Taylor Swift Is “Not Important,” Courtney Love Says As She Slams List Of Female Artists Today

Courtney Love did not mince words as she launched a fiery discourse on all the female artists and chart-topping divas she does not approve of.

The outspoken frontwoman of the ’90s rock band Hole, who was famously married to Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain, made the comments about her fellow female artists in the music industry while promoting her new eight-part BBC Radio 6 series, Courtney Love’s Women.

Whether it’s Taylor Swift or Lana Del Rey or even Madonna, the 59-year-old singer had something to say.

“Taylor is not important,” Courtney told the Evening Standard. “She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.”

Courtney Love had some sharp notes about her fellow female artists currently ruling the industry

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Courtney also claimed Lana could do well with a seven-year hiatus.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great,” she went on to say. “When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

When it came to Madonna, the dig seemed to have less to do with music and more to do with their personal rivalry.

“I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me,” Courtney said.

In the same interview, Courtney shared her two cents about the current state of the music industry and said a lot of the female artists are becoming a “cliché.” The Hole frontwoman did slip in some praise for Grammy-winner Beyoncé but still concluded that she just doesn’t “like her music.”

Taylor Swift “is not important” or “interesting as an artist,” Courtney Love said during her recent interview

Image credits: Courtney Love

“It’s great that there are so many successful women in the music industry, but lots of them are becoming a cliché,” she told the outlet. “Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same.”

“If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same,” she continued. “I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

With her trademark candor and provocativeness, Courtney also said in the interview that she is “completely disagreeable” and that she is the kind of artist who is “all for taking my wiener out on stage.”

Even Beyoncé was not spared from Courtney Love’s harsh critique about the female stars of the music world

Image credits: John Shearer/Getty Images

“People used to say that I was so difficult. They said I was disagreeable. Yes, I am completely disagreeable and I’m never going to apologise for that. I always wanted to be known as a b—,” she said.

“Being liked was never my thing. Kurt wanted to be liked but not me. He was able to hide behind me, but then I got hated. Then Kurt died, and the hatred towards me reached a completely new level,” she added. “I did not plan for that. I’m all for taking my wiener out on stage, like Jim Morrison did. If I had a wiener and I was drunk enough, I would have totally taken it out, just like Jim. I had a bitch capacity and I was cool with not being liked. I saw Bob Dylan in Don’t Look Back and he didn’t want to be liked and I thought, yeah, I want to be like that.”

Fans did not take it lightly after hearing Courtney Love tearing down her fellow artists

