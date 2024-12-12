ADVERTISEMENT

Food is something universal. We all have to eat to survive. But beyond that, cooking and baking can be tons of fun, eating is a way to connect with other people, and it’s delightful to try new and exciting flavors. However, innovation and originality are far from easy if you’re in the restaurant business.

Some chefs… well, they go overboard with their ideas. Like, epic fail levels of overboard. That’s where the popular Stupid Food online group comes in. It’s a community of people who gently poke fun at some of the most pretentious, bizarre, and confusing dishes people have stumbled across. We’ve collected some of the finest specimens to show you. Scroll down to go down the rabbit hole of weird gastronomic designs, and be sure to upvote the pics that made you do a double-take, Pandas.

#1

The "Vegan Salad" At A Wedding I Went To That Is Literally Just Dry Romaine

The "Vegan Salad" At A Wedding I Went To That Is Literally Just Dry Romaine

laserdollars420 Report

#2

Americans, Are You Okay?

Americans, Are You Okay?

SimpleButFun Report

#3

Old Guy I Worked With Mixes Peanuts With His Coca-Cola Apparently This Is An Old Country Thing

Old Guy I Worked With Mixes Peanuts With His Coca-Cola Apparently This Is An Old Country Thing

MikeBinfinity Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What country?? (And yes, I realize they probably meant old *country* thing and not *old country* thing.)

The Stupid Food group was created all the way back in April 2015. In the nearly decade since then, the community has grown to a jaw-dropping 2.4 million food critics from all around the globe. The subreddit presents itself as a “place to lambast idiotic methods of serving food, or any other epicurean inanity worthy of ridicule.”

The group continues to be extremely popular to this very day and ranks among the top 1% of all subreddits by size. After all, who doesn’t enjoy being an armchair critic?
#4

Facebook Is Wild

Facebook Is Wild

PM-ME-FUNFACTS Report

#5

Excessive Levels Of Stupidity

Excessive Levels Of Stupidity

lennyjankins Report

#6

Mac And Cheese Battle

Mac And Cheese Battle

Green____cat Report

Food, aesthetics, and taste are all potentially very divisive topics. The moderators who are in charge of keeping the community running smoothly point out that Stupid Food is primarily meant for ridicule.

They do not care about how creative and artful the images are. “We're here to poke gentle fun at other people's creativity, and we do not care whether it is just or reasonable.”
#7

Shiba-Inu Butt Bread In Japan

Shiba-Inu Butt Bread In Japan

Bubbly_Serve3536 Report

#8

Excuse Me? Cursed

Excuse Me? Cursed

BassGlittering1931 Report

#9

My Friends Hated This, Cranberry Sauce Over Rice. Is It Really That Bad?

My Friends Hated This, Cranberry Sauce Over Rice. Is It Really That Bad?

Constant-Cellist4593 Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes. Some as part of a sauce wouldn’t necessarily be bad, but just cranberries?

When you’re not physically there at the table, eating the food, a huge part of the experience is missing. Namely, the taste, smell, texture, and mouthfeel.

You’re also missing out on the ambiance of the restaurant or fast-food place, which can affect your mood and expectations a lot. As can the staff and how they talk and serve you. When you post on Stupid Food, all you have to go by are the aesthetics, the plating, and the idea behind the dish.

#10

Y’all Eating Or Passing?

Y’all Eating Or Passing?

I-Paint-People Report

#11

This $10 Cheesy Garlic Bread I Bought Tonight

This $10 Cheesy Garlic Bread I Bought Tonight

cindywoohoo Report

#12

What Do You Think About This?

What Do You Think About This?

cindyiconic Report

hooten-beth avatar
Beth H
Beth H
Community Member
Premium 1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They didn’t leave room for the Bloody Mary.

A big reason why Stupid Food continues to be so active to this day is the level of quality everyone brings to the content. The moderators warn that you should stay on topic while posting photos.

For example, you shouldn’t be sharing images “featuring anything featuring idiotic, dangerous, and pointless eating ‘challenges’ such as the Tide Pod Challenge.” As a rule of thumb, photos related to these sorts of challenges are usually disliked, so they’re downvoted or ignored. Meanwhile, when it comes to recipes, you should only share them with the group if they’re actually stupid. In short, they need to stand out.
#13

My Mom's Atrocious Dinner Every Night: Pumpkin Seeds, Barbecue Sauce, Cottage Cheese, And Spinach

My Mom's Atrocious Dinner Every Night: Pumpkin Seeds, Barbecue Sauce, Cottage Cheese, And Spinach

OilRevolutionary3999 Report

#14

Look At This Nonsense Walmart Is Pushing

Look At This Nonsense Walmart Is Pushing

BillMillerBBQ Report

#15

This Is A Real Post On Facebook

This Is A Real Post On Facebook

AMTINLB Report

Redditor u/Clackpot, the founder of Stupid Food, previously told Bored Panda all about the community and shared their thoughts on pretentiousness and cooking. According to them, pretentious cooking and fancy food are not actually a binary choice. “Supremely wonderful food can also be sphincter-tighteningly precious, and I will cheerfully deride the pretension whilst also applauding the skill and imagination required,” they said.
#16

Who Wants To Eat A Wrap With Their Hands Anyways?

Who Wants To Eat A Wrap With Their Hands Anyways?

aspiring-derm Report

#17

A Facebook Creation...not Oc

A Facebook Creation...not Oc

EyeSimp4Asuka Report

#18

Chips In A Tiny Jar…. For Sale In My Hotel Room For Just 6.99

Chips In A Tiny Jar…. For Sale In My Hotel Room For Just 6.99

njkauto Report

“And really the pretension in food is about the creator, not the food itself nor the outcome. Consequently, although it is very difficult to define what makes food stupid, it's actually very easy to decide whether it is stupid or not, it's a subjective call which we are all equipped to make," the founder of the community told us earlier.

The founder revealed that they allowed the community to grow naturally. “Stupid Food is an entirely different creature to what I originally envisaged, but I've allowed it to grow in its own way and here we are. To be honest, I don't like the modern Stupid Food nearly as much as the thing I conceived but it has been fascinating to watch it grow and mature," they said about their perspective at the time.
#19

What In The Diabetes Is This, America

What In The Diabetes Is This, America

Cyberpunk_Banshee Report

#20

Believe It Or Not: Deep Fried Pizza

Believe It Or Not: Deep Fried Pizza

CharlieBluu Report

#21

Asked For Extra Cheese In Bean Burrito, Got Almost All Cheese Instead

Asked For Extra Cheese In Bean Burrito, Got Almost All Cheese Instead

T2Cert Report

For u/Clackpot, food is “highly subjective,” so making any absolute statements about it would be “unmitigated piffle.” They said that “literally every human being consumes food and we each have our own view, some of which will differ wildly from one another.”

#22

This Kinda Stuff Is Why Europeans Mock Us

This Kinda Stuff Is Why Europeans Mock Us

EyeSimp4Asuka Report

#23

What On Earth Is That?

What On Earth Is That?

Next_Airport_7230 Report

#24

Hamburgers Or Hotdogs? Why Not Both??

Hamburgers Or Hotdogs? Why Not Both??

Denny_Dust Report

From the founder’s perspective, pretentiousness ought to be confronted head-on and should “have its feet held to the fire of ridicule, it needs us to laugh in its face.” However, the customers are partly to blame for so many chefs going bonkers with their creations, too.
#25

Carnivores For Christ

Carnivores For Christ

Hambushed Report

#26

Canned Sea Water (No Sodium)

Canned Sea Water (No Sodium)

Potatoswatter Report

#27

There’s Stupid And Then There’s Facebook Level Stupid

There’s Stupid And Then There’s Facebook Level Stupid

42tfish Report

“For culinary pretension to work requires credulous individuals to buy into the conceit that, for example, dropping salt onto your steak via your elbow—lookin' atchoo Salt Bae—is somehow an improvement over a salt cellar or a grinder; that serving dishes directly onto tabletops and worktops gives them an indefinable je ne sais quoi which is simply not available from common-or-garden crockery; or that adding gold leaf to excessively expensive liquor effects some great improvement which is too subtle for the hoi polloi to understand. It is essentially a confidence trick,” they said.
#28

I Used To Work At Dunkin. Don’t Miss It

I Used To Work At Dunkin. Don’t Miss It

Monkey_King94 Report

#29

My Friend’s 25 Dollar Gluten Free Vegan Pizza

My Friend’s 25 Dollar Gluten Free Vegan Pizza

Dapper_Monk Report

#30

Blooming Bologna. I Have No Words

Blooming Bologna. I Have No Words

CynicalPencil Report

Which of the dishes featured in this list did you think was the stupidest of them all? Were there any that you’d be willing to try, no matter how much people judged you? Which ones made you say ‘yum’?

What is the weirdest dish you’ve recently seen at a restaurant in person? Grab a snack and let us know in the comments.
#31

What The Hell Is This

What The Hell Is This

Antique_Big8316 Report

#32

I'm Sure Everyone Is Dying For A Peep Dog

I'm Sure Everyone Is Dying For A Peep Dog

incognitoguy95 Report

#33

I’d Go On Another Date With Him

I’d Go On Another Date With Him

Traditional_Mix_4314 Report

#34

I Just Don't Understand It Lol

I Just Don't Understand It Lol

wattscup Report

#35

My Dad Cooks Chicken In The Microwave

My Dad Cooks Chicken In The Microwave

DanLikesFood Report

#36

I Had To Reread This Twice To Understand

I Had To Reread This Twice To Understand

Adollfromnewalbion Report

#37

My Dad Made Ribs And Beans But I Decided To Have This Instead For Dinner

My Dad Made Ribs And Beans But I Decided To Have This Instead For Dinner

Humantrashdisposal Report

#38

Discovered You Can Glue Meat Together - It's An All-In-One Surf And Turf Steak

Discovered You Can Glue Meat Together - It's An All-In-One Surf And Turf Steak

Western_Action_6 Report

#39

Zero Waste! You Know Minus The Coffee Grounds You Just Wasted

Zero Waste! You Know Minus The Coffee Grounds You Just Wasted

lotpotfockets Report

#40

Apparently I’m Dying On This Hill, But Am I Dying Alone?

Apparently I’m Dying On This Hill, But Am I Dying Alone?

SoyDusty Report

#41

Saw This On Facebook

Saw This On Facebook

ChrisL217 Report

#42

One Slurp Each I Said! 🎃

One Slurp Each I Said! 🎃

TakingItDayByDay535 Report

#43

Wife Gifted Me With This Absolute Banger Today

Wife Gifted Me With This Absolute Banger Today

Jean-truite44 Report

#44

The After Effects Of This Seem Unpleasant, At Best

The After Effects Of This Seem Unpleasant, At Best

thewalkindude Report

#45

Real Deviled Eggs

Real Deviled Eggs

PreparationOk9860 Report

chrisfischer avatar
Maudelin
Maudelin
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do wedding's what? The plural of wedding does not have an apostrophe.

#46

The Size Of The Pasta Dish I Ordered In A Fancy Hotel In India

The Size Of The Pasta Dish I Ordered In A Fancy Hotel In India

marsovec Report

#47

Is This Now Coffee, A Donut Or Ice Cream?

Is This Now Coffee, A Donut Or Ice Cream?

Top_Extreme7263 Report

#48

How Many Years In Jail For This?

How Many Years In Jail For This?

Thin-Astronaut-7350 Report

#49

British Food Strikes Again

British Food Strikes Again

SimpleButFun Report

#50

In A Weight Loss Sub

In A Weight Loss Sub

Mystery_meander25 Report

#51

Inquiring Minds Are Inquiring

Inquiring Minds Are Inquiring

autistic_bard444 Report

#52

I Thought Y’all Would Appreciate My Office Grilling Technique

I Thought Y’all Would Appreciate My Office Grilling Technique

emboman13 Report

#53

$60 After Tax And Tip

$60 After Tax And Tip

misosoups_ Report

#54

I Genuinely Don't Know What To Say About This

I Genuinely Don't Know What To Say About This

stee4vendetta Report

#55

Ice Cream! Except By That I Mean I Stuck Buttercream In The Freezer And Started Eating It With A Spoon

Ice Cream! Except By That I Mean I Stuck Buttercream In The Freezer And Started Eating It With A Spoon

itsNinety_ Report

#56

Pickled Cheesecake With Pretzel Crust

Pickled Cheesecake With Pretzel Crust

LuminousGrace66 Report

#57

How Do Yall Like Your Pancakes Cooked? I Like Mine Medium Rare

How Do Yall Like Your Pancakes Cooked? I Like Mine Medium Rare

elliangelx Report

#58

Mother-In-Law’s Homemade Eggnog. Cognac Did Not Want To Mix

Mother-In-Law’s Homemade Eggnog. Cognac Did Not Want To Mix

Ur_a_adjective_noun Report

#59

My Submission Because Apparently It's Stupid

My Submission Because Apparently It's Stupid

PinxJinx Report

#60

One Of My Student’s Breakfast

One Of My Student’s Breakfast

Pope_Eric_Mar Report

#61

Stupidly Giant Ice Cream Servings

Stupidly Giant Ice Cream Servings

the-friendly-squid Report

#62

I'm Just Going To Leave This Here

I'm Just Going To Leave This Here

Baxter_138 Report

#63

Who Wants To Attend With Me ?

Who Wants To Attend With Me ?

NightLord70 Report

#64

I Present To You All The Furger And Bries

I Present To You All The Furger And Bries

SleepyAxew Report

#65

My Mom Made A Gravy For Dinner Tonight Containing 21,000+ Mg Of Sodium

My Mom Made A Gravy For Dinner Tonight Containing 21,000+ Mg Of Sodium

bklove13 Report

