#1 I shared this before - Hilary Clinton.



I'm personally not a huge fan and so I didn't think I'd be nervous to meet her, but once I got to introduce myself and shake her hand I immediately became super nervous. In my nervous stupor I didn't know what to say after telling her my name and so I decided to comment on how soft her hands were. When she looked at me, a bit surprised by my odd comment, I clarified that my hands were super chapped and rough because of the harsh winter and so I was jealous of her soft hands. As she tried to find words to comment back on my comment, I showed her my hands and said "look, rough...." and it was then that I was guided gently away by some people around her.



Needless to say, it was a very pleasant exchange between myself and one of the most well known woman on the planet.

#2 Elvis Presley. 1971 at the gates of his house in LA. 3am in the morning and spent 30 minutes talking with him. A truly down to earth guy. And absolutely the best looking human being I’ve ever seen. Up close he so beautiful, breathtaking.

I was an air traffic controller in the navy at the time and he was fascinated with stories I told him about. He said “ man I thought I had a stressful job” “ you make a mistake and people die” “I do and they boo me”. We had such a great conversation. He also took me to the garage and showed me his motorcycles too. An encounter I’ll remember as I pass to the great beyond.

#3 Brendan Fraser. He approached us when he saw us pointing and trying to snap a stealthy photo. I thought he was gonna get mad but he said something like “you can come over and say hi, you don’t have to stand over here and try to hide”.

#4 I’ve met a lot of famous people since I worked in music and movies. But the best was Meryl Streep who saw me struggling with grocery bags and bike trying to unlock and open the front door to my SoHo building, bound up the stairs and helped me with a friendly smile and hello. I only realized it was her when she turned around to leave. This was in the 80s.

#5 Jack Black



Saw him randomly at Quentin Tarantino’s coffee shop he has connected to one of his theaters in Hollywood. Turns out it’s his hangout spot. He was dressed so casually and was just chilling. Walking around with a backpack and headphones, all while his bike was locked at the bike post. People noticed him and were starstruck, and he was so unbelievably kind to everyone that approached him. He was just as goofy as he is in movies, and he took the time to talk with random people and take selfies with them. Super nice and down to earth guy. Just a regular dude.

#6 Paul McCartney super cool, upbeat and nice.



Craigydave1978:

Paul McCartney. Regents Park, London, February 2006. I walked up to him and said, 'Excuse me, Paul.' He turned around, and I was face-to-face with one of the Beatles. Lovely bloke; warm, engaging, and as I'd just moved to London from Australia, he asked me what I thought of the UK. Shook hands and went our separate ways. Genuinely friendly and kind person

#7 President Obama came to my office at Nike and I got to shake his hand and he spoke to a group of us. He really just oozes swag but at the same time feels so real and human. One of the coolest days of my life.

#8 Jane Goodall. She was a very friendly , lovely person. I feel very privileged to have met her in person.



Ok-Psychology-5702:

I worked a lot of her security details when she was in DC. Hands down the nicest person I've ever met

#9 Sir David Attenborough. Genuinely THE nicest person, made time to talk to me about my research, and the rugby. The sort of guy you kinda wish was your grandad.

#10 Alice Cooper! He was so friendly to my girlfriend and myself. Signed autographs posed for a selfie!! He was just so genuine.



Skittlebrau46:

I won a radio contest to get VIP passes to a concert and then have breakfast with him the next morning. He was so amazingly chill that we sort of forgot he was famous and just ended up hanging out and having a good time like we had known him for years. 10/10

#11 Erik Estrada. We got off the plane to Burbank at the same time, and I thought it would be really funny if he would escort me to baggage claim with my then-boyfriend waiting for me. He was game (and still really handsome). In a hurry but still super friendly. You should have seen the look on then-boyfriend's face when we showed up, arm-in-arm.

#12 I met Daniel Radcliffe at a coffee shop in DC at like 5am.



We were both clearly exhausted that early in the morning but I at least wanted to say hi. I’d never get another chance and I’m a huge fan of Harry Potter.



So I decide to make a joke out of it. We’re both waiting for our order to come up and instead I said “Aren’t you the guy from ‘Woman In Black?’” which was a movie of his that had just BOMBED right after finishing Harry Potter.



He laughed at the question and just said “That’s me! Woman In Black guy!”



But he gave me a handshake and I told him seriously I’ve enjoyed his work since I was a kid and he said he appreciated it. Then I left him alone.



He said bye on his way out after getting his coffee.



Really nice dude who clearly loves his fans. Glad to see he’s still doing well.

#13 Muhammad Ali, he was a regular at a restaurant I used to work at. Sat at table nine with his daughter, and ate a half rotisserie chicken that was deboned-not something the cooks would normally do, but they would make an exemption for him.

#14 I saw Huey Lewis at the Vancouver international airport in Canada a few years ago. I was just looking across the way thinking "God this guy looks familiar", and then I quietly leaned in and asked "Are you Huey Lewis? I won't say it out loud and cause a scene, I was just curious". He smiled, said yes, and was extremely polite to me.



He now looks like everyone's dad, so it's easy to miss him in a crowd.

#15 Was a maintenance man at a hotel 30 years ago.





I fixed Led Zeppelins John Paul Jones toilet. the flapper chain was broke. super nice guy. had instruments all over his room. never forget him saying “thanks mate.”





also replaced a lightbulb next to Loretta Swits bed. grew up watching Mash. was surprised as hell when she answered the door. She was also very pleasant. But I found it strange to be alone with hot lips. Like I was in an episode of mash.

#16 I met Stan Lee six months before my daughter was born, who came into the world on Stan's birthday.

#17 Kevin bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick. I was in NYC at our dog run and their new puppy came over to play with my dog. They were incognito, but they couldn't have been nicer, asking about puppy stuff since they had never had a dog in the city. Talked for like 10 min and then they left once people started coming over to talk to them.

#18 Charlie XCX, Troye Sivan, they came into the coffee I worked at for 3 consecutive days. It was really cool, they got our entire staff free tickets to their concert

#19 Pedro Pascal in a hotel elevator when he was shooting The Last of Us in Vancouver. Super nice guy, of course!

#20 Sigourney Weaver said “nice shot” to me when I was like 12 playing pool in the sun valley bowling alley.

#21 Emilia Clarke was the nicest, sweetest, best-smelling celebs I've ever met!

#22 Jeff Goldblum. He’s tall, awkwardly suave, and smells incredible. And he really takes the time to engage in conversations, a very classy man!

#23 Olivia Newton John - she came to a local tennis charity tournament at a club my family was a part of, and my uncle ran the restaurant and bar. I was like 9, had recently seen Grease, and spent the day following her around, she was incredibly kind.

#24 Toshiro Mifune.

#25 I met Kal Penn in Mississippi when he was in Obama’s cabinet. Naturally I thought of him as a stoner dude from Harold and Kumar, but I was bartending at a spot in Jackson and he was looking for some blues spots to go to. He is a lot brighter than the character he’s known for, and he was actually super nice!

#26 Bruce Springsteen. Many years ago, he bought me a couple of drinks and we talked for a long time. Sweet guy

#27 Got to chat with Ian McKellen for a couple moments after his one man show in the West End a few years back.



Dude is legitimately as cool as he seems. Can basically recite every written work of Shakespeare’s off the top of his head.

#28 Tom Petty. He walked into a bar I was in back in 2012, turns out he was a regular there(it was my first time in there) and he was and still is to this day the kindest, warmest person I had ever met. I probably embarrassed myself telling him how big of a fan I was but he just smiled and continued talking to me like a normal person. He even asked if he could give me a hug because he said I made his night. I’ll never forget that.

#29 Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash came into my parents small sandwich shop restaurant in a small farm town in Alberta Canada. I was 12 and he seemed like a giant, and she was the same size as me. Both were super friendly and down to earth she was bragging about the new dress she got at the Saan store across the street he just wanted a hot bowl of Soup and a big black coffee.

#30 Michael Jordan at a bar in Santa Barbara. He was kind of a jerk.

#31 Met Barack Obama at a rally in Bethune Cookman in 2008. Was invited up on the stage. Also met Joe Biden the same day. Still have his autograph.

#32 Viggo Mortensen.

#33 Ric Flair. I legit just bumped into him at a bar. He looked at me and said "Sorry brother". I looked up and my jaw dropped. Asked for a picture and he just laughed.

#34 Brian May from Queen. I forgot how to speak for a moment or three.

#35 Alan Tudyk.

#36 Stevie Wonder. He smelled really nice and was also super nice.

#37 The Pope, Johnny Carson, Bradley Cooper, Quentin Tarantino, Paul McCartney.....(I used to work in Television).

#38 Robin Williams when he was in rehab in Oregon wine country. He came to church.

#39 Jim Henson and John Ritter.

#40 Bill Nye the science guy.

#41 Charley Pride.

#42 Mia Khalifa at Walmart





I asked for a photo but she started screaming something like





"Not every hijabi woman you see is mia Khalifa" .

#43 Both of these are insane but: Zlatan at staples center and the Weeknd in tribeca during covid.

#44 It’s a toss-up



Bob Dylan



Sidney Poitier



Gene Wilder



Prince



David Bowie



Matt Dillon



Gene Roddenberry.

#45 George Takei. Sat in front of my daughter and I on a flight from LA to New York. My (ex) husband actually switched seats with him so that he could sit next to his husband, Brad. He was super nice, and read the Sunday NYT (every single page, every article) during the entire flight. The reaction of people recognizing him when they got on the plane was a lot of fun and he was a great sport. He was very gracious and my daughter got a photo with him after we landed. Brad seemed like a nice guy too, but we didn’t really interact with him.

#46 The current King but when he was merely a lowly prince and duke. I wasn’t allowed in the classroom at the time. Known rabble rouser and anti monarchist, unknown diagnosis of ADHD circa 2009ish. Weirdly I don’t think it was my teachers decision for me to not be allowed in class that day (Physics, I was in top set and had a good relationship with teacher) so it was either head teacher requesting I be removed or (personal favourite theory, the future kings security asked headteacher/ heads of year to remove anyone who may cause a scene).



The only “famous” people I’ve met met, like spending extended time with are Sway (a uk rap/grime artist and …

Iglu And Hartley (I think they were called that) who where some one hit wonder band in the 2010s (I was a presenter (3 slots a week) for a national award winning radio station.



Errr the other minor celebrity is some lad called Steve who is on that YouTuber KSI sidemen thing. He wasn’t famous at the time, spent a week with him in centre parcs cos he was. My girlfriends little cousin. Never met him again.



The only celebrity I’ve ever been in awe of was randomly seeing Kenn Dodd coming out of a bookies in Liverpool.



The majority gave the “I’m actually desperate to be liked” vibe, the only one who didn’t was sway and it was more of a “I’m actually desperate to be perceived as not desperate to be liked”.



I don’t think Reddit/Americans will know any of these apart from the king and technically I didn’t meet him but I got specifically removed because of him. Mortal enemies ever since.

#47 Kurt Vonnegut.

#48 Lou Reed.

#49 SRV, Weird Al.

#50 Never met a celebrity but I met the president of national geographic when I was like 11.

#51 You asked “famous” - not “good and famous.” I met Richard Nixon at a campaign stop in Illinois when I was 7 years old. Fast forward 12 years and I was protesting against him as a college freshman.

#52 Does seeing Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft in a London hotel lobby count?

#53 Jake La Motta - World middleweight boxing champion, 1949 -1951.

#54 I’m gonna say Dua Lipa 🧸💗.

#55 I've met many celebrities due to my former job. A ton of athletes so someone would probably say them, but I'd go with Luther Vandross or Kevin Bacon.

#56 Paul Lynde, Vincent Price, Charlie Daniels.

#57 Arnold Palmer.

#58 Ran into Micheal imperioli on the subway. Literally ran into him trying to shove my way into the car. I did not a double take but 3 double takes before bursting out, “AH!” Followed by me trying to move away from him to give him space. All the while he is saying things like it happens all the time, it’s okay.



Got off at the next stop - it was not my stop I just didn’t know what to do with my hands.

#59 Cristiano Ronaldo.

#60 Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Tony Blair.

#61 Stirling Moss.

#62 Eric Bana - In an auto parts store I worked at in Melbourne. Such a lovely man.

#63 Farrah Fawcett and her mother at a Sam’s Club. I worked there. Farrah asked me where the restroom was. While she went that way, I had a pleasant conversation with her mother.

#64 Graham Green. He was funny and sweet, may he rest in peace.

#65 Delivered pizza to Richard Sherman. He was pretty cool I just pretended like I didn’t know who he was. Also met Rand Paul I found him to be really awkward lol.

#66 Paul Newman. He was very nice to a bunch of 17 year olds in the paddock when he was getting ready to race. Talked with us for a few minutes. Great guy.



Got to sit across the aisle from Eva Longoria on a flight from LA to San Antonio. Had a short conversation but she seemed nice. She's really short.

#67 Slash 🎩🔫🌹.

#68 My parents and I were on our way to a cousins wedding in Hollywood and Little Richard randomly came into the same hotel elevator as us and called my mom beautiful. Honorable mention- we saw Michael Jordan play a celebrity golf tournament and he high fived my little sister.

#69 Yoko Ono. She was really personable and friendly. This was around 1996 or so.



I met Tom Jones when I was in my early 40s. It was backstage and he was wearing a tracksuit with no underwear and tons of jewelry. He gave me a very clingy hug and it was gross. I couldn't get away fast enough.



Britney Spears was very sweet and soft spoken. This was about three weeks before she shaved her head, which was even more shocking given the fact that I had met her just weeks before.



Henry Winkler is as nice as you would expect him to be. Definitely one of the nicest people in Hollywood.



And, I have been surprised to hear not a lot of great things about Ben Stiller. I ran into him around 2008. We were both standing in a restaurant bar and chatted for a bit. My experience was that he was a cool person and just a normal guy.



I live in LA and work in show biz, so I have run into a number of famous people.

#70 I met Queen Elizabeth II. I won a competition to design and paint a dog bowl for one of her corgis (Dash - if anybody was wondering) and had the opportunity to present it to her.

#71 I’ve got the weirdest list. I’m as middle aged and as white as you can imagine. Here goes.



Scarface from The Ghetto Boys. Cool as hell and down to earth.



Lil Jon - yeeeah. Very quiet. Not very tall.



Lil Flip - he thought he was awesome.



Soulja Boy (tell ‘em) before the record company paid him any money. He was a scared 17 year old kid. Once he got his money, you can probably guess.



Bun B’s daughter. Just had to throw that in. It was weird.



Marquis Daniels (basketball player) - young, quiet, had a lot of money and he did like to spend it.



Martellus Bennett. He was very cool. Giant. Fun loving. Easy going. Oozing with enthusiasm and positivity.



I saw Billy Bob Thornton driving his land man truck recently. They were filming. Saw the actor that plaid his kid too.

#72 Justin Timberlake outside a brunch spot while his kid ran back and forth. Just the three of us out there. My son was about the same age and we talked about being dads. He was waiting on Jessica and I was waiting on my dad.



Little Richard was at a Piccadilly restaurant while we celebrated my grandfather and great aunts bday. He came over and sang happy birthday. I again met him on an elevator at a hotel in Nashville he lived in. He loved hotel life.



Taylor Swift sat down next to me at church. Just a brief hello.



And I met Robert Plant at a show in Nashville. I was standing in the back wall and all of a sudden people kept turning around looking my directions. I had no idea he was standing within inches of me against the same wall.



Plus a ton of country artist over the years.

#73 Darius Rucker at a random car show. I was like wooo dude what you doing here? He said he was playing a show at the Casino next day and wanted to check out the local car show / fair.