-standing feud with the Cruel Summer singer. Much of the scuffle between them was sparked by Kim’s ex-husband and rapper, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

For those wondering why fans have come to such a conclusion, a close look at the song’s title contains the answer. The capital letters K, I, and M are sneakily emphasized in the song title, “thanK you aIMee,” which seems to be a deliberate nod to the reality TV star.

In the song, the Grammy-winner sings about a bitter feud with someone named Aimee from her hometown. The evocative lyrics paint a story about Aimee being a bully who becomes celebrated eventually.

“When I picture my hometown / There’s a bronze spray-tanned statue of you / And a plaque underneath it / That threatens to push me down the stairs at our school,” Taylor sings.

The song “thanK you aIMee” features lyrics about the bully’s kid coming “home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you”

Image credits: Kim Kardashian

Fans are also convinced that Taylor is making a reference to one Kimye child, 10-year-old North West, who has been captured dancing to “Shake It Off” in a viral TikTok video.

“I don’t think you’ve changed much,” Taylor sings in “thanK you aIMee.”

The lyrics go on to say: “And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues / And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

Social media users are convinced that the track is Taylor’s latest dig at the SKIMS founder, with one quoted saying, “Has anyone checked on Kim Kardashian after Taylor Swift just handed her her a** on a silver platter.”

Kim Kardashian and her daughter, North West, have previously danced away to Taylor Swift’s hit track “Shake It Off” in a viral TikTok video

i had a lot of thing in my 2023 bucket list but kim kardashian dancing to shake it off wasn’t on it… pic.twitter.com/v4F4ES6p0t — J⁴⁴ (@hammerclerc) January 5, 2023

“I DID NOT HAVE TAYLOR SWIFT GAGGING KIM KARDASHIAN ON MY 2024 BINGO CARD OMFG?????” another wrote, while a third comment said, “Not a song about a school bully being called thanK you aIMEE… KIM.”

“Remember when we thought The Tortured Poets Department was a Joe Alwyn breakup album and then Taylor Swift took out Matt Healy and Kim Kardashian too?” said another comment.