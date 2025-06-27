ADVERTISEMENT

Time definitely doesn't stand still, and what was considered a novelty or an absolute must-have just a couple of years or even decades ago is quite possibly a true museum exhibit today, gradually covered with the dust of oblivion on the outskirts of human history. Time flies quickly, and it is absolutely merciless.

But still, no matter how merciless time is, as in the wonderful cartoon 'Coco,' as long as there are people whose brains or hands remember certain things from the past, as long as we recall these habits and outdated skills with nostalgia and sweet irony - they remain with us, remain alive. For example, in this selection of stories, made for you by Bored Panda.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Colorful floppy disks scattered on a wooden surface representing outdated skills people online needed before the 2000s. Installing software via 10+ floppy disks. Anyone else install Windows 95 from a stack of floppies? .

Coolhaircutfella , EyeEm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Vintage data processing machine with punch cards, showcasing obsolete skills people online needed before the 2000s. I used to operate a keypunch card machine ... back in caveman days of the early 1970s.

    Bay_de_Noc , CuriousMarc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember taking a computer class in the early 80s where you punched codes into cards and had to stack them in order to run the program. One card out of order in a stack of 100 would keep it from working. It was a nightmare!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    Hands typing on an old computer keyboard and CRT monitor showcasing skills people online needed before the 2000s. Remember when we had to have a typing speed of atleast 60wpm to be considered for an office job, lol.

    Wolf444555666777 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think some jobs require 100 WPM or more now. I could be wrong!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a recent thread in the AskReddit community, the user u/Aryan_Anushiravan decided to ask: "People born before 2000, what trivial skill do you possess that others don't use anymore?" Apparently, the question touched a nerve with netizens, and in just a couple of days, the thread gained around 11K upvotes with over 17K comments, which, by today's standards, can well be considered a viral status.

    Of course, there were many humorous comments in the thread, but overall, it gives an incredibly large-scale picture - how, in just a quarter of a century, an absolutely huge number of skills, habits, and ways were mercilessly sent to the dustbin of history.
    #4

    Young woman sitting on the beach, reflecting on past skills people online needed before the 2000s but no longer use. The ability to be alone with my thoughts for a few moments without losing my d**n mind.

    Entire_Teaching1989 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Vintage film projector casting light beam in dark room representing skills people online needed before the 2000s. I used to be a projectionist at a movie theatre. Most theaters are all digital now.

    72scott72 , Jeremy Yap Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Old mobile phones and vintage tech devices showcasing skills people online needed before the 2000s. I can text like crazy fast on a t9 keypad lol.

    GenXPrince , ronnarong thanuthattaphong Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    No, in the past, humanity also got rid of outdated skills from time to time - for example, in the 20th century, the profession of a chimney sweep practically lost the importance that it had a century before. The demand for stokers, having reached its peak about a hundred years ago, gradually faded away as well, and there are actually more such examples. But never before has progress moved so rapidly.
    #7

    Open notebooks with handwritten notes, pen, and pencil on a table representing skills people online needed before the 2000s. My penmanship is trash, but my ability to read cursive handwriting appears to be a superpower to my younger coworkers.

    VitaViolet , Joshua Hoehne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michellethecollegestudent avatar
    Michelle C
    Michelle C
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still use cursive for just about everything. I have had coworkers comment on my knee writing and younger folks comment that they are able to read it rarely.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person writing a letter by hand on an envelope with ink pen, illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s. I can both write a check and I can address an envelope to mail it to you.

    MadmanPoet , Kelly Sikkema Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they even teach kids how to address a letter in school these days?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Books on shelves in a library with blurred background showing people, illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s. The Dewey Decimal System, m***********s. .

    reddityourappisbad , Crab Lens Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I spent my teen years in the nineties, and I still have the muscle memory of rewinding an audio cassette with a pencil (in my prime, I had a collection of almost a thousand cassettes)...

    I can do math in my head (a skill honed, in particular, by the need to calculate file sizes limited by the capacity of a floppy disk), and I still have pretty good handwriting, although I increasingly catch myself thinking that these skills are completely out of demand today.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, simply judge for yourself - who needs audio cassettes when even the iPod, which until recently ruled the music market, is becoming a half-forgotten device nowadays? When modern kids and teenagers use voice input to their fullest, and handwriting has become something archaic, like chiseling out clay tablets of Babylon?
    #10

    Hand inserting VHS tape into VCR player surrounded by old tapes, representing skills people online needed before the 2000s. I know the secret to recording over VHS tapes that weren’t meant for it.

    uniweeb71 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mattblakeley avatar
    Matt Blakeley
    Matt Blakeley
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tape. Though as I remember, the quality when you did that was usually terrible.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Coiled landline phone cord on a wooden desk representing skills people online needed before the 2000s. I can unwind spiral telephone cords when they get a kink!

    Uncle_Bill , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was always jealous of the fact that our phone cords were way kinkier than I was.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Hands wearing blue gloves installing a typewriter ribbon, showcasing a skill people online needed before the 2000s. I know how to replace the ink ribbon on a typewriter. .

    TwinFrogs , TypewriterJustice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, aren't modern people losing something important by not using the skills that older generations considered absolutely necessary? After all, almost all new things and phenomena are ultimately aimed at making people's lives easier, making them think less, and making fewer decisions themselves.

    As a result, today's school teachers are literally sounding the alarm, telling incredible stories about high schoolers who cannot count, read, and write, or have very poor knowledge of these basic skills. So before laughing at the outdated habits and skills of millennials and X-Gens, let's first think—don't these habits give our brains much-needed training?
    #13

    Person using map for navigation, illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s but don't need anymore. Reading a map.

    katieinwonderlandxxx , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dang, I miss paper maps. I can see where I am, where I'm going + what's on the way to getting there. Plus, alternate routes if needed. I'm sorry - a 3"x6" phone screen is too small to do that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    Close-up of a handheld digital pet device representing skills people online needed before the 2000s but don't need now. Keeping a Tamagotchi alive for more than 3 days.

    cautious_maybes123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Close-up of a smartphone dialer with 911 entered, highlighting skills people online needed before the 2000s but no longer use. Memorize phone numbers .

    Kori_the_cat , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to have a rolodex in my head. Now I can't even remember my OWN number half the time...

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    In any case, it seems that this collection of facts and tales will be really interesting to representatives of any generation—from baby boomers to Gen Alpha (for the former, it will be pretty much nostalgic, for the latter, probably just funny).

    By the way, if you, like me, were born before 2000, then perhaps you could also write here about a skill you possess that is unique to today and completely commonplace in the past. After all, why not?

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Close-up of a hand pressing the enter key on a laptop keyboard, illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s. The "double space after a period" muscle memory.

    Just-Temporary2657 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still have a hard time not doing it. Hah - just did it again!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Man playing a trumpet indoors, illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s but don’t need anymore. I can honestly say things like:

    “I managed a video store,”

    “I learned basic coding from making my MySpace page cool,”

    And the ever popular

    “I learned how to play the trumpet, French horn, and trombone in order to play in a ska band.”.

    classroomcomedian , photogenia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Open book showing Gregg shorthand practice, illustrating outdated skills people online needed before the 2000s but don't need now. I know lots of people will comment that they can write in cursive. This is painful but I can also write in shorthand. Well, to be more honest, I used to be able to write perfectly in shorthand but it still shows up in my regular writing sometimes.

    jennieother1 , Reading In Public Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Person in a suit operating a car gear shift, illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s but not anymore. I can drive a manual. Still a thing these days, but theyre very rare and most people can't.

    lukavago87 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This very much depends on where in the world you live. I only know 1 person with an automatic car. Only one third of new cars sold are automatic.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Being able to go 5 mins w/o looking at my phone.

    Excellent-Vast-4692 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's 4 days since I looked at my phone. The time before that was 3 days earlier, and then 2 months before that. Phones don't play a big part in my life.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    I can tell the time using an analog clock.

    vpniceguys Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Hands using pencil to rewind audio cassette tape, illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s but don't need now. Rewind a cassette tape.

    ShoeNo9050 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Vintage rotary phone on dark surface, representing obsolete skills people online needed before the 2000s but don’t need now. I used to dial my friend's phone number by tapping the hang up buttons which simulated a rotary dial phone.

    exitof99 , Pixabay Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Colorful paperclips scattered on a black surface representing outdated skills people online needed before the 2000s. Using a paperclip to fix bent pins on a CPU or IDE drive.

    Hrekires , Dan Cristian Pădureț Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Woman sitting on a vintage couch using a laptop, representing skills people online needed before the 2000s. I can use "Save As".

    Salty-Construction-1 , Brooke Cagle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this not common? I use it dozens of times a week, albeit for specialist purposes.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Vintage VCR with video tapes and retro gaming miniatures, highlighting skills people online needed before the 2000s. I know how to program a VCR.

    A VCR is the machine we put tapes into to watch movies or record TV. It's what we used to use to watch movies & TV shows we recorded on before dvd's. Dvd's are what we used to watched movies on before Blu-ray. Blu-ray is what we used to watch movies on before streaming.

    Laserdics were in there somewhere too. F**k, I'm old.

    bubblehashguy , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Person practicing math skills with pen and notebook, illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s. Long division.

    VisitingBurlington , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Counting change correctly. That's $3.64, out of $20? 36 cents makes four... (*grab $1*) five, (*grab $5*) ten, and (*grab $10*) ten makes twenty.

    eris_kallisti Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, without the cash register" telling you *what* the change is!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    Im pretty good at navigating DOS commands.

    jenitlz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    With the expected migration of Win10 users whose machines don't measure up to various flavors of Linux, I expect basic command line stuff will be getting popular again in October...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    I can talk to people I don’t know in person. .

    LaughOk8798 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Man in a black leather jacket and blue shirt speaking in an indoor interview about skills people needed online before the 2000s I can beat Mike Tyson in Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! Like, a quarter of the time.

    AsstTravSecretary , Razorburning Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As long as you don’t start following some of his less admirable traits such as r4ping women.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Multiple compact discs arranged on a textured surface representing outdated online skills from before the 2000s. Burning a CD.

    superfly_67 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xterminal avatar
    Robert Beveridge
    Robert Beveridge
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This I do not miss at all. Having my entire library (over a year's worth of music) available to stream on Plexamp in the car is basically my life's media dream.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Magnifying glass highlighting the word expert on a printed page illustrating skills people online needed before the 2000s. How to use an actual printed dictionary.

    GS56Nc , fabrikasimf Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Three classic BlackBerry phones with physical keyboards, representing skills people online needed before the 2000s. How to operate a blackberry.

    MajesticMode5203 , Ryan Phillips Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    HTML.

    StinkyBalloon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Super Nintendo game cartridge for Uniracers, representing skills people online needed before the 2000s but not anymore. Cleaning out Super Nintendo cartridges.

    wanderlustwonderlove , Flávio Dechen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!