Below, we've compiled some of the most interesting answers from the thread, revealing the types of people who ignite fear within others. Do you agree with the kind of people and the qualities that Redditors attributed to the most fearsome people? If so, give those entries an upvote. Also, tell us which qualities or personality traits you would allocate to people that frighten you the most.

In the eyes of many, some of the scariest people are not serving time in jails but instead walking and living among us, with some sitting at high posts in society. A while back, a user of AskReddit asked , "What type of people are you scared of?" Instead of naming specific individuals, the thread invited users to reveal the traits and attributes that often characterize people to stay away from. And although some responses were more humorous, many shared qualities that, in the eyes of Redditors, were intrinsic to intimidating or scary people. Abusive individuals, people who drive dangerously, and true believers were just a few of the answers provided by Redditors. Although some responses are self-explanatory (e.g., individuals with guns), some were relatively deep and philosophical, as if there was something more than meets the eye. And there probably is.

Adolf Hitler is deemed the most feared man in history. So are Heinrich Himmler, Vlad the Impaler, Pol Pot, and many other historical figures who advocated crime to a level no civilian could fathom. However, these and many other scariest people in history are no longer around and don't pose a direct threat to anyone. Nevertheless, some of the scariest people in the world are still around. However, many have nothing (or little) to do with wars, genocides, riots, famines, and whatnot.

#1 "Anybody that can laugh about an animal being in pain and/or dying."

#2 buddychrist12 said:

"Weak people in positions of power."



bawzzz replied:

"Yup. Our CISO/VP is a 36-year dude who climbed the ladder way too quickly. People describe him as a “kid with an ego”. He’s been letting people go who have 15-20 years experience at the company and is hiring people he personally knows."

#3 TimeTraveler3056 said:

"Those people who drive like maniacs on the highway."



227743 replied:

"Same. I'm planning on buying front and back-facing dash cams. I've had a few close calls with erratic/impatient drivers who think changing lanes every 5 seconds in heavy traffic will somehow get you to your destination faster."

#4 GummyZerg said:

"People who have nothing to lose."



Noggin-a-Floggin replied:

"It sounds like a movie cliche but these people are legit dangerous if you make them mad.



They just don't care what happens to them, that's what makes them so dangerous."

#5 Itchy_Independence44 said:

"People that smile when they’re angry."



ElementalPaladin replied:

"It isn’t that hard. It is called a Customer Service face (Source: I was a cashier)."

#6 EmmalouEsq said:

"Thirteen-year-olds are the meanest people in the world. They terrify me to this day because 8th graders will make fun of you but in an accurate way. They will get to the thing that you don’t like about yourself. They don’t even have to look at you for long. They’ll just be like, ‘Ha, ha, ha, ha, hey, look at that high wasted man. He got feminine hips.’ And I’m like, ‘No! That’s the thing I’m sensitive about.’"

#7 "Serial killers and people who don’t return shopping carts."

#8 "The drunk guys at bars always have that stare."



#9 HighestTierMaslow said:

"People that never seem to get upset or angry. When they do get angry they're frightening."



Holly_galaxy replied:

"Remind me of my English teacher. Most sarcastic, not serious humorous teacher ever, never scolded us. Once we were really agitated and the director was about to come in (we actually didn’t know before she told us when the director left) Two words: Shut Up. In the lowest voice most terrifying voice ever. Not screamed, almost murmured. We had literal shivers. Nobody even moved and was a class of 36 teenagers."

#10 "Parents who view their children as extensions of themselves and treat them that way."

#11 LongjumpingUse5864 said:

"The people who run the world. The ones you don't see."



KenzoAtreides replied:

"It's a big club, and you ain't in it!"

#12 Silly-Goose-is-Loose said:

"People who refuse to take responsibility for their mistakes."



Lwyre replied:

"When I was 18, a guy in my class was at a party and the guy there slipped a lot of ecstasies and MDMA in his drink, he got wasted, and was nonresponsive. They did not want to take responsibility for having drugs or slipping into his drink, even tho it was a «joke». They drove him home and dumped him in front of the front door and took off. The mother found him 6 hours later on the doorstep with an extremely low pulse, he ended up dying in the hospital after being on a ventilator for a week. The doctors said he would be completely fine if they dumped him in the ER or rang the doorbell before they left. To this day they have not been able to charge someone. Screw people like this, who would rather kill someone rather than own up to a mistake and get a fine slapped on them."

#13 "People who get mad at fast food cashiers. It's just so uncomfortable to be around them when they're attacking someone over a simple mistake or inconvenience."



#14 "People who are manipulative liars. Who gets you to care about them and then play the victim just to watch you suffer."

#15 User No 1 said:

"Those that not only lack empathy for the weak and less fortunate, but target and prey upon them. They're the kind of snakes who will gut you as soon as they believe they have the upper hand and can get away with it."



Durieeee replied:

"When you’re easy-going and give them the benefit of doubt, all they see are chances to skin you alive…"

#16 clean_burning_905 said:

"Religious people with a lot of money, haha."



Tastewell replied:

"People that end their comments with "haha"."

#17 StandardFront7922 said:

"People with blank eyes."



KillerNick6 replied:

"Blank eyes coupled with bright smiles, icky."

#18 User No 1 said:

"People who can drink an entire glass of just straight-up milk and not feel nauseous."



JScan24 replied:

"I'll go through a gallon in 2 days. Come at me."

#19 "People with a short temper."

#20 "People who are unwilling to accept the limits of their knowledge."

#21 Reddit user said:

"People who think the world revolves around themselves."



AskMeAboutMyTie replied:

"Are you really afraid of them or is it just someone you roll your eyes at?



BTW I’m a god."

#22 User No 1 said:

"People who text with their pointer fingers and people who sleep in jeans."



Distaff_Pope replied:

"Look, I have big, sausage fingers and my pointer is the only one that can semi-reliably hit the buttons on my phone. I know it's gauche, but please let me slowly type in peace."

#23 EspressoBooksCats said:

"People who feel justified in using violence every time get the least bit annoyed."



KenzoAtreides replied:

"Especially during clubbing. It's like some people go there to find the tiniest excuse just to start a fight."

#24 swxttie said:

"Those obsessed with another person to an extreme point, be it a celebrity or an ordinary person."



shadowcat304 replied:

"Or extremely obsessed with a fictional character. Or even worse, obsessed with a serial killer. I will never understand that."

#25 ciahawkeye said:

"'Friends' at work who are the first to go and tell everyone your personal business along with running their mouths to the bosses about everything behind your back. Act like best friends in person but really try and use the friendship to gain an upper hand at work."



Logical_Tax replied:

"I had a guy like that at my previous job. Worse still, he was my assigned trainer."

#26 RogueVogueDino said:

"People who can swallow pills without water."



equality-_-7-2521 replied:

"People who chew pills."

#27 User No 1 said:

"Charming men with perfect nails. Run!"



timesuck897 replied:

"Men with uneven sharp fingernails are scarier."

#28 Outside-Flamingo-240 said:

"Brainwashed people."



FolkloreInMoonlight replied:

"Or the one who is brainwashing them."



Outside-Flamingo-240 replied:

"At least that person is probably aware of what they are doing (on some level).



The followers? There’s nothing going on in there except what their master stuffed in there."

#29 "Angry people with guns."

#30 KingZaneTheStrange said:

"The dangerously stupid. Messing up and hurting others but come out unharmed to sheer luck."



dawgthebountyhunter4 replied:

"Oh like, my father-in-law who was torching weeds right by his shed that then caught fire and spread to an electrical box, deck, tree, and outdoor bar and then laughed about it cause “I did something just like this at our old house too”."

#31 User No 1 said:

"There is an odd category of people who seem to be able to get away with anything they do. May it be with their looks, skills, wits, power, and everything in between. Them. I'm afraid of them."



shlammyjohnson replied:

"I know exactly what people you mean and it's extra weird because a lot of them are not very charismatic in general like there's this weird plot armor on them for everything they do."

#32 Existent-Being42 said:

"It's a bit hard to categorize, but for me, it's people who can't be reasoned with."



User No 2 replied:

"It reminds me of the cliche anecdote;



"Don't argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and beat you with experience."



You can explain the flaws in their logic, and will somehow come up with even more flawed logic to ignore it."

#33 "Fake nice people."

#34 YouPeopleHaveNoSense said:

"People who put on sock/shoe - sock/shoe instead of sock/sock - shoe/shoe."



nugbert_nevins replied:

"I sometimes do that if I’m changing in the gym or somewhere else with wet/dirty floors but if you do that in the privacy of your own home you are a certified psychopath."

#35 "People need to create a human enemy when they are facing purely random circumstances like illness, or accidents."

#36 "I am deeply perturbed by those "me-first" attitude type people because the majority of them are allowed drive cars... I firmly believe the majority of people should never be allowed to drive."



#37 QueenElsaArrendelle said:

"People who think atheists have no reason to behave morally. Dude, if fear of divine punishment is the only thing keeping you from hurting people..."



Mindless-Hedgehog460 replied:

"As a wise person once said, "If the fear of eternal pain is the only thing that keeps you from doing bad things, then you're not a good person"."

#38 munificent said:

"True believers.



Bad people that know they're bad will at least feel some pressure to conform or limit the visibility of the harm they do. But someone who believes they are hurting others in the name of a higher cause knows no bounds.



Dolores Umbridge is, by far, the scariest villain in Harry Potter because she doesn't believe she's a villain."



BASED_AND_RED_PILLED replied:

"Harry Potter isn't real buddy."

#39 "Cops and non-cops with cop attitudes. People who are so obsessed with fulfilling their role that they prioritize it over having basic human decency. They can be nice normal people at times, but the ability to turn off your human empathy and compassion is scary."

#40 Sea-Coconut-3833 said:

"Who uses you for emotional support, drains the hell out of your attention, and then becomes a ghost when it's your turn."



Sir_Meowsalot replied:

"I think the term for these types of individuals is Emotional Vampires."

#41 menege1293 said:

"People who are well-liked by everyone but you just have that gut feeling that something is off and you shouldn't trust this person."



glfranco replied:

"I see you've met my mother! Very abusive and narcissistic person, but to the outside world portrayed herself as a super-mom."

#42 I_likeIceSheets said:

"People who never change."



Glittering-Walk-3634 replied:

"You know, people can change to being worst than they used to..."

#43 "People who laugh when you challenge them. There’s this manic twinge in their eyes when their monster is about to take over."

#44 "People who dunk their bread in water and then eat it all wet and sloppy, almost falling apart and becoming soup."

#45 "The ones who hang confederate flags off their trucks."



#46 "Drama queens... They give me hives... so much wasted exerted energy for nothing... ugh."



#47 bestillalways said:

"People who don’t respect your boundaries."



IntriguinglyRandom replied:

"At one point with a strained "friendship," I decided/realized I cannot and will not have a close relationship with someone if soft boundaries are not enough. If I have to draw a bunch of hard black-and-white lines to keep from getting f**ked over in a relationship, it's not a good relationship."