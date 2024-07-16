ADVERTISEMENT

My parents love telling me what a great experience flying on an airplane was 30-40 years ago. Supposedly, the seats were much more comfortable, the service was excellent, and there was no need to show up hours before your flight to stand in long lines and undergo complicated security screenings.

While not all of these changes are bad, as safety should certainly be a priority, one aspect of flying that seems to be a new phenomenon is dealing with entitled passengers. A woman hopped on Reddit to detail her recent experience with a “plane seat bandit,” so below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies readers shared.

Many passengers try to swap seats while boarding airplanes

Image credits: Long Zhao (not the actual image)

But when a mom refused to vacate this woman’s assigned seat, she had no patience for politeness

Share icon

Image credits: Iakobchuk (not the actual image)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: GabiStock (not the actual image)

Image credits: Hungry_Ad_7627

Air travel has been on the decline in the United States in recent years

Air travel can be incredibly exciting, as it often means that you’re going somewhere that you don’t have the chance to visit frequently. You might only take one trip a year that requires flying on a plane, and hopping on a flight may mean that it’s finally time for you to sit back, relax and enjoy a much needed vacation. But at the same time, flying can also be quite stressful.

Nowadays, it seems like it’s necessary to arrive at the airport ages before a flight takes off, just to stand in line at security for an hour, buy a $20 sandwich once you’ve reached your gate and squeeze into a tiny airplane seat that makes you feel like you’re a sardine in a can. And just like everything else, air travel seems to only be getting more and more expensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Gallup poll, Americans have been flying less in recent years than they were prior to the pandemic. In 2015, 44% of adults in the U.S. traveled by plane, while only 38% did the same in 2021. And the difference is even larger among employed adults, as 54% flew during 2015, and only 41% traveled via plane in 2021. In the same vein, Americans took an average of 2.1 flights during 2015 yet only 1.4 during 2021.

Image credits: Pascal Borener (not the actual image)

Flying can be a huge hassle and incredibly expensive

There are a variety of reasons why people might not be traveling as much via plane, but there’s no question that cost is an important factor for many to consider. The United States Bureau of Transportation reports that, among the top 10 busiest airports in the U.S., the average cost of a flight ranges from $261 to upwards of $400. In fact, the average passenger flying out of the San Francisco airport will spend a whopping $465 on their air travel.

And if you have to make any last minute adjustments to your flight itinerary, Bankrate notes that it will probably cost you at least $200 to do so. But flights are sometimes only a small portion of the cost of taking a trip. If you’re going on vacation, rather than traveling for work or to visit family, you’re likely also going to spend a pretty penny on food, accommodation, a rental car or transport and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are tactics that travelers can use to save money on flights, such as booking far in advance, booking on certain days of the week, setting up price alerts and having flexible dates, but for many people, it’s not worth it to travel unless you have enough disposable income or you know it’s going to be a wonderful experience. And even if the trip itself is great, arriving at your destination might be incredibly taxing if you’re met with obnoxious, entitled passengers along the way.

Image credits: Phil Mosley (not the actual image)

It’s important for passengers to sit in their assigned seats on planes to minimize safety risks

It seems like every day we hear about a new story of plane seat drama or bad etiquette on airplanes. We all know it’s frustrating to book flights with a loved one and realize when you get on the plane that you’re not seated together, but that does not automatically grant you the right to steal another passenger’s spot, especially if they don’t want to give up their assigned seat.

The reality is that, no matter how badly you might want another person’s seat, they paid to be there too. And they’re entitled to sit in the seat that the airline provided to them. Plus, they may have paid extra to have that particular seat, either to ensure that they were next to a loved one or to accommodate any special needs they might have.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, according to Simple Flying, choosing to sit in a different seat than what you’ve been assigned might even pose a safety risk on a plane. In the event of an emergency, it’s necessary for the flight crew to know exactly where each passenger is seated, and it can be confusing when they’ve moved around without alerting staff. Swapping seats can also cause a weight imbalance on the plane if too many passengers move to the front or back of the aircraft.

It’s best to play it safe and sit in your assigned seat on any flight. This also prevents any drama between passengers too! We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues, we recommend this piece next!

Image credits: Skitterphoto (not the actual image)

Readers shared their thoughts and called out the mother for her entitled behavior

ADVERTISEMENT

Some even shared similar stories of plane seat drama