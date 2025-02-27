ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine this situation: you meet someone—whether it's a business meeting or a romantic date—and they spend 90% of the time on their smartphone. You try to start a conversation, you are eloquent and witty, like a hypothetical kid of Cicero and Mrs. Maisel—but it's all in vain...

You understand perfectly well that today, many people act this way, and that it has almost become a standard of human communication all over the world... but, damn, it's incredibly offensive! And it surely irritates you, even if you hide your irritation behind a polite smile. And so, our next selection is dedicated to human habits just like these.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Close-up of a person trimming nails, relating to habits considered disgusting by some individuals. A lot of my coworkers think it’s ok to clip their nails at their desk. Now I live in fear of a finger nail landing in my coffee and I can’t stand the sound of nail clippers.

Lost-Sock4 , freepik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Person in a white dress holding cash, standing in a room with clothes, illustrating everyday people's habits. I'd have a shiver run down my spine anytime I was working a cashier job and an older woman pulled out money from her bra to pay for something

    Edit: spelling; also wtf didn't expect this many responses.

    therealjoshua , krakenimages.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Person sneezing into elbow, sitting at a table with a laptop, illustrating everyday people's habits. Coughing/sneezing without covering their mouth. The amount of people that do this in the open with no shame DIGUST ME.

    Theca , Edward Jenner Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A couple of days ago, the user u/Wonderful_City9340 asked netizens a question in the AskReddit community: "What’s one habit people think is normal but you find secretly disgusting?" The thread went absolutely viral, gathering around 8.1K upvotes, and over 5.7K different comments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As is usually the case in such situations, for some folks, certain habits other people have seem completely unacceptable, while at the same time, others don’t see anything reprehensible about them. However, that is precisely the beauty of the question...
    #4

    Person reading an open book, focusing on a page, highlighting everyday people's habits. Licking their fingers to turn a page.

    Secular-Flesh , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Two people having coffee together, one using her smartphone. Being on the phone while also trying to engage in conversation with another person.

    bluecheeto13 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Person in a church seated with hands clasped, reflecting on everyday people's habits. Leaving church on Sunday mornings and then immediately behaving like the Antichrist to the wait staff at a restaurant.

    doubtingtomjr , rawpixel.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The selection we present to you today contains many human habits—ranging from completely harmless at first glance to frankly strange and, well, ridiculous. For example, the very idea of ​​keeping cash in your bra (which, by the way, was quite common about a hundred years ago), seems inappropriate today.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some habits, despite their prevalence nowadays, look damn wrong from the point of view of unsanitary conditions. For example, clipping your nails at your work desk is pretty gross—at least in my book. Well, licking your finger in order to turn the page—especially if it’s a magazine or a newspaper—actually threatens the health of the person doing it. In fact, the likelihood of diarrhea increases dramatically, doesn't it?
    #7

    People ordering at a fast-food counter, highlighting everyday habits in dining settings. When you’re at the cash register and the next person in line stands EXTREMELY close to you while you’re cashing out. I need space please!

    eruptingrose , Kenneth Surillo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Woman blowing bubble gum in front of a fence, highlighting habits people find disgusting. Chewing gum with your mouth open/smacking 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮.

    iniremj , Kireyonok_Yuliya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Person eating pizza in a bathroom, showcasing everyday people's habits considered disgusting by some. Bringing a donut to the stall and eating it while pooping, then exiting the stall with donut in hand and going back to work without washing hands.

    Slowmac123 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "In fact, some of the habits described in this collection are simply due to cultural differences between people," says Maria Kryvosheeva, a psychologist and NLP coach, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "For instance, in some cultures it is considered acceptable to wear street shoes at home, and in other cultures it’s a pure taboo. And people of another culture will consider this a blatant disgrace."

    "Well, everything else—somewhere it’s a lack of proper upbringing, somewhere it is simply an acquired bad habit that is difficult to wean yourself off. And some do not consider it necessary to wean themselves off these habits at all, considering it something completely ordinary. In any case, the issue here, as I understand it, is solely that other people don’t like it."
    #10

    Washing hands with soap at a sink, focusing on everyday hygiene habits. Apparently some people don’t wash after using the restroom when they’re at home. I don’t get that all, you’re still touching everything!

    Chance_Caterpillar17 , pproman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Blonde woman in blue shirt using smartphone voice command outside office building. Talking on cellphone in public while it’s on speaker. So annoying.

    disastorous , benzoix Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Couple peacefully sleeping under white blankets with blue pillows in a cozy bedroom setting. Calling partner daddy (mommy as well but other people find it disgusting too).

    Weekly_War_6561 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "It also depends a lot on the upbringing a person received in their childhood. If something was considered normal in the family and has been passing before our eyes for years, then sooner or later we also begin to take it for granted. And we’re sometimes very surprised to learn that other people are embarrassed about it. And the older the habit, the more difficult it is to get rid of it," Maria concludes.

    However, the perception of other people's habits and peculiarities is also a question of our own upbringing and our own culture. And if someone's behavior doesn’t directly bother us that much—no matter how outrageous we may think it is—perhaps we should simply refrain from loudly expressing this indignation? What do you think?
    #13

    Young woman in a yellow sweater looking at her phone, with two people on a sofa using devices in the background. Watching tiktoks / videos out loud either in public or even when you’re just hanging out with 1-2 people 🥲 it drives me insane.

    Murky_Guitar3180 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Person throwing a paper cup into a green trash bin on a street, representing everyday habits and cleanliness concerns. Not really normal per se, more a result of laziness, but Littering (here in the UK there's so much litter on the streets and main roadsides, it's absolutely awful)

    Edit: spelling/grammar.

    LilacMages , tan4ikk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Person in a store holding a smartphone and shopping bag, illustrating everyday people's habits. When people talk on the phone when making an order at a store.

    H8fuldead , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Well, if you do not have a hidden aversion to reading long lists and commenting on them, then I honestly don’t know what is holding me back from just inviting you to read. And if there have been times in your life when you were really annoyed by something another person did (or someone was outraged by your habit out loud), then we would also be incredibly interested to read about those situations in the comments below this post.
    #16

    Mercedes parked on a city street, illustrating people's habits in urban settings. Double parking. It's such a rampant problem in NYC, and it infuriates me to no end. Especially when there is room for the car to have pulled over to the curb just 1 or 2 car lengths ahead of where they have chosen to stop. It ties up traffic and creates a road hazard. And, it's just incredibly inconsiderate - which is the disgusting part. Honestly, how full of yourself do you have to be to just stop in the middle of traffic and think "yeah, this is alright". Yuck.

    wbennin , Ricky Singh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Person using a smartphone while seated on a toilet, highlighting an everyday habit. Talking on the phone while sitting on a public toilet .


    Always tempted to shout "He is taking a s**t" so the person on the other end knows.

    mister_immortal , opatsuvi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Restroom door with a sanitizer dispenser, highlighting everyday habits. Touching the handle to the restroom exit door, when I exit I usually get a paper towel to avoid direct contact with it cause people like to use the restroom and not wash their hands.

    Potential-Gap-540 , Oluwaseun Duncan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Mother and child with curly hair, wearing matching burgundy tops, sharing a tender moment. Parents wiping their kids faces with spit.

    Menace_17 , Kampus Production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Woman with red headphones on public transport, pondering everyday habits. Playing music on speaker on public transport.

    I don't know if it's classic Apple where people won't just buy cheap earphones if they can't afford/lose their air pods but it's the worst thing ever.

    Michaelsoft8inbows , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Fingers covered in orange snack dust, illustrating a habit some consider absolutely disgusting. I was once sharing a bag of cheetos with a friend. Most of us know that after a bit, you get the cheeto dust on your fingers. I watched my friend suck the cheeto dust off of their fingers and then dip back into the bag. I was horrified. In an instance of sharing, the licking the cheeto dust off of your fingers signifies that you are done snacking. No more dipping into the bag. After they did that, I just gave them the bag. I was so disgusted.

    sonicdrive-in , Rbuchanan24 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Person washing hands under a kitchen faucet, addressing everyday hygiene habits. People not washing their hands before they cook or eat.

    Curious_Bar348 , syda_productions Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    A woman films two children baking, focusing on everyday people's habits in the kitchen. Posting everymoment of their child's lives. Kid doesn't even have a chance to decide for themselves what part of their life is online vs offline.

    navyseal722 , Andy Barbour Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Cleaning phone screen with cloth, addressing everyday people's habits and cleanliness concerns. A lack of habit: not washing/cleaning their phone and phone case.

    Fit-Ad142 , Jakub Zerdzicki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Child blowing out birthday cake candles, surrounded by family clapping, representing common people's habits. Blowing out birthday candles. Congrats, now we all get a slice of your spit cake.

    OneQuietFox , Kampus Production Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My friend's family waves the candles out with one of the birthday cards received

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Person walking on a sidewalk wearing red sneakers surrounded by litter, relating to disgusting everyday habits. Spitting at the sidewalk for no reason. I don't like seeing random puddles of saliva on every walk I have.

    Xtrems876 , schantalao Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Person counting money at a desk with a planner, representing everyday habits discussion. Wealth hoarding.

    Arkvoodle42 , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Girl with a phone being licked by a black dog, illustrating everyday habits considered by some as disgusting. People who let their dogs lick their face
    As much as I love my dog I think this is very unhygienic and has become normalised to some people.

    Ordinary_Fun5323 , Lisa Marie Theck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    If someone repeatedly burps out loud on a stream I’m watching I’ll quit. You’d be surprised how many.

    bnanzaz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Casual footwear and jeans of everyday people sitting on stools, focus on leather boots, against a modern interior backdrop. Wearing shoes in the house.

    Soup_Snakes_Forever , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Woman on couch, using tissue while listening to music. Some people do massive sniffles or snorts in my office. Pretty frequently. It's the reason I wear headphones.

    Supersix4 , Kaboompics.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Burping. Obviously everyone burps but I know people who do it excessively and especially people who do it on purpose. It genuinely makes my stomach turn.

    gentle_shart Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Leaving the toilet open when you flush!! Absolutely rancid behavior, repulsive on all levels.

    puppyhugtime Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!