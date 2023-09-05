85 Snake Tattoos That May Have You Wrapping Around The Idea
Let's slither into the heart of an ever-trending topic: tattoos. And no, not just any tattoos, but the kind that has been enchanting people with its allure. A symbol that has gone from representing original sin to rejuvenation and transformation. The title gave it away — snake tattoos!
Here comes the million-dollar (or, depending on where you get inked, several hundred-dollar) question: what do snake tattoos mean? Besides making you look incredibly cool, snake tattoos are laden with meanings.
Across cultures, they've represented everything from rebirth (they shed their skin, remember?), transformation, and healing, to power, danger, and sensuality. So, whether you're channeling your inner Medusa or just looking for a symbol of personal growth, even a small snake tattoo has got you covered.
If you're still on the fence, we're here with a collection of cool snake tattoos we found while browsing the good old internet. We're positive one of them may give you the inspiration you're looking for to make your own serpentine design!
Snake Forearm Tattoo
Snake Tattoo On The Neck
White Snake Tattoo
What Does A Snake Tattoo Symbolize?
Tattoos are often very personal, and the interpretation can be influenced by one's cultural, social, and historical background. That said, snakes have a rich symbolism attached to them, and when it comes to the snake as a tattoo motif, these are some common interpretations:
- Transformation and Rebirth: Snakes routinely shed their skin, a process that symbolizes growth, rebirth, and renewal. For many, a snake tattoo can represent a period of transformation or the ability to rise anew from challenges.
- Healing and Medicine: The caduceus, featuring two snakes winding around a winged staff, is a symbol of medicine in many Western cultures. Similarly, the Rod of Asclepius, with a single snake, is another symbol associated with healing and the medical profession.
- Danger and Seduction: Given the snake's potentially venomous bite, it's often seen as a symbol of danger. Combined with its curved form, the snake has become a symbol of seduction in various tales and myths.
- Knowledge and Wisdom: In the Judeo-Christian biblical context, the snake in the Garden of Eden is tied to the concept of forbidden knowledge. This has persisted in various forms throughout literature and culture, sometimes casting the snake as a symbol of hidden or esoteric knowledge.
- Temptation and Sin: As mentioned with the Garden of Eden, snakes have sometimes been used to represent temptation and the darker aspects of human nature.
- Duality: The snake can represent duality, much like the yin-yang symbol. Its venom can kill, but in controlled amounts, it's also been used as a treatment in traditional medicine. This balance of life and death, poison and cure, emphasizes the snake's symbolic versatility.
- Cycles and Eternity: The Ouroboros, a snake eating itself, is an ancient symbol representing the cycle of life, death, rebirth, and the eternal nature of the universe. It's an emblem from ancient Egyptian iconography and was later adopted and incorporated into ancient Greek mystical traditions and other cultures.
- Protection: In various cultures, snakes have been seen as guardians. The protective quality of a snake might be attributed to its aggressive defense mechanisms and ability to sense threats.
- Connection to the Earth: Snakes, being ground-dwelling creatures, are sometimes associated with earthy, grounded qualities, and can represent a person's connection to nature or the physical world.
Snake Tattoo On The Hand
Snake Chest Tattoo
King Cobra Tattoo
What Tattoo Goes With Snakes?
Pairing a snake with other elements can either amplify its meaning or introduce a new layer of interpretation.
A snake and roses are a classic combination. The beauty and fragility of the rose opposed to the danger of the snake can symbolize the balance of magnificence and risk, life and death, or love and betrayal. The pairing of a snake and dagger is another classic tattoo motif, often symbolizing danger, betrayal, or a formidable challenge. Symbolizing mortality, a snake and skull can represent life, death, and rebirth.
Including other elements, like chains or fire, can further narrate a story, making your tattoo a unique piece of art with a personal meaning that is all yours!
Pink Snake Tattoo
Two Heads Better Than One Tattoo
Small Snake Tattoo
Are Snake Tattoos A Trend?
While trends in tattooing ebb and flow, snake tattoos have been a consistent choice for many due to their rich symbolic history and versatility in design. Whether they're currently "trending" varies based on regions, cultural contexts, and individual tattoo communities, but they undoubtedly remain a staple in the world of tattoo art.
With the rise of neo-traditional, dotwork, and realistic tattooing in the 21st century, the snake design has seen a resurgence. It's adaptable to many styles, from simplistic line work to intricate, full-color pieces. They can wrap around your arm or leg, slither up your spine, or easily combine with other symbols, naturally adapting for various body placements.
Simple Snake Tattoo
"Flowery snake for Kat from a while ago! These designs are some of my all time favourites."
Matching Black Mamba Tattoo
Snake Hand Tattoo
"Snake and sword hand tattoo by Leigh tilbrook at Electric workshop in Peterborough, UK."
What Are Some Popular Animal Tattoos?
Animal tattoos are, no wonder here, incredibly popular subjects that reflect personal meanings, cultural significance, or simple aesthetic choices. If you find that snakes don't resonate with your inner animal, maybe these will do.
- Lions: They're often associated with courage, strength, pride, and royalty. The lion, as the "King of the Jungle," is a powerful symbol.
- Wolves: Representing loyalty, instinct, and freedom, wolf tattoos can also hint at a person's sense of belonging to a particular group or community.
- Birds: This broad category can include eagles (freedom and vision), swallows (hope, love, and a new beginning), and owls (wisdom, mystery, and transition).
- Butterflies: Signifying transformation, rebirth, and beauty, butterfly tattoos have been especially popular among women.
- Dragons: With roots in both Eastern and Western cultures, dragons symbolize power, strength, wisdom, and often, protection.
- Tigers: Common especially in Asian cultures, tigers are symbolic of strength, bravery, and power.
- Elephants: These majestic animals are typically linked with luck, wisdom, and stability. In some cultures, particularly in India, they have spiritual connotations.
- Koi Fish: Prominent in Japanese tattoo artistry, the koi represents perseverance, transformation, and luck.
- Bears: Symbolizing courage, strength, and leadership, bear tattoos are also sometimes linked with motherhood and protection.
- Deer: Especially the stag, is associated with nobility, regeneration, and intuition.
- Foxes: These can signify cleverness, adaptability, and sometimes, mischief.
- Turtles: Representing endurance, patience, and longevity, turtle tattoos are widespread in Pacific cultures.
- Dogs and Cats: Often personalized, these tattoos typically represent love, companionship, and the close bond between the pet and its owner.
- Phoenix: Representing rebirth, renewal, and an endless cycle of life, this mythical bird is popular in both Eastern and Western tattoo traditions.
Each animal holds specific cultural and individual meanings, and this list is by no means exhaustive. People might choose an animal tattoo because of personal experiences, its symbolic representation, or simply because they find the animal's form aesthetically pleasing.
Tattoo styles also play a role in the popularity of certain designs. For instance, traditional, neo-traditional, tribal, and Japanese styles often feature specific animals more prominently based on the stylistic and cultural origins of the technique.
Snake Sleeve Tattoo
Realistic Snake Tattoo
Snake Tattoo On The Hand
Where On The Body Are Snake Tattoos Most Commonly Placed?
When it comes to snake tattoo placement, the sky's the limit. Or better, your pain tolerance is. The choice is often influenced by personal aesthetics, the size of your design, and if you prefer to show it off or keep it mostly concealed. That said, here are the most common placements for snake tattoos, for which you'll find plenty of examples in this gallery.
- Snake Arm Tattoo: The arm offers a versatile canvas for snake tattoos, accommodating both short and elongated designs. A snake can coil around the arm or slither vertically from the shoulder towards the wrist. The snake's scaling and pattern can often follow the natural muscular curves of the arm, offering a dynamic look.
- Snake Leg Tattoo: Similar to the arm, the leg's length is perfect for a snake's long, winding form. A snake can wrap around the calf or shin, or even span the length of the entire leg, from thigh to ankle.
- Snake Shoulder Tattoo: A snake tattoo on the shoulder can appear as though the snake is resting atop or wrapping around the shoulder. It's also an ideal spot for depicting a snake's head in a striking pose.
- Snake Hand Tattoo: Snake tattoos on the hand are bold and make a strong statement due to their visibility. The design can encompass the back of the hand, with the snake's head resting near the fingers and its body winding down towards the wrist. Smaller, subtler designs can also be placed between the thumb and forefinger or alongside the edge of the hand.
- Snake Finger Tattoo: Snake designs for fingers are typically delicate and minimalist, wrapping around a single finger like a ring or placed along the length of a finger. They offer a subtle yet edgy appeal, ideal for those who want something discreet but distinctive.
- Snake Sleeve Tattoo: Sleeve tattoos cover a significant portion or the entirety of the arm. The animal here can be the central theme, intertwining with other elements or backgrounds. The flowing, sinuous form of a snake is ideal for covering large areas and can be integrated seamlessly with other designs or symbols.
- Snake Back Tattoo: The back offers a vast area, making it suitable for grand and intricate snake designs. Whether it's a snake inked down the spine, coiled at the lower back, or a massive cobra spreading its hood across the upper back, the possibilities are endless.
- Snake Wrist Tattoo: Snake tattoos on the wrist often come in bracelet-like designs, with the snake wrapping around the wrist in a continuous loop. They can also be oriented vertically, with the snake's head near the base of the hand and its tail moving up the forearm.
- Snake Ankle Tattoo: At the ankle, snake tattoos often appear as anklets, wrapping around in a coiled manner. Alternatively, a snake can be inked to slither up the calf from the ankle, making use of the leg's vertical space.
- Snake Chest Tattoo: The chest provides a broad and slightly curved canvas. A snake can sprawl across one side of the chest, or even from one collarbone to the other in a draped fashion. Due to the chest's sensitivity, these tattoos can be more painful but result in a striking visual appeal.
Flower Patterned Snake Tattoo
Small Snake Tattoo
Simple Snake Tattoo
Snake Traditional Head Tattoo
Snake Skeleton Tattoo
Snake Skeleton Tattoo
Snake Wrapped Around Arm Tattoo
Snake Forearm Tattoo
"Snake arm tattoo made by London Tattoo Artist Gabriele Cardosi at Red Point tattoo U.K."
Snake Forearm Tattoo
"My new synchronised snakes. Done by Mike Stout at Topboy tattoo in Brighton, U.K."
Snake Shoulder Tattoo
Snake Shoulder Tattoo
Snake Shoulder Tattoo
"Black and grey snake (first tattoo), done by Hoon Unco, at Frame. Seoul, KR."
Snake Finger Tattoo
Snake Thigh Tattoo
"Snake thigh piece by Alicia jagels of raygun samurai in Bethlehem, PA."
Snake Back Tattoo
Snake Back Tattoo
"Just got my very first Tattoo (Fu Dog and Snake Back Piece). Done at Twin Monkey Tattoo Studio in Jakarta, Indonesia. Artist is Nick Filbert."
Snake Leg Tattoo
Snake Ankle Tattoo
Snake Chest Tattoo
Traditional Tribal Snake Tattoo
"My new tattoo! Now everyone will know immediately how much of a crazy snake lady I am!"
Snake Tattoo On The Hand
Snake And Dagger Tattoo
Simple Snake Tattoo
Forbidden Apple Tattoo
Snake Skin Tattoo
Snake Tattoo On The Back
Simple Snake Tattoo
Simple Snake Tattoo
Snake Head Tattoo
Snake Skeleton Tattoo
Two-Headed Snake Tattoo
Snake Wrapped Around Arm Tattoo
Snake Forearm Tattoo
Snake Forearm Tattoo
Snake Forearm Tattoo
Snake Forearm Tattoo
"Floral snake done by rat at prohibition ink in salt lake, UT."
Snake Shoulder Tattoo
Snake Hand Tattoo
Snake Hand Tattoo
"Started my sleeve. Snakes and wrist blackout done by Joao Bosco from Unbreakable Tattoo in Studio City."
Snake Sleeve Tattoo
Snake Thigh Tattoo
"Really happy to do this cool snake piece with delicate flowers the client's family picked for her, love the special ones, first tattoo too wow!"
Snake Back Tattoo
Snake Leg Tattoo
"Two Headed Snake done by Marqui Watling at Higher Love."
Snake Wrist Tattoo
Snake Ankle Tattoo
Snake Chest Tattoo
Realistic Snake Tattoo
Snake And Rose Tattoo
Snake And Rose Tattoo
Snake And Rose Tattoo
Snake And Rose Tattoo
Snake Skeleton Tattoo
"Big southern feelins fer Jordan / magnolias, garden snake sheddin it’s skins, a snail bud, and some acorns and seeds / decomposition."
Gucci Snake Tattoo
"Little snake friend done by Haley Bean at Point of Entry in Derry, NH."
Two-Headed Snake Tattoo
Snake Forearm Tattoo
Snake Shoulder Tattoo
"Snakes and peonies by Jason at chronic ink in Vancouver, BC."
Snake Sleeve Tattoo
Snake Thigh Tattoo
Snake Thigh Tattoo
Snake Back Tattoo
"Snake and Peonies by Alex Eremko at Sink The Ink Tattoo, BC."
Snake Back Tattoo
Snake Leg Tattoo
"Snake around flower really enjoyed doing this tattoo. Love doing dotwork, just nice to chill as I tattoo have to say it's my happy place."
Snake And Skull Tattoo
Traditional Tribal Snake Tattoo
Snake Finger Tattoo
Snake Sleeve Tattoo
"Healed flowers and snakes sleeve. By Sou of Blood Candy Tattoo, South Korea done in March."
Traditional Snake Sleeve Tattoo
Snake Thigh Tattoo
"I gave my artist full creative freedom on this one. David Gordon of Black Cannon Tattoos, Muizenberg, South Africa, had previously painted this."
Snake And Skull Tattoo
"Creepy skull snake by James Taaffe at Grimoire Tattoo, Savannah, GA."