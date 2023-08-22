 Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances
22points
Celebrities, Entertainment

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

We have long suspected there’s something mystique and magical about Lana Del Rey – not because of her hypnotizing voice or prophetic powers. However, our gut feeling proved true when the news of swathes of concertgoers being knocked over by a mysterious energy wave during Lana’s last gig in Mexico City emerged.

Taking place on August 15th at the Foro Sol arena in Mexico City, Mexico, Rey’s ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ tour performance didn’t gain widespread attention until the weekend, when videos of the astonishing event spread like wildfire on social media.

Recently, a clip of the mysterious energy wave that knocked over Lana Del Rey fans in Mexico went viral

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Image credits: SeasonOfLana

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Image credits: SeasonOfLana

In these videos, you can see fans toppling to the ground like a bunch of lined-up dominoes. Although no casualties have been reported, the eerie event incited people to demand a logical explanation.

“Someone’s TESTING something without informed consent,” one conspiratorial comment suggested. “Probably a crowd control device.” Another comment chimed in saying, “It’s witchcraft 100%”.

The baffling incident occurred during Rey’s 65,000 people ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ tour performance last week

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Image credits: SeasonOfLana

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances
Image credits: TeranGael

But no matter how much fun fans had speculating about all the paranormal, conspiratorial possibilities, G Keith Still, a crowd science expert, had another explanation.

“It’s called a progressive crowd collapse, where the momentum of one person knocking into another, increases significantly,” Still explained to The Messenger.

He continued: “I think the phrase ‘domino effect’ is quite appropriate. If you stack dominoes up, a domino can knock over another domino one-and-a-half times its size, simply because you’re turning a potential energy into kinetic energy. You’re changing the force.”

“So it’s very easy when you get into close proximity when the crowd is packed together to actually knock the whole thing over as one.”

This is how the incident looks from one angle

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Image credits: SeasonOfLana

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Image credits: SeasonOfLana

Currently, the first video to bring this incident to light sits with 3.1 million views, while fans remain engaged in devising amusing explanations

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Image credits: SeasonOfLana

The expert, however, asserts that the potential of crowds shouldn’t be taken for granted – especially if your event gathers as many as 65,000 fans, as Rey did on that baffling evening.

“The media caught it from multiple angles and it looks horrible… And it can be quite fatal unless people can pick themselves up, and you get people caught at the front of that, like the Itaewon disaster.”

He highlights that while the Lana Del Rey event didn’t escalate significantly, as it happened at that unfortunate Travis Scott concert two years ago, claiming the lives of ten people, there was a real risk of attendees sustaining injuries like broken ribs or even facing fatal outcomes due to asphyxiation.

Not surprisingly, people came up with some interesting and entertaining theories

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Entertainment
Homepage
Trending
Entertainment
Homepage
Next in Entertainment
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are people really that stupid that this is "news" or "shocking", do people really cannot derive themselves what happened? (I know I know, the answer is yes, but I try to refuse that fact).

1
1point
reply
POST
Debbie
Debbie
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are people really that stupid that this is "news" or "shocking", do people really cannot derive themselves what happened? (I know I know, the answer is yes, but I try to refuse that fact).

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda