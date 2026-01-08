That vibe showed up when someone online asked , “What’s something that happened to you that sounds fake but unfortunately isn’t?” From questionable chance encounters to heartbreaking moments and eerie bits of luck, people poured out their personal histories. Keep scrolling to read the remarkable stories.

We all have that one person in life who tells stories that feel lifted from a movie scene, complete with dramatic pauses and oversized details. The tales sound exaggerated, stacked with unlikely coincidences and twists that seem too perfectly written to be real. But every now and then, ordinary people truly do stumble into experiences that look implausible on paper.

#1 My identity was stolen and I almost lost custody of my kids over it. The woman who stole my identity had a baby using my name. She left the baby in the NICU and the baby tested positive for [illegal substances]. Child Protective Services came to take my kids away believing I was the [woman] who abandoned a baby in the hospital. To top is all off, the vital statistics office rushed the birth certificate with me listed as the mother - which actually made me the legal mother of the child until I could take a DNA test to prove otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 I was once in a mall late at night and stopped to use the bathroom. As I came out of the stall, a goose dressed as a clown was standing in the doorway of the bathroom. After I finally got around the clowngoose and started running away, I crashed into a woman dressed as a clown who asked me “have you seen my goose?”



My friends didn’t believe me until the next day, when the goose was on the front page of the newspaper for winning second place in the pet costume contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I dialed the wrong number and was caller number 10 of a radio station and won a free cruise!

While these posts describe experiences that truly happened, there are moments when the line between real and fake becomes blurry. And it is not only about single incidents, but about the wider world we navigate every day. In general, there are fake items, edited images, and invented stories circulating all around us. However, a little caution can save a lot of trouble later on. Therefore, paying attention to details is becoming a modern life skill.

#4 I was watching a dodgeball game when a poorly thrown ball smacked me in the head. The ball hit my head into the wall behind me, which actually knocked me unconscious (briefly). I was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked for a concussion. After the CT scan was completed two doctors came into the room… “Good news and bad news. Good news, you have no concussion. Bad news, you have a brain tumor.”



Tumor was removed 6 months later without issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My neighbors abandoned their son to me, randomly off and on starting when he was 3, then the mother went to prison and the dad fell hard into the booze by the time the kid was 12. I got permanent legal guardianship.



He graduated with honors from high school. He got an academic scholarship to an ivy league University where he graduated on time and with honors. He's in his 30's now with his own toddler and doing great in life.

#6 I got fired, evicted and had a massive heart attack within the span of about three hours. It was the worst day I ever had. January 26th, 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can spot real eggs from fake ones with a few playful detective tricks. First, real shells usually feel a bit rough, while fakes tend to look overly smooth and shiny. Next, genuine eggs have natural weight and do not make a sloshing sound when shaken. When cracked, real eggs keep the yolk and white separate like two roommates respecting boundaries. On the other hand, counterfeit eggs blend immediately as if stirred by an invisible spoon.

#7 I went to a super popular bar in Cabo with my then-boyfriend. He was mean to me, treating me like I didn’t matter. I went into the bathroom and cried. The attendant, a sweet older bathroom attendant consoled me the best she could.



Twelve years later I went to Cabo and went to the same bar. When I went in to the lady’s room, the attendant, who previously consoled me 12 years earlier, asked me without skipping a beat, “are you happier now? Did you get a new boyfriend? You deserve to be happy.” I was shocked.



To this day, I think she was an angel and not really a Mexican bathroom attendant. There is no way, with tens of thousands of tourists, she would have remembered me. I send her blessings.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Once, as a kid, I threw a snowball at a tree, missed, and hit a poor old lady who was walking past and had to spend a long time apologising and convincing her it was an accident.



A few weeks later, I'm having a snowball fight with one of my friends. I threw a snowball at him, missed and hit the same poor old lady who was walking past again. This time she was not having any of it when I tried to convince her that, again, I wasn't aiming at her and it was an accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I once ran into the same stranger in three different states over the same summer. We never planned it and by the third time we just stared at each other like we were in a glitchy simulation 😭.

Real honey can also be separated from syrup-filled impostors using simple home experiments. Drop a spoon into water, and pure honey sinks slowly like a tiny golden anchor. It stays put on your thumb without spreading, similar to thick glue. When heated, real honey caramelizes calmly without throwing a foamy tantrum. Adulterated honey dissolves fast and froths like a bubble bath. Pure honey hardens bread over time, while fake keeps it soft as a pillow.

#10 I had a brain tumor that, when surgically removed, swapped my right handedness to left handedness, instantly. I woke up, and was unable to write with my right hand anymore, despite having previously been right handed all my life. At the same time, I picked up a pencil with my left hand and instantly knew how to write with it, despite never having used my left hand to write before.

#11 My friend in college called me for advice because their dad was in a coma after some health issues and her family was told it was time to pull the plug, no brain activity, he's gone. Her mom couldn't handle it and told her she had to make the choice. A bit overwhelming so she called to ask what I would do. It just so happened I'd read an article just the day before about that same medical problem, it caused a coma, the wife refused to listen to the doctors, and the guy woke up a year later. I told her about it and suggested she wait a couple weeks if they could pay for it. She said yeah maybe I'll decide in a week or two. 10, maybe 12 days later she calls me, her dad woke up! I was like holy [cow], did my habit of reading super random articles keep a guy alive?

#12 I once was visiting home for the holidays after having just moved for school about 15 years ago. When I went to the store I had a few minutes of flirty vibes the guy scanning my groceries. I left thinking about what could’ve been if I weren’t living in a different city.



I forgot about him. I lived a life- had a career, a baby- and eventually left my [jerk] partner and came home to live with my parents.



I begrudgingly got a job at the grocery store. I took a liking to a man who is kind and genuine who loves me back. About three months in, after seeing an old photo of him, that moment from years ago came rushing back. He is the cute guy I knew I liked all those years ago. I’m blown away and grateful that my feelings about him were spot on.

When it comes to another food item like saffron, you can play the role of a color detective. Real saffron looks deep crimson and shaped like tiny trumpets, almost like miniature flowers dressed for a parade. It smells sweet and earthy, while the taste has a gentle, bitter kick similar to dark chocolate. Drop the threads into water, and genuine saffron releases a slow golden-yellow glow, like a sunrise taking its time. Fake saffron, however, bleeds color immediately and turns pale, like cheap paint in the rain. The impostor threads often crumble and lack that distinct aroma. Simple tests with water or baking soda help check texture and color bleed.

#13 I got held hostage in Iraq for over two and half years back in 2007. I was the only survivor out of a group of five Britons captured from the Iraqi Ministry of Finance.

#14 I was 30 weeks along before I found out I was pregnant. Had a positive test, which was confirmed at a doctor's appointment a couple days later, along with a gender reveal. I had zero symptoms until I got out of the shower one day and was leaking colostrum as I dried myself. My first thought was that my hormones were off or I had some kind of cancer because that's not a normal thing to happen. I knew pregnancy could be a cause, but I also knew that didn't happen in the first trimester. I'm not a large woman at 5'1" 120lbs, but it turns out the angle of your uterus and the placement of the placenta can play a huge factor in how much you show a bump. I've always, for my entire adult life had a [messed] up menstrual cycle. It's normal for me to randomly miss a month, or spot instead of really bleed. I was on the birth control pill, and took it at the same time every day. I have some GI issues, and the baby kicking felt exactly like the same flurries in my abdomen I've always had. A few extra tests were ran, and she was born healthy 8 weeks later, and will be 12 in ten days.

#15 I was jetlagged, wandering through Dublin Ireland, and someone called my [somewhat common] name. I ignored it, but when I heard it again, closer, turned around to see a old college friend who lives 1000 miles away from me (USA) and hadn't been in contact with SINCE college (20+ years).



Turns out we were on flights just minutes apart (different airlines), staying in same hotel, same room number (one floor up, think 321 vs 421), had the same tours planned on the same day.

And speaking of jewelry, pearls have their own personality test that feels almost playful. The famous tooth test works because real pearls feel gritty and sandy, like walking on a natural beach. Fakes stay smooth as polished marbles fresh from a factory. Genuine pearls are cooler to the touch at first, similar to a metal spoon meeting your skin. They are also heavier and show subtle bumps and ridges, proof of a life lived underwater. Real drill holes look clean and sharp, while counterfeit ones resemble messy cookie edges. Impostor pearls often look too perfect and uniform, like soldiers in a row.

#16 I coughed too suddenly and broke a rib.

#17 I fired this guy a few weeks into a job for being extremely lazy, not able to grasp simple instructions.



A decade later, I’m in a completely new career, travel 2500miles for a conference. That same guy is on stage in front of thousands of people giving a TED talk about how he became a literal millionaire.

#18 Once I was traveling by Greyhound bus. There was a lady on board that would not stop talking "at" everyone. It was mostly benign, just details about her life, but she clearly had a cognitive issue that was driving the behavior. No social queues or boundaries observed.



Everyone was polite at first when she initiated conversation, but after an hour of this people started getting tired and some got rude. Most just put in headphones and pretended she wasn't there. Then we hit a stop in the next city.



A few folks got off, new passengers got on. This friendly looking fellow spotted the empty seat next to her, shuffled up to it, and pointed inquisitively. She welcomed him and he sat down next to her even though several people on board tried gently to warn him otherwise.



This man turned out to be deaf.



She immediately started talking to him. He immediately pulled out a writing pad and communicated to her that he couldn't hear. She then shushed, gestured for the pad, and wrote something back to him. He smiled. Then they spent the entirety of the remaining two-hour trip in peaceful quietude together passing notes back and forth...except for the occasional delighted giggle.



I'm a pretty cynical person but it really made me wonder about things.

Even a diamond can be questioned with simple home tests. The water test is easy because a real diamond sinks fast, like a confident rock. Try the fog test and genuine stones clear quickly, similar to a bathroom mirror after a hot shower. However, these methods are not foolproof, more like hints than final verdicts. For conclusive results, lab certificates such as GIA or IGI act like birth certificates for stones. Jewelers can search for microscopic inscriptions, the secret signatures of diamonds. Professionals also use thermal probes or a loupe to check the structure. Compared to guesswork, expert testing feels like calling in a referee. Diamond buying becomes safer with trusted guidance.

#19 Flipped my car on I-276 going 75 mph, car flipped 5-7 times according to the witnesses who pulled over. I crawled out of the upside down wreckage on the side of the road. Minor concussion, no other injuries except a sore neck.



The adrenaline that surges when you do that in a vehicle and you're relatively alright.. it's intense.

#20 Met a girl on a friendship app. She shares the same name as me, we have partners called the same. When we met up me and her both unknowingly ordered the same thing and our partners ordered the same thing as each other too. Then when we left the restaurant we noticed we both drove the same cars!

#21 I pushed the return coin button on a payphone and about $30 in change fell out! Okay I could be wrong on the amount but as a kid, it felt like a lot of money haha.

Even items like designer bags invite the same careful eye, yet they can still feel like a stylish investigation. Real bags show meticulous stitching as even as piano keys playing one note. Premium lining feels quality, while genuine leather smells rich and natural, like a new car with manners. Fake bags, however, often smell plastic, similar to a raincoat pretending to be a jacket, and the material feels light and flimsy. Authentic designer bags also carry a sense of balance in the hardware, with zippers and clasps that feel confident and solid. In addition, the overall shape holds its posture, like a well-tailored coat that doesn’t slouch at the party. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 I once received a call from US senator Bernie Sanders, because he heard the impression I had done of him during a phone call with his campaign.

#23 My girlfriend broke up with me because her parents “would never allow us to be together.” I drove 5 hours to her parent’s house to profess my unwavering love… I accidentally crashed a wedding. She had been arranged to be married. This was Texas in 2005 - crazy! I still can’t believe it. The marriage was annulled and her and I did not live happily ever after 🤷‍♂️.

#24 I was watching a show on Netflix that I found pretty relatable, and then the first episode of the second season there was a scene that made me realize parts of the show was literally about me. It was extremely strange watching a scene, without expecting it, that played out events in my life.



The show is called the Detroiters and apparently the director of the show is childhood best friends with one of my old coworkers.

And finally, designer shoes follow their own rule book, yet learning it can be surprisingly fun. Real materials feel supple, fine suede and leather as soft as a good handshake. Flawless craftsmanship shows even stitching and no messy glue, like a cake without icing that leaks. Fake shoes often smell chemical, similar to a toy store aisle. Here’s what you can do: compare official photos to the pair in front of you, checking the stitching, logos, and the feel of the materials, the way you’d match faces in a yearbook. Also, be careful with deals that seem too perfect, because bargain prices often mean a costume version dressed up as the real thing. Taking a little time to verify the small details keeps your feet, your wallet, and your confidence in good shape.

#25 In the 90’s lifesaver storybooks had sweepstakes where you could win $1MM if you found “5 golden rings” on the inside wrapper. I never ate the butter rum flavor. Years later I was cleaning out my [stuff] before college and found a half eaten lifesaver storybook…gross, I know. As I was throwing them away I opened the butter rum thinking “wouldn’t it be ironic” and it was $1MM winner, 4 years expired. I sat in shock for a while before throwing it away.

#26 I once dislocated my shoulder by rolling my ankle. My ankle was fine, the shoulder not so much.

I have hypermobility, which results in slack tendons in my ankles and shoulder joints, among other things. This makes me more prone to rolling my ankle, but it’s rare to actually hurt it, because the tendons can stretch enough that my ankle bone can be basically sitting on the ground. However, the jerking motion of the ankle roll was enough to pop the joint out of my shoulder socket.

I looked like a right idiot tripping over my feet, bending my ankle at an obscene angle, and then clutching my shoulder in pain.

Explaining how my shoulder dislocated to doctors was another adventure.

#27 I ate Taco Bell and got food poisoning so bad that my immune system freaked out and destroyed my nervous system, leaving me a quadriplegic. It’s called Guillain Barre Syndrome. Took me two years to learn how to walk again.

Well, in today’s post, people shared experiences that happened to them for real. Some of those moments were eerie, some were heartbreaking, and some were so strange they felt borrowed from a late-night movie. Reality does not always follow a tidy script, yet these memories prove how unpredictable an ordinary day can be. Which one of these stories made you stop and say—this could not possibly be true?

#28 I wrote a negative-ish review of a book on Amazon and the author went ballistic. He figured out who I was and created a website ihateblissblar.com and it was the top search result for my name for months.

#29 I was on a roadtrip with my mom in upstate NY (several states away from home) and we pulled over at some antique place in the middle of nowhere. I see a crocheted blanket when I walk in, I feel it, look to see how much it is… and it has my FULL NAME hand embroidered on the tag. It was hand made. First and last. My name isn’t John Smith either, it’s not that common.



So I *had* to buy it.

#30 When the light turned green, my car shut off for no reason. While shutting it off to restart it, a car flew through the red light. My car started up with no problem. If it didn't shut off for no reason, I would have been hit.

#31 I drove behind three of the 9/11 hijackers in their blue Toyota a few weeks before the attack. They lived a mile from me.

#32 Took my kid to a small park, there was just me, my kid, another kid, and Neil Young who got out his guitar and started playing.



Even my wife doesn’t believe it.



Should have taken a picture.

#33 My wife called to tell me she was filing for divorce, and I got a call waiting from my dad telling me he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer. I hung up and just stood there wondering if that really just happened. First call was a blessing but I miss my dad every day.

#34 I watched my neighbor get hit by lightning and essentially explode.



William Shatner helped me change a tire when I got a flat down the street from one of his houses.



When I was a kid we went on a vacation and somehow everything i did or tried ended up being free. I would walk up to a soda machine, press a button and get a free soda, just once per thing. I'd go to buy food and the registers would be down so they gave it to me etc. I got free ride on a carousel, free newspapers, hot chocolate, a t shirt and some other small things. Its odd, not to this degree but I've gotten free food or things all my life up until a year or 2 ago, hell I even won free Wendy's for a year by playing a mobile app.

#35 My dad's work schedule when I was a kid was Tuesday-Saturday 6am-2pm. One Saturday when I was around nine or ten I went rushing into the kitchen where my mom was and said "Mom! Dad just got in a car accident!"

I was frantic. I kept insisting he was in a car crash. My mom was trying to settle me down when she looked at the clock and said "look, it's just two o'clock now. He hasn't even gotten to his car yet." That sort of made me feel OK, but I still wasn't. His work was only a ten minute drive away and he was usually home by 2:20.

Soon it was 2:30, no Dad.

Then 3:00, still no Dad. Finally around 3:30 or so he comes in the door and first thing he says is he was in a car accident. He stopped two blocks from our house to make a left turn onto our street and some young guy behind him was too busy looking at a girl in a miniskirt (this was in 1968ish) walking by and not paying attention and rear-ended my dad. Hard. His car was totaled. A few days later my dad was in the hospital for weeks with severe whiplash.



My mom never quite looked at me the same. I think I really freaked her out.

#36 I was on a road trip one time and it rained frogs in the middle of the night.

The plops on the windshield were the first thing we noticed. We pulled over because we didn't want to run over frogs. Ive worried I imagined it for years, but my family remembers it too.

#37 While I thought it only happened in old Warner Brothers cartoons, I actually slipped on a banana peel in a parking lot.

#38 I was driving from Tucson Arizona to Durango Colorado. My route took me through the Navajo Reservation. I pulled over just outside Shiprock New Mexico to get some sleep. It was around midnight. I woke an hour later from a nightmare of angry faces and bright colors coming at me from all directions. I started the engine and turned on the headlights. Ten feet in front of me was a coyote and a jack rabbit sitting side by side staring at me. Years later I was dating a Navajo girl and when I told her about what happened she became visibly upset and told me never to speak of it again.

#39 I almost blew someone’s investigation while trying to flirt with an undercover cop.

#40 One time my back was writing, I could not move without sharp pains and I can barely sleep. Went to the bathroom in the middle of the night and was sitting on the toilet trying to ease myself when I just farted. Then my back popped, the relief was amazing and the pain was gone.





Another was me buying scratch tickets, something I used to do with my mom. Spent 5 bucks, won 5 bucks, bought more, won about 5k.*.

#41 I crashed a boat into a puppet theatre. Very, very slowly.



It was my birthday and unfortunately my ex-mother-in-law had overflowed the last cartridge toilet on our narrowboat, meaning I had no choice but to take the boat itself to the waste disposal point, rather than lugging our three full cartridge toilets a mile across town in a bike trailer as I usually did, which at least involved not having to drive a boat.



The notable thing about the waste disposal point - essentially a giant bucket - was that it was in an area of the canal where turning around was very tight and difficult. I got there, moored the boat, and emptied the toilets (splashing my arm with my ex-mother-in-law's piss in the process), and unfortunately, as I left, that was when my narrowboat decided it wasn't going to steer at all in reverse. At all.



So first I crashed inexorably slowly into a floating café, the waitstaff of which swore at me in Polish, and then I crashed equally slowly into the puppet theatre moored on the other side of the canal.



I had no choice but to tether myself to the puppet theatre and sheepishly await rescue from the irascible handyman who lived on our mooring and begrudgingly helped out hapless hipster boaters, of which my ex and I were definitely two.



It wasn't a good birthday...



*not her fault - obviously we should have planned better, and these were the consequences.

#42 I met dozens of members of the Saudi Arabian royal family in Cleveland, Ohio, around 2012. The King's wife or someone at that tier needed a transplant so they were all at the Cleveland Clinic to be present for and support her. They bought out the entire 8th floor of the hospital and catered hundreds of Domino's personal pizzas every night for the staff, delivered to the lobby on pallets. I played a mobile game with someone who was single-digits in line for the throne. My mom got one of the princesses a cough drop when she needed one and they brought her right into the fold.

#43 I went on a date with a guy many years ago; he was so self-absorbed he didnt stop talking about himself for more than an hour and a half into our dinner. When he finally went to the bathroom, even the couple sitting next to us had recognized how insufferable he was to the extent that they turned to me and suggested they could help rescue me from the date… Fast-forward a couple decades and this same date-guy is making millions with his books and Ted talk and is on YouTube and TikTok and Instagram as a well-known self-help guru influencer. I won’t name him here but the guy isn’t married (much less even in a relationship!) and he is interviewed endlessly by other podcasters and he has a massive following droning on and on about relationships and other ways to “be human.” Life lesson learned - he who talks most makes millions.

#44 I was sent into a light pole sideways traveling about 60 mph in a pickup (black ice). It hit hard enough to break the seat belt and I was thrown through the driver's window and landed in a field. Zero injuries aside from a minor headache. Insurance company investigated me for fraud because of the lack of injuries they thought I made it up. I ended up being fine in the end.

#45 Got kidnapped as a kid.

#46 One time I was looking for my cat late at night, and was walking around near the woods calling her name. A skunk emerged from the woods and walked right up to me. I looked at the skunk and it looked at me and I said "No, I didn't mean you" and then it turned around and walked back into the woods. (I did eventually find my cat and she is currently sleeping on my bed).

#47 Mark Wahlberg pulled me out of the way from getting hit with a golf cart.

#48 I was alone in an empty parking lot in the middle of nowhere at like 3am. i somehow managed to lock myself out of my car. i can usually get back in if i had a wired coat hanger. right in front of me like 2 feet was a wired coat hanger.

#49 When I was 16 I was on my way back from visiting England for a funeral. Another girl on the same flight kept kind of glancing at me, blushing, occasionally waving, and giggling. Not only was she on my main flight from England to Atlanta, she was also on the same flight from Atlanta to KC, so this continued the whole time (so much so, that as we were boarding the connector, my younger brother turned to me and said "I don't understand, you aren't attractive enough for this").



A week later she started attending my high school in Olathe, KS, a year above me. We never spoke, but I passed her on the way to the music room every day, and every day she turned bright red. She was beautiful too, but unfortunately while my school had many lesbians, I was not one of them. Still, I have never been a fan of my appearance, and I'd be lying if I said that didn't give me at least a little bit of a confidence boost (and that year, I sorely needed one). I hope wherever she is, she is a little less shy these days, and doing well.

#50 I went to a horror/tattoo convention in nashville. moving through the crowd in the area where people were getting tattoos, gary busey was passing me. i said, “oh, it’s gary busey!” he brushed my arm with his hand as he passed and said, “hey, baby.” as i moved through the crowd, i saw his son, jake, getting a tattoo. i told jake how great i thought he was in the film identity. much later, we were about to leave and saw jake in the lobby of the hotel again. he told me i should stay and he’d buy me a beer at the bar, but my friend wanted to leave. don’t know to this day if i regret leaving or not (we drove separately, i could have stayed).

#51 I was having a liver biopsy and jokingly asked the doctor if it was his first time doing it and he said yes.

#52 I once was picked out of a group of high schoolers to race in an obstacle course against an Army Ranger to show how fast they were at it. They had a guy who was supposed to be their fastest. I ended up winning. Several people running the event told me later that I wasn't supposed to win.

#53 My mom ran into JFK Jr, alone on a beach in South Boston at around 6am when I, a toddler at the time, ran over to him. He picked me up and held me as he chatted with her. She said he was a very nice man.

#54 When I was 17 I lived in Helsinki, Finland as an exchange student. I wrote a letter to Italian film director Federico Fellini after seeing one of his films. A while later I received a signed letter from him, thanking me for the letter and saying I should drop by his studios if I was ever in Rome. Sadly, I never got the chance. But I still have the letter.

#55 I once knocked Oliver North into a wall on accident.



He was CNN’s war correspondent during a deployment I was on when I was in the navy and was doing a report from my ship.



At the same time he was walking out of the ship’s journalist’s office, I was rounding a corner hurrying to get a pair of sound powered headphones to the back of the ship and was told by the Captain to get them back there quickly even if I had to knock people over to do it.



A plane that was low on fuel needed to land and for communication reasons the aft lookout had to have a working pair of headphones.



So I round that corner and go shoulder to shoulder with North, and he goes back into the wall. I look at him, he looks at me, I apologize for bumping into him and he says he’s sorry for getting in my way.

#56 I had a nightmare about planes hitting skyscrapers a week before 9-11. I watched it live while changing my daughter’s diaper and at first thought it was a movie trailer. Then I see the second one hit and I remembered the nightmare and just felt cold. I’ve had a few dreams over my life that predicted the future but it was mundane stuff. This freaked me out and I only told maybe 3 people.

#57 I once opened my door to go get my mail and a chihuahua wearing an elf costume ran into my house. I stood there, mouth open, and it ran out again. Later, it was spotted with a pack of other chihuahuas (the others were unclothed) chasing a neighbor's goat.

#58 Bit of a bummer, but I had two kids with the same non-hereditary birth defect (spina bifida), 6 years apart.



ETA: For the record, my kids are amazing and I love them, but the situation is not exactly stellar.

#59 I was once walking my dog at night and a very famous (not in the US) actor walked opposite to me with his chihuahua. The caliber of John Wayne. I was thinking how could I appropriately greet him (since the dogs will make it necessary) when he says Good evening how nice it is to finally meet you! That I was surprised is an understatement. Of course it’d be impolite to enquire how the heck does he know me and my name, so we just talked about the dogs.



Later I told to my parents what happened and it turned out my father frequently drinks in the bar of the theater where he takes the dog. And so the actor knew the dog actually and heard about me from my father. Even then, for him to remember and be genuinely happy to see me was astonishing.

#60 Moved up north to a different city for university. Started working in a bar. New fella starts and asks for my Facebook. Has my best mate from home as a mutual friend. Asked him how he knows him. Said they'd never met in person but they used to play Xbox back in 2011 together. Small world.

#61 My phone was tapped because my best friend's father was being charged with treason during the Clinton campaign scandal.



Sigh. Good times.

#62 Had a headache for a week - turned out to be a stroke - aneurysm I was born with started bleeding in brain - all the partying I used to do brought it on - kinda lucky it happened young coz I recovered pretty much ok after brain surgery…

Always makes me think of Arnie line “it’s not a tumor..!” from Kindergarten Cop….

#63 I put a bet on yesterday for my team to win 3-1, we got bet by our rivals 3-1 instead. When I checked my ticket as I was leaving the game I noticed the bookie put our rival team to win on my coupon and I had actually won £500 😭😭😭.

#64 I moved to LA straight out of Acting grad school and six weeks later was the female lead on a major detective television series.

#65 I used to be a home carer and was caring for a disabled man in his home. His wife was an ex midwife and showed me some photos of her in her nursing uniform one day when I was writing up my notes. She looked strangely familiar but I couldn't place why. A few weeks later I was going through my baby photos with my mum and she showed me a photograph of me being weighed by a midwife, and it was her! I had seen the photo before and realised that's why she looked so familiar.

#66 I had a ligament in my body grow over my celiac artery, effectively cutting off the blood flow to my digestive organs.



When they opened me up to fix it they cut out the ligament to discover that what they cut out was actually an EXTRA Median Arcuate Ligament and the original was still under it.



They also figured out that the reason these ligaments sat so low is because my diaphragm was twice the size it should have been.



So I didn't just have Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS), I had DOUBLE MALS.



At the time I was the first case of the extra ligament discovered in a human body.

I believe I still am but can't be certain.

#67 I broke my back completely in half in the thoracic area in a car accident to where a neurosurgeon had to take my spine bone out piece by piece and replace it with a donors and i can still walk and have no neurological deficits, my spinal cord stretched and snapped back, i dislocated my pelvis and fractured it in 3 places and 11 fractures across my spine, 12 hour surgery, had multi organ failure, went into shock, had to have a breathing tube in for 4 days because fluid overload caused my face and epiglottis swell up 4 times its size, and my spleen almost ruptured, with respiratory failure with a collapsed lung and anemia from blood loss, at least it still sounds fake to me after 8 years and i think it sounds fake because if i never told you looking at me ya would never guess unless you saw my back shirtless.

#68 Met an American couple at a resort in Dubai… ran into them again at a different resort in Malaysia. We were both celebrating our birthdays.

#69 Got hit in the head by a forklift tine. few days later i go Back to urgent care (scheduled) to get looked at for evidence of a concussion. an hour later im in an ambulance being rushed to an mri at a hospital, because they found a 3.8 cm tumor down in the middle of my brain instead! i have pictures if you want to see!

#70 I was on my way to see Ian McKellen in a Broadway show and when I got on the train Ian McKellen was sitting across from me.

#71 Something literally astronomical - I saw a comet hit Jupiter in 2009 when looking in my telescope one random night. Someone else spotted it as well and got it named after them for reporting it (I didn't know how to at the time).

#72 I left a wallet with $600 in a locker at a theme park. The kind you use only for the duration of the ride but you rent n a computer. When I realized about 4 hours later, I went back. The locker had been rented again and while waiting for a tech to arrive and pop the locker a ride let out and people flooded the area to gather items from their lockers. When the crowd passed another couple was there and couldn’t pop their locker. Somehow we realized it was my locker.i asked them if they saw a wallet, they said no . So we both waited for said tech. On a whim I suggest we try my locker code and sure enough it worked in the computer. They grabbed their bag and I found my wallet in the back. So bizarre. Hours had gone by but my code worked and my stuff was untouched.

#73 Former Vice-President Al Gore watched me break my arm in kindergarten during his 2000 campaign tour.

#74 Sat next to random at Iceland airport for 6 hr layover. 10 hours later, I was standing behind him at our local burrito joint in Seattle.

#75 Grounded myself to one leg of a 34kv switch...still here. With both hands mostly intact and functional if you can believe that.