Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She’s Overweight And Pregnant”: Woman Refuses To Give Up Her Comfort For Another Flight Passenger
Entitled People

“She’s Overweight And Pregnant”: Woman Refuses To Give Up Her Comfort For Another Flight Passenger

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s face it: airplane coach seats aren’t designed for comfort. So, if you’re heavy-set, pregnant, or both, they can be problematic. 

In this story, a passenger with two plane seats under her name refused to give one of them up to a pregnant and overweight woman. Her reason: she’d paid for both and would gladly sell it to the lady instead. 

The author’s reaction caused a slight commotion, but she did not fold. However, she wonders if she was in the wrong and seeks answers from the AITAH subreddit. 

Bored Panda also spoke with veteran Philippine Airlines flight attendant Kaz Icalina to get her input on passenger rights.

People are expected to follow airplane etiquette

Image credits: winnievinzence (not the actual image)

A woman with an extra seat refused to give it to a pregnant passenger

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: OlgaSmolina (not the actual image)

The author didn’t fold and received dirty looks in return

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: QueenPekPek

The author had the right to do whatever she wanted with her extra seat

It’s understandable to empathize with the woman in the story because pregnancy takes a toll on the body. However, regardless of her situation, it does not entitle her to anything. 

According to Kaz, flight attendants can only do so much, especially during full flights. They could ask a passenger if they would accept a seat switch. If they decline, they won’t try to convince otherwise. 

Unfortunately, the pregnant woman had no choice but to accept the rejection.

“Passengers have rights, and flight attendants can’t choose one over the other for humanitarian reasons,” she said, adding that you can’t force anyone to give up seats unless a legal reason is involved. 

The woman could have made pre-flight arrangements to accommodate her situation

The pregnant woman knew fully well that a coach seat would be uncomfortable. According to Kaz, the least she could have done was to make pre-flight seat arrangements. 

As she explained, many airlines offer a “neighbor-free” option. This allows passengers to book an extra seat even if they are traveling alone. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“She can’t rely on the kindness of people to give up their space.”

In this story, the woman could have done either one of two things: agreed to buy the author’s extra seat or accepted the situation. Her hostility put her in a bad light and possibly caused unnecessary stress that may have impacted the child somehow. It’s a lose-lose situation she could have avoided. 

What’s your take, dear reader? What could they have done to prevent the situation from escalating? 

The author provided more information in the comments

But most people sided with her

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

25

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

4

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
Dominyka

Dominyka

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, no. The ticket being scanned part of the story was not thought through - as one commentor pointed out that's not how it works - all else apart, eve if the agent had scanned it it without a passenger physically at the desk, the flight's boarding list would be showing one passenger missing.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
h_b_nielsen avatar
H. B. Nielsen
H. B. Nielsen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would tend to agree, but in the exception to the rule folks mess up and or systems are not perfect. Things do slip through the cracks.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm morbidly obese. If I needed to fly, I would have to buy two seats. If this woman is heavy enough to need an extra seat, she can pay for it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand the issue. Why would the other lady want to have the middle seat instead of her aisle seat? If the middle seat is free and OP's stuff is lying there, the other lady already wins, because she is not crammed in by another person and I'm sure it would have been ok if she just removed the arm rest. She has more space, but is still in her seat. Voilà, everyone is happy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, no. The ticket being scanned part of the story was not thought through - as one commentor pointed out that's not how it works - all else apart, eve if the agent had scanned it it without a passenger physically at the desk, the flight's boarding list would be showing one passenger missing.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
h_b_nielsen avatar
H. B. Nielsen
H. B. Nielsen
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would tend to agree, but in the exception to the rule folks mess up and or systems are not perfect. Things do slip through the cracks.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm morbidly obese. If I needed to fly, I would have to buy two seats. If this woman is heavy enough to need an extra seat, she can pay for it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
mariannekraus avatar
Marianne
Marianne
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand the issue. Why would the other lady want to have the middle seat instead of her aisle seat? If the middle seat is free and OP's stuff is lying there, the other lady already wins, because she is not crammed in by another person and I'm sure it would have been ok if she just removed the arm rest. She has more space, but is still in her seat. Voilà, everyone is happy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Entitled People
Homepage
Trending
Entitled People
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Entitled People Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda