85 Animal Tattoo Ideas To Inspire Your Next Tattoo
While there is no definitive number of all animal species existing in the world, the closest estimation is approximately 8.7 million, over 1.5 million of which have been described. That's how many creatures there are to choose from when considering getting an animal tattoo. Sure, rotifers may not be a popular pick, but it is a legitimate one! No, but seriously, if you have any rare animal tattoos as such, please DM us.
Either way, there's no necessity to be original with the animal choice for one's tattoo to stand out. Even butterfly tattoos, not only the most popular animal tattoos but also the most popular tattoos in the USA in general, can appear unique with a quality design and excellent execution. Thus, if you decide to go with the so-called traditional tattoo animals, such as lions, snakes, dragons, or beloved pet tattoos, just make them entirely your own and personal.
To help you with the latter, below, we've compiled the many cool animal tattoos to, hopefully, inspire your next tattoo project. If any of these animal tattoo ideas fired you up with enthusiasm to book your next tattoo appointment ASAP, make sure to give them an upvote!
This post may include affiliate links.
Space Swim
Dogs Tattoo
Retro Space Dog! This Was Really A Lot Of Fun To Do
Geometry And Animals
Punky Pigeon Thank You Fee
A Variation Of My Series Five Cat
Rabbit Tattoo
Mallard Tattoo
Studio: @dearyouth_ink
Design: @design.by.gaon
Snake Tattoo
Little Friend Tattoo
Frog
Bulldog Tattoo
Swimming Around On The Leg
I'll Be Happy To Do More Fox Forearm Designs Like This
Cute Croc Tattoo Design
Mangosteen Tortoise. I Engraved It On A Loved One
The White Color Bleeds A Lot At The Time Of Work And There Is A High Risk Of Inflammation
Small Owl Tattoo
Peace Was Never An Option
Animal Tattoo
Rowlet By Alyssa From Curiosity Ink, Petosky MI
Hen
Bird Tattoo
Dog Tattoo
For Jordan. It Was So Fun To Make This Lil Chunk For You
Bunny For Kellie
All we had was this photo to work off of. Hope I was able to do it justice.
Mouse. Thank You For Your Trust, Kati
The Fishy To The Other Fishy
A Baguette-Y Pigeon For Coco
Pet Tattoo
Thank You Very Much Melanie For Adopting This Little Fox
Great Blue Heron For Hayley! Thanks For Being The Most Tough
Big Tummy Cat
Birdies Representing Hiren’s Children
Small Jellyfish Tattoo
Heart Shaped Snake Tattoo
Matching Cat Tattoo By Jarrod At Peacocks Tattoo In Jacksonville, Fl
Minos Style Snake In Red Ink By Minoskeem At Seoul Ink
Two-Banded Chameleon (Healed 3 Months) By Corey At Reclamare, Sacramento, CA
Grasshopper Tattoo
Meow
Two One-Line Poodles For Two Girlfriends
Black Snake With Stars
Kitten Portrait
Turtle Tattoo
Precious Puppy Tattoo
Hello Cutie
Lovely Pets Tattoo
Kangaroo Rat & Atreides Ring
Pigeon Tattoo
This was discovered via a mirror test, in which pigeons were able to identify themselves over a photo of another pigeon.
Thank you @_ntarnold_ for this lovely little pigeon tattoo!
Ice Bear Tattoo By Bones Is So Cute, Isn‘t It?
Cormorant From My Bird Flash For Ilinca
Bunny For Julie Today!
Geometric watercolor: Leonie Palanca, Zeitgeist Kollektiv. Based in Haarlem, NL
My Inner Deer; By Mark Keller At Chameleon Ink, Bellingham WA
Pisces Zodiac Sign
Little Hummingbird For Maddie Done Today
Bug Tattoo
Because Who Doesn’t Love The Tasty Combo Of Turkey And Cranberry
Butterflies Are Always Welcome On The Menu
Custom-Made Monarch Butterfly For Luke
Thanks for the trust man, was a fun one and a good litle catch-up.