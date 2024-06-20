Man Doesn’t Know What To Do When SIL Offers To Sleep With Him During Her Sister’s Pregnancy
In-law issues can range from nonexistent to plain old infuriating, but when it comes to problems, most folks immediately imagine mothers and fathers-in-law. So one man asked the internet for advice after his SIL offered to sleep with him when his wife got pregnant. He naturally declined the offer and wondered if and how to tell his wife.
Netizens did their best to give him some advice and speculated on the situation. We reached out to the husband and father-to-be in the story via direct message and will update the article when he gets back to us.
It can be hard to know how to deal with in-laws who are acting weird
Image credits: Inga Seliverstova / pexels (not the actual photo)
A man turned to the internet for help after his SIL sent him a text offering to sleep with him
Image credits: Arthur Arata / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Key-Introduction9900
31
0