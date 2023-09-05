Let's slither into the heart of an ever-trending topic: tattoos. And no, not just any tattoos, but the kind that has been enchanting people with its allure. A symbol that has gone from representing original sin to rejuvenation and transformation. The title gave it away — snake tattoos!

Here comes the million-dollar (or, depending on where you get inked, several hundred-dollar) question: what do snake tattoos mean? Besides making you look incredibly cool, snake tattoos are laden with meanings.

Across cultures, they've represented everything from rebirth (they shed their skin, remember?), transformation, and healing, to power, danger, and sensuality. So, whether you're channeling your inner Medusa or just looking for a symbol of personal growth, even a small snake tattoo has got you covered.

If you're still on the fence, we're here with a collection of cool snake tattoos we found while browsing the good old internet. We're positive one of them may give you the inspiration you're looking for to make your own serpentine design!