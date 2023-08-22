Huge Number Of Lana Del Rey Fans Knocked Over During Concert Under Unexplained Circumstances

We have long suspected there’s something mystique and magical about Lana Del Rey – not because of her hypnotizing voice or prophetic powers. However, our gut feeling proved true when the news of swathes of concertgoers being knocked over by a mysterious energy wave during Lana’s last gig in Mexico City emerged.

Taking place on August 15th at the Foro Sol arena in Mexico City, Mexico, Rey’s ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ tour performance didn’t gain widespread attention until the weekend, when videos of the astonishing event spread like wildfire on social media.

In these videos, you can see fans toppling to the ground like a bunch of lined-up dominoes. Although no casualties have been reported, the eerie event incited people to demand a logical explanation.

“Someone’s TESTING something without informed consent,” one conspiratorial comment suggested. “Probably a crowd control device.” Another comment chimed in saying, “It’s witchcraft 100%”.

The baffling incident occurred during Rey’s 65,000 people ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ tour performance last week

But no matter how much fun fans had speculating about all the paranormal, conspiratorial possibilities, G Keith Still, a crowd science expert, had another explanation.

“It’s called a progressive crowd collapse, where the momentum of one person knocking into another, increases significantly,” Still explained to The Messenger.

He continued: “I think the phrase ‘domino effect’ is quite appropriate. If you stack dominoes up, a domino can knock over another domino one-and-a-half times its size, simply because you’re turning a potential energy into kinetic energy. You’re changing the force.”

“So it’s very easy when you get into close proximity when the crowd is packed together to actually knock the whole thing over as one.”

This is how the incident looks from one angle

I didn’t notice until I saw my video hahaha pic.twitter.com/kwE0gU0axo — Chiwis Terán (@TeranGael) August 17, 2023

Currently, the first video to bring this incident to light sits with 3.1 million views, while fans remain engaged in devising amusing explanations

Lana Del Rey’s performance of ‘Pretty When You Cry’ really blew people away! pic.twitter.com/ABzamzYwYG — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) August 17, 2023

The expert, however, asserts that the potential of crowds shouldn’t be taken for granted – especially if your event gathers as many as 65,000 fans, as Rey did on that baffling evening.

“The media caught it from multiple angles and it looks horrible… And it can be quite fatal unless people can pick themselves up, and you get people caught at the front of that, like the Itaewon disaster.”

He highlights that while the Lana Del Rey event didn’t escalate significantly, as it happened at that unfortunate Travis Scott concert two years ago, claiming the lives of ten people, there was a real risk of attendees sustaining injuries like broken ribs or even facing fatal outcomes due to asphyxiation.

Not surprisingly, people came up with some interesting and entertaining theories