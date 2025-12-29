ADVERTISEMENT

You know, my family had many strange culinary habits. For example, eating watermelon only with bread, or boiling milk and then always eating the foam on the surface. Honestly, I hated that foam as a child, but my grandma and mother assured me it was the most delicious thing. Then, years later, I was quite surprised to realize that few other people actually did this...

However, as it turns out, I'm not alone. No, I don't mean hating foam on milk. I mean, at some point, many folks do realize that they've always done some ordinary things completely differently than most people around them. So today's list of stories, made for you by Bored Panda, is dedicated to such instances.

#1

Hands passing a bowl of food over a table with various dishes, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. I eat food in order from least favorite to most favorite.

therealserialninja , Spencer Davis Report

Don't think this is that wrong or uncommon, I do it, and know multiple others who do to. Basically the good stuff is your reward for eating the rest 😄

    #2

    Woman with towel wrapped around her head after shower, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. I dry myself off inside the shower so I don't get the bathroom floor all wet.

    ChickyBoys , Getty Images Report

    Yeah, sorry, I'll die on this hill - this isn't "wrong" (BP's article title is calling these entries "wrong" despite the actual Reddit question not calling them just "different".) When I'm done showering, I open the door a smidge, ninja-grab my towels, and close the door again and dry off inside the shower, where it's infinitely warmer than the cold-áss air outside of the shower XD

    #3

    Several everyday kitchen glasses and cups arranged on a counter, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. Rinsing out clean glasses and cups before using them. Found out not everyone does that.

    Cold-Guidance6433 , Parker Coffman Report

    Store them upside down and there's no need!

    A few days ago, a thread appeared on AskReddit, the author of which, the user u/Psychological_Sky_58, asked netizens: "What's something you've done your whole life, only to realize recently that everyone else does it completely differently?" The result was over 8K upvotes and almost 9K various comments, with stories about literally everything under the sun.

    Strange eating habits and awkward wording, seemingly unexplained clothing ideas, and just plain weird deeds - we've collected the most interesting and unexpected stories and revelations from this thread for you!
    #4

    A healthcare professional using a tablet, illustrating common everyday things people accidentally did wrong. A nurse handed me a little cup with two pills and a little cup of water. I took my pills and she started laughing. She said something to the effect of, "I've heard people do that but I've never seen it before!" She was astonished. I had put a little bit of water in my mouth, then the pills, then swallowed. I've always sipped some water first, then the pills don't stick to my tongue and I don't taste them.

    malacoda99 , Getty Images Report

    This isn't normal? XD I do this too. I've also been known to take a larger mouthful of water, tip my head back slightly (while sealing my throat) and throw the pills into the water "reservoir" in my mouth, close my mouth, and swallow. No nasty pill taste on the tongue, pills don't stick in your mouth or throat XD

    #5

    Green bikini top and bottom hanging on a clothesline against a clear blue sky, illustrating everyday things done wrong. When putting on a bra, I’ve always clasped it in the front and then twisted it around and pulled it up. I only recently learned that a lot of people simply put it on and clasp it in the back without looking.

    jenjen1357 , Andrej Lišakov Report

    Clasping it in the front and turning it around puts more wear on the bra, and they're expensive. But clasping it in the back requires mobility and dexterity that not everyone has. And most front clasp bras are awful, though I don't know why they can't just invent one that isn't.

    #6

    Person struggling to button beige pants, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong over time. I used to think that everyone sat down to put on their pants but apparently most people just balance on one leg like a flamingo. i have been sitting on the edge of the bed to get dressed my whole life because i thought it was the normal way to avoid falling over. i felt so uncoordinated when i realized my roommates just hop right into them while standing in the middle of the room.

    Left-Pop679 , sivakova89_89 Report

    It's certainly the safer option, as I'm learning as I get older!

    Let's start with the fact that one of the main differences between humans and animals is that certain norms of behavior or speech are not "hardwired" into us and do not "unfold" over time, but are acquired through socialization. So, if no one has explained to a kid from childhood that a certain behavior is unusual or strange, and no other sources of information are available, then a habit develops.

    Previously, decades and centuries ago, the function of transmitting these social norms was performed by representatives of older generations - our grandparents, for example. But now, firstly, the authority of elderly people among youngsters is not so high, simply because they lack the skills important for the young.

    And secondly, parents or grandparents don't always actually have the desire or time to pass on these social skills - especially if they realize they're quite obsolete. Or just "going out of vogue" in such an incredibly rapidly changing contemporary world.
    #7

    Person drying hands with a towel, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong for a long time. I thought everyone dried their hands by shaking them like a raccoon that just touched something cursed. Apparently most people… use towels.

    No-Relative-9663 , freepik Report

    I do a quick shake into the shower to get the excess water off before I use a towel.

    #8

    Wrinkled and messy bedsheets on an unmade bed, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. Rolling up fitted sheets to put them away after laundering. Apparently a fairly large population has a secret, yet complicated, method of actually folding them to put them away. I hide the roll within the folded top sheet, which I thought was brilliant.

    Neakhanie , Shelley M Report

    I've given up entirely on finding a way to "properly" fold fitted sheets - I sleep on a Japanese-style shikifuton with replaceable zippered covers!

    #9

    Young person accidentally sliding down a green stair railing inside a worn indoor staircase, illustrating everyday things done wrong. When going up or down the stairs, I always look at my feet. Just realized recently that not many people do this.

    Prow09 , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    I've always been clumsy and have balance issues/trip over my own feet, so I ALWAYS stare at my feet/the stairs when using stairs XD

    On the other hand, if you realize you have some strange habit, it doesn't always mean there's something wrong with you. After all, for centuries, humanity believed that the Sun and all the stars revolved around the Earth - until finally Copernicus thought otherwise. And not only did he think so, but he also proved himself right.

    Powerful people, according to this recent study, are more likely to notice injustice when it's directed at them and try to fight it. So, if you, for example, always put on your shoes or bra differently than everyone else, maybe you're just more creative?

    Intelligence isn't always expressed in the way society generally believes, as this dedicated post at The Vessel quite reasonably says. After all, it can also manifest itself through sloppiness, tardiness, or strange habits. Creativity can also manifest itself in the same way.

    #10

    Woman enjoying a shower, holding a handheld showerhead, demonstrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. I remember being shocked to learn that some people primarily face the showerhead. Watching my ex boyfriend lean forward into the water and let the shampoo run all down his face felt so wrong. Of course I do turn into the water to wash my face and stuff, but the natural position is to have it hitting my back and leaning my head backward to rinse the shampoo.

    HollenZellis , Getty Images Report

    #11

    Chocolate chip cookie with a bite taken out, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong for long time. After taking a bite of a cookie, I lick the edge to keep crumbs from dropping. A friend once laughed and questioned my sanity after witnessing this.

    Kooky_Equivalent3785 , Crystal Jo Report

    #12

    Person wearing white socks and red checkered pants, adjusting socks while sitting near a wooden stump on dark floor showing everyday things done wrong. Putting on my socks BEFORE putting on my pants lol.

    StopRacismWWJD , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    Definitely if I'm wearing skinny jeans!

    But what happens when we realize one day that literally the rest of humanity does something completely differently from what we're used to? There are, in fact, three options. To submit to the majority opinion (or accept that it's easier and more convenient), to ignore it, or to rebel. Some believe that this is how new trends are born.

    For example, when King François I of France contracted smallpox in his youth, he began to conceal his appearance flaws with a beard - and managed to turn this into more than just his own advantage. Moreover, beards have been fashionable again for almost a century and a half across Europe and the Western world. The key is persistence.
    #13

    Man in white shirt looking frustrated while sitting by a window, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong I literally just found out that not everyone has a full internal monologue going on 24/7. i thought everyone had a voice in their head that narrates their day like a movie and discusses choices with itself. when a friend told me her brain is just quiet and full of images i was so shocked. i genuinely don't understand how people function without a constant mental podcast playing in their skull.

    Automatic-Evening220 , drobotdean Report

    Recently figured out that my ex has aphantasia - meaning he literally cannot "picture" things in his head. He cannot mentally visualize things. If you tell him to picture an apple in his head, he literally cannot. He also does not dream (or at least does not remember his dreams, ever.) He says he CAN "talk to himself" inside his head, but he doesn't have a constant internal monologue, like OP does. I'm the same as OP, I can't even shut off my brain's "hey imma narrate everything", so it baffled me that my ex's head was mostly quiet AND apparently image-less @_@ I also remember my sister telling me when we were kids to "just don't think about anything, just stop thinking about stuff" when we were trying to go to bed (we shared a room in early childhood) and I couldn't fall asleep. Apparently she lacks an internal monologue too - but I couldn't shut mine off and "just stop thinking" XD

    #14

    Man sitting cross-legged on carpet meditating in living room illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. I’ve always assumed everyone overthinks everything the way I do. Finding out that some people are just calm was shocking lol.

    NotAriaSkye , Getty Images Report

    #15

    Person lying on bed using a tablet, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong for a long time. When I lay on my side I put the opposite hand in the air and just hold it there for a while. It's oddly satisfying.

    ProfessionFun5170 , Getty Images Report

    Among the stories you'll find on this list are strange and funny, absurd and bizarre - but the most important thing is that people found the courage to admit them. Even if anonymously and online. At the end of the day, the path to great achievements often begins with just one small step.

    So why don't you, our dear readers, if you have something similar, share it in the comments below? Just please feel free to read this entire list first - after all, it's truly worth reading!
    #16

    Young woman with long hair sipping a drink through a straw, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. I drink from bottles/straws only through the corners of my mouth. My front teeth have always been particularly sensitive, so I avoid them having to touch liquids head-on.

    CarlPancake , Tima Ilyasov Report

    #17

    Person tying brown boots while sitting on curb, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. I tie my shoes once. Then just slip them in and off. Who has time to tie shoes every day?

    djsweetchuck , Nathan Dumlao Report

    I've recently learned that I've been tying my shoes incorrectly for my whole life! Now my laces lay straight across and don't come untied!

    I do this too. Double-knot the bows once and then just slip my sneakers on and off XD

    #18

    Person eating pasta at a table with a bottle of sparkling water, showing everyday things people accidentally did wrong. My dad uses food utensils more like a full hand grip shovel instead of the thumb over between index and middle finger. He does it mostly due to hand and elbow surgeries making it difficult to turn his wrist.

    I grew up with a class of 28, so these same few kids had been having meals with me for a while. Someone finally asked why I use a fork like that and prefaced it with, "I've been wanting to ask you this for years" so I learned how to use silverware properly at 17.

    Twiz41 , Mineragua Sparkling Water Report

    #19

    Person scanning the price tag of everyday things people accidentally did wrong for an embarrassing amount of time. Not washing the new bought clothes before wearing them the first time.
    Some people put them right on or into the closet.

    Curious_Reputation_9 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    #20

    Close-up of hands applying toothpaste to a toothbrush, illustrating common everyday things people accidentally did wrong. Putting water on my toothpaste / toothbrush before I brush my teeth. I can’t stand brushing with a dry toothbrush.

    Organic-Economist486 , https://unsplash.com/photos/a-woman-brushing-her-teeth-with-a-toothbrush-E4wZK78WY3g Report

    #21

    Soapy sink filled with dishes and utensils, showing an everyday thing people accidentally did wrong in cleaning. I’ve learned not everyone washes dishes with hot water. Like it has to be scalding hot dang near burning my skin for me to feel that the dishes are clean.

    Edit: corrected my typo so now I am clearly not trying to lecturing the water ☠️.

    Glittering_bby , John Edgar Report

    My ex used to yell at me/lecture me for using hot water to wash dishes. My hands would be red after a dishwashing session and he'd get so mad at me (???) I apparently have either a high tolerance for hot water, or less-sensitive skin on my hands, or both. I honestly didn't see what his massive issue was with me using hot water to wash dishes. I moisturize my hands after washing dishes/pots/pans, so I'm counteracting the biggest "issue" with using hot water on one's hands (dryness.)

    #22

    Close-up of a hand holding a highlighter over paper, illustrating everyday things people did wrong unknowingly. I start my S’s from the bottom.

    Humdungerdungerbin , Andrej Lišakov Report

    #23

    Close-up of a trash can with a plastic liner, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. It took me way too long to realize I was using toilet seat covers incorrectly. I used to tear out the center flap and lay the cover on the seat in a U shape, but the flap is actually meant to hang down into the bowl at the front.

    ryu323 , ksenia_she Report

    #24

    Man walking outdoors in casual blazer and jeans carrying a briefcase, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. Walking with intent. When I'm walking, I notice a lot of people sorta just meander or walk without paying attention. I purposefully walk around knowing where everyone is around me, I alter my path to avoid people and account for the elderly or disabled. Yet I always see people walking seemingly without purpose. Speaking to people I know has made me realize how seriously I take moving around lol.

    spectrumoffire357 , Getty Images Report

    I walk like I drive my car - fast and always checking my surroundings. If I have to use my phone, I pull aside and stop!

    #25

    A couple brushing teeth together in the bathroom, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. After I brush my teeth, it takes me a ton of little spits to get it all out of my mouth. Everyone else I've ever seen brush their teeth somehow just gets it all out in one big go??? It flabbergasts me every time, like I am physically incapable of doing that.

    Finetales , Getty Images Report

    #26

    Young woman grocery shopping, holding a product from shelves, illustrating common everyday things people accidentally did wrong. Grocery shopping. I’ve always gone aisle by aisle, top to bottom, no plan. Found out most people actually make lists and hit sections strategically.

    Prestigious_Name5359 , Boxed Water Is Better Report

    #27

    Young woman using a tissue to blow her nose, illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong over time. I need to blow my nose every time after I sneezed. It does not matter if I have a cold or am completely healthy, two minutes after I sneeze my nose is full and needs to be blown.

    Thought it was the same for everyone, but after I mentioned how annoying that was to a friend he said he never experienced the same. I then asked around and apparently I am the only one in my group of friends who has this issue.

    No_Measurement_7624 , Natalia Blauth Report

    #28

    I was in the Grand Canyon with my wife sharing a hotel room with another couple. We had just run rim to rim to rim, so we were all beat up & tired. When the husband went to shower we heard him yelling from the bathroom & asked if he was good, he said "yep, the water is just freezing"


    Turns out that his whole life he has gotten in the shower, then turned the water on, and huddled in the corner until it warmer up. He was mind-blown when we said you could just wait outside of the shower until the water gets hot. We changed his life that day.

    quenton_cassidy13 Report

    #29

    9th grade winter break 2008. Having Christmas dinner and were eating pretty much everything like Thanksgiving but we add tamales to the mix. Before then I thought tamales 🫔 were just corn husk with masa in them and thought who ever invented this food was dumb and all my life just ate the first layer of Masa and tossed the whole tamale away until I seen my cousin eating hers and she opens the whole thing and I see chili meat and I'm like wait wat there's meat in tamales? So I grab a tamale unwrap the whole thing till I get to the center and finally realized that it had meat the whole time!!!! I tasted it for the first time that Christmas night and im just in shock on how stupid I was to not know about the center of the tamale!!! The amount of times I threw away my tamales at family functions is just horrendous 😱😱😱😂😂😂.

    Frankdukes187 Report

    #30

    Man with surprised expression looking to the side against colorful background illustrating everyday things done wrong concept I whistle by sucking air in. I didn't realize it was strange until I was a teen.

    Now I can whistle both ways, so can essentially whistle forever because I can breathe at the same time.

    CarelesslyFabulous , BillionPhotos Report

    #31

    Bathroom interior with toilet, pink rug, slippers, and cabinet illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. 2 things:
    1. Folding toilet paper
    2. Wiping while sitting and leaning to the side.

    Jizzturnip , New Africa Report

    I.. do both of these things. Are the things on this list REALLY that bizarre? XD This entry is currently #29 and I feel like I also do 90% of the things on this list so far that are apparently "weird" or "wrong" or "different than other people do them". Am I just a complete weirdo, or are most of the things on this list not THAT weird?

    #32

    Person checking fitness tracker and smartphone app outdoors illustrating everyday things people accidentally did wrong. I count steps all the time going up and down.

    Sumigra , Mohamed Nohassi Report

    #33

    Brushing teeth before breakfast. Found out most people do it after and now I question everything.

    RoseSpineX Report

    #34

    I recently learned that when (most) people snap their fingers they use their thumb and their middle fingers. I use my thumb and my ring fingers to snap. Using my thumb and middle finger feels so… wrong to me.

    Distinct-Edge5899 Report

    #35

    When I'm blocking my ears with my fingers I fold the ear flap up and use that. I thought everyone did this but apparently people just put their fingers in their ear.

    bad-spellers-untie- Report

    #36

    Anytime I see a license plate I try to make some kind of correlation out of it. Example: LHH-2795, 2+7=9, 5+2=7, so now all the numbers are somehow related. I do this with the time too.

    ashadashh Report

    #37

    Avoid big spoons. I cannot eat dessert or yoghurt unless its a teaspoon. Apparently its an adhd quirk.

    Brilliant-Maybe-5672 Report

    #38

    When drawing or writing, the pencil rests on my ring finger. Not my index or middle finger. So everything but my pinky is gripping that pencil. .

    Daedstar Report

    I do the same thing - I wonder if OP is left-handed, as all of the other (few) left-handed people I've met in person also hold their pencils the same way.

    #39

    I didn’t realise until I was an adult that not everyone can make their eardrums rumble on purpose. Turns out my sister can too. It’s convenient to block out loud noises. Only learned via random internet threads and then asking my husband who had no idea what I was talking about. For reference - https://www.reddit.com/r/interesting/s/wtt3W8DJmY.

    3RSHOC Report

    I can do this one too - and I can also "wiggle" my eyes on command XD I've got a video of me wiggling my eyes somewhere.

    #40

    I eat cheeseburgers upside down. Feels off the other way.

    HangingOut1734 Report

    #41

    I have a constant inner monologue going on including songs which overlap all at once. I’m always thinking about several things at once with a random soundtrack. Apparently this isn’t normal and I’ve got ADHD or something similar that nobody told me about growing up in the 80’s….

    Mammoth_Skin6337 Report

