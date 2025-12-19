That’s why it’s not surprising that so many people feel tempted to interact with them when the opportunity arises, even if the famous person isn’t always in the mood for it. On Reddit , people have been sharing which celebrities they’ve met and how nice—or not so nice—those encounters turned out to be. Scroll down to see what your favorites are like when the cameras aren’t rolling.

Celebrities are human, just like you and me. Still, even though they do perfectly ordinary things, like going for walks or grabbing a coffee at a cute café, running into one in real life can feel strangely surreal. You’re used to seeing them on the silver screen or your phone, and suddenly, there they are, right in front of you.

#1 I met Johnny Depp at Ohare airport when I was like 8. My mom took our picture and then had him watch me while she used the restroom. He agreed and stood with me while she used the restroom, didn’t seem to bother him in the slightest. Nice guy is all I remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Met Dolly when I was 8 as her hairstylist was a friend of my moms and she was exactly as she is. Gave me a big hug and she smelled of roses and baby powder.

#3 When I was a kid in the early 1970s, Muhammad Ali moved into the same town, about a mile away from where I lived. One day, my friends and I rode our bikes to his house to see where he lived. We were at the end of his driveway when the door opened and Ali came out. We thought he was going to chase us away. Instead, he waved us down and invited us inside. We stayed for about two hours. He was as nice a man as you could ever meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Jazz guitar legend John McLaughlin. He was one of my musical heroes. I ended up going to a music school for college, and he came there to do a show. One of my friends was working security and he turned a blind eye when I snuck backstage lol.



I introduced myself and told him that he was one of the big reasons I was in music school. He invited me into his dressing room to chat. We spoke about music for a little bit, and then I asked him how he played one of his songs cuz I could never get it right. Long story short, it ended up being an almost hour-long private lesson that did more to improve my skills than the three semesters I'd already spent in school.



In the middle of it, his wife came in and said "John, we have a problem. I've backed the car into a wall." He just smiled and told her "Don't worry, I'll see to it in a minute. I've got something important here."



Truly a life-changing experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My husband and I went to a holiday party for a publicist for many actors in 2004. Aviator had just come out and Leonardo DiCaprio showed up for the party, as it was his publicist. They had told us not to bring cameras so I didn't but people started snapping photos. So I went down to a shop and got a disposable camera. My husband and I asked Leonardo for a photo and he called over his friend to take the photo. But his friend didn't hold the button to recharge the Flash. Another time the friend had a beer in front of the camera. We called Leonardo over after the photo had been taken and he graciously came back for another one. He is such a nice guy. We cherish this photo.

#6 I worked for Jimmy Carter. What a wonderful man.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Gordon Ramsay. Made him a margarita. He was exceptionally kind. He came in the next night as well. And gave me a very friendly and respectful bow when we recognized one another.

#8 Robert Plant. He stood on my foot, accidentally. Turned to me and apologised. I realised who he was, half way through telling him not to apologise, and ended up saying “no need to apologise, you’re Robert Plant!” He laughed, and said “well, there is that, yes.”



That’s it. But from that brief interaction I’ve concluded he’s awesome. This was around 30 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Didn’t exactly meet them. I saw them and they saw me. I was in selfridges in London with my mum. We were in the kitchen appliances area. In walked Alan Rickman. I saw him and instantly recognised him. I sidestepped over to my mum and said under my breath that Alan Rickman was there. Now, my mum wasn’t tall, she was SHORT. In between me walking over to her and her hearing what I’d said, a very tall black man stood in between her and Alan Rickman. She looked at me then back at him then said very loudly “THAT’S NOT ALAN RICKMAN. ALAN RICKMAN’S WHITE”

Needless to say this was heard by mr Rickman and he looked at me desperately trying to find a hole to crawl into. He smiled at me.

#10 George Clooney happened to be at the same gentlemen's club I had my bachelor party over 25 years ago. While I stepped away to use the the restroom, my friends had gone up to him and told him it was my bachelor party. When I got back, he waved us over to his table and said I heard you're getting married, congratulations and bought us a round. Super nice down to earth dude.

#11 I met John Cena, he laughed at my joke, like *genuinely* laughed. He was very funny and kind! My friend asked for a hug and he gave her a very good one, not a hover-hand type thing.



It was great 🖤.

#12 John Candy. Met him when I was 9 in a restaurant. Asked him for his ketchup, my parents were mortified. Then he chatted us up for 5 mins, asked for some recommendations about where to eat while he was in town. Absolute Canadian Gentleman.

#13 Princess Anne



She was really nice. Very normal, buying discounted Christmas decorations and a rake. I was at work on the till and I signed her up to our discount card scheme lol.

#14 Not a huge celebrity, but I met Mike O Malley about ten years ago. I said I was a huge fan and he suggested I come back like an hour later and he’d chat with me and get a photo. I went back as instructed, and originally a security guard was gonna send me away - but then Mike came around the corner and actually started arguing with the guard. The guard was like “we can’t just let him in here, we have no clue who this is” and Mike was like “look I gave him my word can you just be cool” and eventually the guard gave up. I ended up chatting for like 15 minutes and even got the photo he promised!

#15 A few years ago I had a candid quick interaction with Obama leaving a hotel out the back of the building in his secret service cars. From where I was standing about 10 feet away on the sidewalk, in the middle car he was in the back passenger seat. I didn’t have time to get my phone out (probably for the better) so I just sheepishly grinned and waved and he visibly laughed, smiled and waved back.



It was cool, Barry is the man.

#16 I met Ice T, my musical hero. He was not just nice he was a legend - called me onstage after I ambushed him behind the club as he arrived for his show. A highlight of my life!

#17 Met Muhammad Yunus (Nobel Peace Prize winner) at the airport when we got off a flight and he was getting on one. Super humble person and consented to a shared selfie with a smile.

#18 I met Obama and Michelle at a children’s hospital fundraiser even before for he was running for president. He oozed charisma like nobody I had ever met before or since.

#19 I went to high school with JD Vance. He wasn't a celebrity then, but he was notably a jerk.

#20 Met Conan O'Brien. He's super nice and kind. We had some casual chitchat, he spoke a bit about how busy his year looked. He seems very grounded - definitely my favourite encounter with a celebrity.

#21 I met heath ledger before he was famous, when he was a teenager.

It was at a rock Eisteddfod in Perth, Western Australia.

He was the lead performer in Guildford grammars performance and he was amazing.

He was good looking ,popular , a teenager etc so could have been an absolute stuck up, but he wasn’t, he was friendly, polite and kind.

I told him I loved his performance and he was so sweet about it and the opposite of what you would expect!

#22 Alice Cooper.



He was in front of me for the line to board the plane. Actually his band called him in to the line in front of me. He turned around and asked if it was ok that he get into the line in front of me.



Chatted for a good 5 mins with him while we waited. He is completely chill and a cool guy to chat with.

#23 I met Timothy Leary once in front of Woodstock’s Pizza in Isla Vista , California. He was nice.



“Dr Leary,” I said, “Do you believe in God?”



“Gods my boy,” he said, “Gods.” As he kept shaking my hand . He put his hand on my shoulder and leaned in and said, “We’re just babies here baby. Keep on growing.”.

#24 I met Robin Williams in a local pet store when I was a kid. This was in the 80s - not long after *Good Morning Vietnam* came out and he was apparently just shopping. He signed my paper bag of bird seed. He was quite kind (no surprise) and found it amusing to sign a bag of animal feed.

#25 Working in a bog standard British pub, Lady GaGa skipped in one dull winter Sunday evening, shortly followed by her dancers. Getting quite gobby one of them asked what they were “going to get for free”. GaGa heard this and launched herself to the bar saying:



“NO! We’re going to pay for EVERYTHING”.



Because she was such a sweetie we reopened the kitchen and served up 14 helpings of fish ‘n’ chips to them all.



Even the Travellers we had in were soon taken with her and ceased their initial catcalls, going on to act as human barricade for her against the paparazzi that were swarming her when she was leaving.



I was very briefly interviewed by a national paper the next day, and when asked what she drank I demurred from answering citing my respect for her privacy.



She was drinking large Famous Grouses and diet Pepsis and left a £50 and $70 tip for us staff.

#26 Smoked a cig with Brad Pitt at Dulles Airport in the 90’s.

#27 I met Richard Simmons in New York, and he was cool as heck.

#28 A few. One of the rudest was Katy Perry. One of the nicest was Slash, as was Taylor Swift. Dave Grohl is also lovely which sucks because of the cheating but what you gonna do.

#29 Jeffery Dean Morgan was a customer at my moms shop and then came to where I worked and was talking to me and I told him he had visited my moms shop and he remembered her name without me having said it and told me my mom seemed like a lovely women. He was very nice.



Added: Paul Rudd when my sister and I were shopping. My sister was staring at him and almost walked into the pylon in front of the store and Paul Rudd made a joke about seeing it cut her off. We didn’t acknowledge that we knew him until he walked away and we both went “I think that was antman”.

#30 Rowdy Roddy Piper was the nicest man alive. So kind and took time to tell stories.

#31 Jimmy Fallon. He came into the quilt shop I was working in. He wasn't looking to buy fabric, he was just waisting time before a movie at the theater across the street. He was with a couple of women and they were all very friendly and polite.

#32 Danny Trejo was a trip and cool as hell. He treats all his fans like they're old friends he hasn't seen in a while.

#33 Dennis Miller.



I used to work in the marketing dept of a major aviation electronics company, one winter (sometime in the 90s) I flew to Minneapolis to art direct a product photoshoot, and was paired up with another marketing professional at that branch. She was a tall, very bright and beautiful Norwegian with long blonde hair and we became fast friends immediately as we shared a darker-ish sense of humor, especially about the corporate culture at that time. :) It’s relevant to the story that I’m only 5’9”, and she’s taller than me even without heels.



The first day went great as our photographer was very talented and we were on track to wrap before the weekend. After the second days shooting we planned to meet for dinner, so she went home to change. We planned for her pick me up at my hotel, a pretty upscale place; I was happily surprised the company put me up at such nice digs.



She calls my room and says she’d arrived a bit early, so I said I’d be right down to the lobby in a few minutes.



When I come out of the elevator, I see her standing by the piano, and she’s dressed to the nines, in a long black fur coat over a sleek black dress, and she’s stifling a giggle. She points at the entrance and I see Dennis Miller and his entourage hightailing at a fast shuffle, and he’s looking at me with wide eyes as he hustles out.



I come over to her and she’s giggling so hard she can barely get it out, telling me that Dennis Miller was hitting up her in the most asinine way. He’s telling her he’s a big deal and she should get in his limo and come with them to a party that evening. Kept calling her “babe”.



She said she gave him a condescending look and told him that her boyfriend had left his wallet up in the room, he was on his way back down. She said she sighed heavily and said, *“Look, he’s super jealous and even though he’s not a big guy, he’s really quite violent, so you’d better run along… I hate when he hurts people, it just ruins the night and I don’t want the trouble.”*.

#34 I met Martin Sheen coming out of a hotel in Dublin a few years ago. He walked with me and my wife chatting about NUIG for about 5 mins. Lovely guy.

#35 I met Goldie Hawn. I adore her movies, and she has Hungarian heritage like me so we met at the airport flying to Budapest. She was not happy to see me come over though which I understand. I got a quick photo and moved along she was nice enough but looked haggard and tired. I mean so did I so that photo is not one I show to most people :D But that's my meet a star story, and to be fair I do love her movies. And her daughters'.

#36 Michael J. Fox sent one of his children to my school and came to speak to our class. This was after his diagnosis so everyone was very respectful and asking polite questions about his health and future and finally about 3-4 of them he goes "No one wants to know what it was like to drive the DeLorean? Or kiss Heather Locklear?"



Broke the tension in a big way. I saw him every once in a while at other school events and he was never anything but kind and personable. Wish him every kind of the best.

#37 I got to spend several weeks training Jennifer Lawrence just before she won her first Oscar in 2011. She was as funny, witty, and fun to hang out with as she appears in her interviews. Definitely a 10/10 celebrity experience.

#38 When I was a hotel security guard in Waikiki, Adam Sandler gave me a fist bump while eating ice cream and said “what’s up buddy”. Such a legend. I also said good morning to rob Schneider as he walked by me and he just mumbled back. Probably tired or hungover lol.

#39 Right around the time the prequel Star Wars trilogy was out, I met Jimmy Smits. Had no plans on acknowledging who he was, as that’s not really something I like to do, but his wife jokingly said it was bothering him to not be recognized, so I said I’d loved him in LA Law and NYPD Blue. He was surprised I didn’t mention Star Wars and said so. I responded “you were in Star Wars?”



His wife laughed so hard at the look on his face I thought we were going to have to get oxygen. He took it well, which says a lot about him, in my opinion.

#40 The two nicest I have met were Bryan Adams and Any Winehouse. Both so down-to-earth, friendly and polite. The rudest was Ruby Wax, which was a pity because I was a fan.

#41 I met Ali Wong. She was with her parents and one of her sisters. She and her family are among the nicest and most interesting people I have ever met.

#42 Two stand out for me - 1) I was at the Men's Frozen Four (college hockey) in Buffalo. Turns out Dave Chappelle had a comedy show there and he was staying in our hotel. I was in my friend's room, had to run down the hall to get something from my room and saw him and two of his entourage at the elevator. So I said "Hey, you're Dave Chappelle! Are you here for the Frozen Four - ha ha ha!" He said he was on his way to a show. I offhandedly said when you get back, come join us in the room next to yours! We were just hanging out and drinking. And, well, they did! The three of them came in and hung out with us for about an hour. Very cool dude.



2) I was visiting my brother in LA and getting a mani/pedi and in walks Margo Martindale. They sat her next to me, I told her I was a huge fan of The Americans. And Justified! And we chatted for about a half hour. She asked what color I was getting for my nails and decided to get the same. I helped her with some crossword clues. It was delightful. As I was leaving I said I would be remiss if I didn't ask for a selfie with her but understood if she said no. She didn't and as I held out my phone, she said "Hold it up high! Meryl Streep taught me that!" Ha!

#43 I had Kurt Russells and Goldie Hawn's kid in my cabin when I worked at a summer camp in Muskoka, Ontario. They were super nice, they acted like all of the other parents, when they dropped of their kids.

#44 I don't remember this, but when I was 2 or 3 my mom and i sat behind BB king on a flight to vegas. story is I messed w his hat and he let me play with it. he even held my little sister for her when she needed to use the bathroom.

#45 I met Jay Leno in line for dumplings.



Super nice, even though I was only able to stammer, “I uhh love your garage!”.

#46 Amy Adams had lunch with her family at the table next us at a small Mexican restaurant in Santa Monica. The whole time she was fawning over my 2 year old daughter, and we didn’t even realize it was her until towards the end of the meal. She was very sweet and her eyes were insanely beautiful in real life.



Also met Bernie Sanders while walking down 17th St in DC. He was grumpy and surprisingly tall.

#47 Adam Sandler at a clothing store in Denver. He was nice and took a picture with me. He was calling him self “The Sandman”. I heard him say to the lady working there, “The Sandman likes this T-shirt” in a very Adam Sandler voice.

#48 I met Jon Bon Jovi. Super nice, humble, friendly.

#49 Bruce Campbell got frustrated with me as a kid because I was stumbling to ask my question while he was at an autograph signing for Brisco County, Jr. He stood up and grabbed me by the shoulders from the across the table, picked me up, and told me to "spit it out, kid". I wanted his cowboy hat, he said he would have given it to me but the producers wouldn't let him. He was awesome.

#50 Jesse McCartney, and he was absolutely amazing and gave me a hug lol. Tyson Ritter from AAR, a total goof and as friendly as he needs to be lol, took a pic with me. Justin Moore, gave the best handshake in the world, was so humble & kind, took a pic with me.



Oh! Also Ian Somerhalder & Paul Wesley, the nicest dudes in the world, hilarious, talkative, kind. Took selfies with me.

#51 I manage a popular destination bar



Tara Reid- she was very sweet, but seemed very sad



Jeremy Renner- liked to laugh, funny, genuinely polite



Simone Biles- so tiny in person! She was very kind and polite also



The guys from 3rd Eye Blind- seemed ok but made mildly sleazy comments about my coworker



There have been others over the years but these are the most recent and most recognizable.

#52 I met Bruce Campbell (at a book signing) and he said my baby was cute. Then got to meet Kevin Smith after a show he did. He was cool and made sure he gave a moment with each person that stayed back to have something signed or photo.

#53 Kurt Cobain when he was in England before they were big. Nice guy. We chatted about the weather and guitar pedals.

#54 I go to the Monster Mania conventions. Where a lot of the horror movie actors and actresses are. You can take pictures with them and they sign autographs and stuff like that.



I think my favorite has to be Tony Todd AKA Candyman. We met him in Texas we're from the East Coast. He asked us where we were from and we said oh we're from the east coast. He said east coast thank you for coming all this way. He shook our hands and hugged me. He was just a super nice guy. The whole time his Handler is like trying to like just keep the line moving and he is just talking to us and the lines backing up it was awesome he was such a cool guy.



I Met George Romero at one of the conventions. I totally fanboyed out. I like couldn't even say anything at first and I finally blurted out I love your work. He said I'll have to call him up and tell him sometime or something like that. I think he died like the next year.



Another good one was Mitch Pileggi AKA Skinner from the X-Files. At the convention I walked in to the men's bathroom and he's there standing at the sink washing his hands. I was like oh my God oh my God. We stood there and talked for probably 10 minutes just standing at the sink in the men's room. I'm ready to pee myself the entire time but I would have kept talking to him. Very friendly very nice guy.

#55 Rob Schneider, circa 2017/2018. He was in the Reno airport, flying out following a standup show in Tahoe the night before. By all accounts, the show did not go well.



I had been sitting next to him for a few minutes before I recognized him. I had seen billboards around town advertising his performance, so I said hi, and asked him how his show went. He didn't speak to me, got up, walked away and went to go speak to airport staff about the availability of a VIP lounge, which was unavailable for Mr. Schneider.



About 45 minutes later, I walked into the restroom, and low and behold, who is standing at the urinal next to me? While we are both standing at the urinal, he apologizes for his reaction earlier, and explains that his show last night did not go well. He then throws a hand up over the divider and offers to shake my hand.



Um, no. Not right now, but thanks.





I also snuck backstage at a Johnny Cash show, and got to spend 10-15 minutes with him 1 on 1 while his wife, June was singing. Genuinely a super nice human being.

#56 I most recently met Ja Rule. It was a meet and greet after a concert but it was lovely (short but amazing obviously).



I once waited on Biff from Back to the Future when he came into my grandpa’s deli. He ordered a tuna melt 😂 very nice guy.

#57 I met John Leguizamo, just randomly walking in Forest Hills, Queens with my mom like 15 years ago. He was walking into the subway, and my mom just shouts “hey, there’s John Leguizamo!” He said hi back and was super friendly. Very brief encounter; we didn’t ask for pics or an autograph or anything. He was just really polite and kind.

#58 I met Haley Wickenheiser at the small neighbourhood rink by my brother's house. She was there with a couple of kids who were around the same ages as my niece and nephew. She let my niece and nephew join in with their games and was amazing with them. She had them do things like skate as fast at they could to the end of the ice them do a summersault into the snow. She also had lots of games that built skating technique without feeling like drills. Really fun stuff. I love that she played with all of the kids, not just the ones she came with. True Canadian icon.

#59 Met and chatted for like a few minute with Penélope Cruz while I was working at LAX back in the late 90's. She was really sweet and nice!

#60 I met Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt and Joan Baez when I was a kid, probably 10. They were all very gracious and kind. Bonnie was the sweetest and gave me the biggest hug. Jackson was serious and laughed at me when I said I love his music. Said he didn't know he was influencing the next generation already.



Also did some extra work and Drew Barrymore, total sweetheart.

#61 I met the "Rock" Dwayne Johnson. It was entirely accidental because my dad worked at a hotel he was staying in. I bumped into him in the lobby by accident. He rolled his eyes and said he didn't feel like autographs right now. I told him I didn't want his autograph and walked away. Jerk.

#62 Vince Vaughn at the Ohio state vs Michigan game. Well, he ran into me as he was running out of the stadium. A TALL person politely said excuse me. I stepped aside he yelled thanks buddy and then I said crab cakes and football! 😆 I know, but it's all I could come up with in 2 seconds. He raised that long arm n gave me a thumbs up.

#63 I met Bridgit Mendler. She was nice to me. She gave my mom a weird look. Rightfully so. My mom was acting like an insane person.

#64 Kato Kaelin at the airport (during the OJ trial, after he’d testified). My FIL asked him “So, is OJ guilty?”. Kato rolled his eyes and said “What do you think?”.