Being cheated on is one of the worst feelings ever. Unfortunately, if it happens to you, it leaves a scar that stays almost forever. And even if you heal from it, you can’t even bear to see someone else cheat on anyone, especially if it’s someone in your own family.

Even the original poster (OP) of this story had been cheated on in the past and when he saw his own son do the exact same thing to his pregnant girlfriend, he went and told her. Well, she broke off things and aborted the baby, sparking his family’s fury against him.

The poster of this story has a son who got pregnant with his girlfriend and they decided to have the kid, and his wife was thrilled as she always wanted to be a grandma

One day the poster noticed that his son had started hanging out with his ex and he confronted him, but he said that his girlfriend was aware of it

The poster had previously been cheated on and he couldn’t understand this open relationship, so he spoke to his son’s girlfriend about it

She was shocked to find this out as she had never had this conversation with her boyfriend, and later she broke up with her boyfriend and even aborted the baby

The poster’s son and wife blamed him for everything and she also brought up divorce as she felt he wasn’t “loyal”

This is a tragic story that wrecked OP’s family. His son’s girlfriend got pregnant accidentally. The poster’s wife was thrilled as she always wanted to be a grandmother. The couple decided to have the baby and the son went to stay with his girlfriend.

But one day, the man noticed that his son had started hanging out with his ex and confronted him. He replied that his girlfriend was fine with it. However, OP had been cheated on in the past, and the betrayal had stayed with him. So, something didn’t feel right to him. Also, he couldn’t imagine this kind of open relationship.

He thought he’d check with the girlfriend to see if she knew. But to his horror, she burst into tears and even mentioned that she had never had this conversation with his son. A while after she left, the man got an angry call from his son who yelled at him for interfering in his relationship. And on top of it, even his wife berated him for jeopardizing their chances of being in their grandkid’s life.

Sadly for the poster, things just worsened after this. The girlfriend moved out of the couple’s place to her parents’ house and ended things. She also told them that she aborted the baby and never wanted anything to do with her now ex-boyfriend again. Both the OP’s son and his wife blamed him for everything.

And not just blame, his wife even brought up divorce and mentioned, “You’re not loyal to your family so how can I know you’ll be loyal to me?” This was too much for OP and he started regretting what he did. Probably drowning in this regret and confusion, he vented online and asked Redditors whether he was in the wrong.

Firstly, the Redditors unanimously agreed that the man was not even a little bit in the wrong. Rather, they felt that he was the “morally right” protagonist of the story. The fact that he alerted and saved a woman from a lifetime of misery was quite heroic to them. And their hearts also went out to the pregnant girlfriend who had to suffer so much.

Psych Central states that finding out about a partner’s cheating can be a devastating experience for most people and it can have a long-lasting impact on the affected people. Now that is just what happened with the poster as he mentioned that the betrayal stayed with him. And, the son’s cheating also impacted his girlfriend who will also carry the scar with her.

Peeps online also indicated that it was better that things ended between the couple. As per them, the son might have cheated again even after the child was born and if the child grew up and found out about it, that would’ve been devastating for him.

It has been observed that “75% of children experience lingering feelings of betrayal toward their cheating parent, 80% say that the infidelity shapes their outlook about romance and relationships, and 70% describe the infidelity as affecting their general trust in others.” Seems like the Redditors were right in thinking about the child’s mental health as well.

Folks were also furious with the poster’s wife who was so blinded by her want of becoming a grandmother that she completely ignored the abominable behavior displayed by her son. They said she was just mad because the girlfriend was unwilling to be a “baby factory” for her personal needs. And to be honest, where’s the lie?

If you were in OP’s place would you have done the same thing knowing how it would end? Let us know in the comments!

Redditors applauded the poster for telling the girlfriend and they condemned the son and even the poster’s wife for their abominable behavior