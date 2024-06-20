ADVERTISEMENT

In-law issues can range from nonexistent to plain old infuriating, but when it comes to problems, most folks immediately imagine mothers and fathers-in-law. So one man asked the internet for advice after his SIL offered to sleep with him when his wife got pregnant. He naturally declined the offer and wondered if and how to tell his wife.

Netizens did their best to give him some advice and speculated on the situation. We reached out to the husband and father-to-be in the story via direct message and will update the article when he gets back to us.

You May Also Like:

It can be hard to know how to deal with in-laws who are acting weird

Share icon

Image credits: Inga Seliverstova / pexels (not the actual photo)

A man turned to the internet for help after his SIL sent him a text offering to sleep with him

Share icon

Image credits: Arthur Arata / pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Key-Introduction9900

Most thought he had nothing to hide and some commenters have a few suggestions

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

But a handful thought he was being too indecisive