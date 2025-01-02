Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"What Does This Symbol Mean?": Trivia About 30 World-Famous Signs And Icons
Entertainment

"What Does This Symbol Mean?": Trivia About 30 World-Famous Signs And Icons

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
Symbols surround us, guiding us, protecting us and communicating important messages every day. From mathematical symbols to road signs, these icons play a crucial role in our lives, often conveying a powerful meaning with just a simple image.

In this trivia quiz, we challenge you to identify the meaning behind some of the most recognizable symbols – whether a familiar road sign, a mathematical operator or a common everyday icon. How well do you really know the symbols that guide our world?

Ready? Let’s dive in!

    “What Does This Symbol Mean?”: Trivia About 30 World-Famous Signs And Icons

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    25 😑 but mathematically, does nr6 have two answers? Since it's not stated which side is referred to, just that one side is xx that the other side? 🤓🤷‍♂️

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    The other one offered an answer of "less than or equal" which was unequivocal. The "greater than" symbol very definitely means that one number is bigger and one number is smaller, so it was a choice of which answer was more correct.

    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    22/30! Nice test! I failed some of the car ones and also the "how to wash" one! I never understood them!

    bobbrooce_1 avatar
    Bob Brooce
    Bob Brooce
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    I've got a Bachelor of Science degree, but if I ever saw lower case Delta before right now I don't remember.

