“She’s Overweight And Pregnant”: Woman Refuses To Give Up Her Comfort For Another Flight Passenger

Let’s face it: airplane coach seats aren’t designed for comfort. So, if you’re heavy-set, pregnant, or both, they can be problematic.

In this story, a passenger with two plane seats under her name refused to give one of them up to a pregnant and overweight woman. Her reason: she’d paid for both and would gladly sell it to the lady instead.

The author’s reaction caused a slight commotion, but she did not fold. However, she wonders if she was in the wrong and seeks answers from the AITAH subreddit.

Bored Panda also spoke with veteran Philippine Airlines flight attendant Kaz Icalina to get her input on passenger rights.

People are expected to follow airplane etiquette

Image credits: winnievinzence (not the actual image)

A woman with an extra seat refused to give it to a pregnant passenger

Image credits: OlgaSmolina (not the actual image)

The author didn’t fold and received dirty looks in return

Image credits: QueenPekPek

The author had the right to do whatever she wanted with her extra seat

It’s understandable to empathize with the woman in the story because pregnancy takes a toll on the body. However, regardless of her situation, it does not entitle her to anything.

According to Kaz, flight attendants can only do so much, especially during full flights. They could ask a passenger if they would accept a seat switch. If they decline, they won’t try to convince otherwise.

Unfortunately, the pregnant woman had no choice but to accept the rejection.

“Passengers have rights, and flight attendants can’t choose one over the other for humanitarian reasons,” she said, adding that you can’t force anyone to give up seats unless a legal reason is involved.

The woman could have made pre-flight arrangements to accommodate her situation

The pregnant woman knew fully well that a coach seat would be uncomfortable. According to Kaz, the least she could have done was to make pre-flight seat arrangements.

As she explained, many airlines offer a “neighbor-free” option. This allows passengers to book an extra seat even if they are traveling alone.

“She can’t rely on the kindness of people to give up their space.”

In this story, the woman could have done either one of two things: agreed to buy the author’s extra seat or accepted the situation. Her hostility put her in a bad light and possibly caused unnecessary stress that may have impacted the child somehow. It’s a lose-lose situation she could have avoided.

What’s your take, dear reader? What could they have done to prevent the situation from escalating?

The author provided more information in the comments

But most people sided with her