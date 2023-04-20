While there is no definitive number of all animal species existing in the world, the closest estimation is approximately 8.7 million, over 1.5 million of which have been described. That's how many creatures there are to choose from when considering getting an animal tattoo. Sure, rotifers may not be a popular pick, but it is a legitimate one! No, but seriously, if you have any rare animal tattoos as such, please DM us.

Either way, there's no necessity to be original with the animal choice for one's tattoo to stand out. Even butterfly tattoos, not only the most popular animal tattoos but also the most popular tattoos in the USA in general, can appear unique with a quality design and excellent execution. Thus, if you decide to go with the so-called traditional tattoo animals, such as lions, snakes, dragons, or beloved pet tattoos, just make them entirely your own and personal.

To help you with the latter, below, we've compiled the many cool animal tattoos to, hopefully, inspire your next tattoo project. If any of these animal tattoo ideas fired you up with enthusiasm to book your next tattoo appointment ASAP, make sure to give them an upvote!

#1

Space Swim

Space Swim

paolameyertattoo

10points
POST
#2

Dogs Tattoo

Dogs Tattoo

luxurydemogorgon

9points
POST
#3

Retro Space Dog! This Was Really A Lot Of Fun To Do

Retro Space Dog! This Was Really A Lot Of Fun To Do

stampygoblyn

8points
POST
#4

Geometry And Animals

Geometry And Animals

masqera_tattoo

8points
POST
#5

Punky Pigeon Thank You Fee

Punky Pigeon Thank You Fee

missmoth_tattoo

8points
POST
#6

A Variation Of My Series Five Cat

A Variation Of My Series Five Cat

deck_ward

8points
POST
#7

Rabbit Tattoo

Rabbit Tattoo

luxurydemogorgon

7points
POST
#8

Mallard Tattoo

Mallard Tattoo

Studio: @dearyouth_ink
Design: @design.by.gaon

tattooist_gaon Report

7points
POST
#9

Snake Tattoo

Snake Tattoo

marta_bocharova

7points
POST
#10

Little Friend Tattoo

Little Friend Tattoo

luxurydemogorgon

7points
POST
#11

Frog

Frog

luxurydemogorgon

7points
POST
#12

Bulldog Tattoo

Bulldog Tattoo

inkinsidetattoostudio

7points
POST
#13

Swimming Around On The Leg

Swimming Around On The Leg

qiongyu_art

7points
POST
#14

I'll Be Happy To Do More Fox Forearm Designs Like This

I'll Be Happy To Do More Fox Forearm Designs Like This

nox.tattoos

7points
POST
#15

Cute Croc Tattoo Design

Cute Croc Tattoo Design

odyssey.tattoostudio

7points
POST
#16

Mangosteen Tortoise. I Engraved It On A Loved One

Mangosteen Tortoise. I Engraved It On A Loved One

waitingfor9odot

7points
POST
#17

The White Color Bleeds A Lot At The Time Of Work And There Is A High Risk Of Inflammation

The White Color Bleeds A Lot At The Time Of Work And There Is A High Risk Of Inflammation

dareumtattoo

7points
POST
#18

Small Owl Tattoo

Small Owl Tattoo

richardberenyitattoo

7points
POST
#19

Peace Was Never An Option

Peace Was Never An Option

saskiatabea.art

7points
POST
#20

Dogs Tattoo

Dogs Tattoo

auraninetyfour

7points
POST
#21

Animal Tattoo

Animal Tattoo

bongkee_

7points
POST
#22

Rowlet By Alyssa From Curiosity Ink, Petosky MI

Rowlet By Alyssa From Curiosity Ink, Petosky MI

u/thecoolcheckers

7points
POST
#23

Hen

Hen

panterabydgoszcz , mikolson_

6points
POST
#24

Bird Tattoo

Bird Tattoo

marta_bocharova

6points
POST
#25

Dog Tattoo

Dog Tattoo

manuelmower_libh

6points
POST
#26

For Jordan. It Was So Fun To Make This Lil Chunk For You

For Jordan. It Was So Fun To Make This Lil Chunk For You

livcaroart

6points
POST
#27

Bunny For Kellie

Bunny For Kellie

All we had was this photo to work off of. Hope I was able to do it justice.

bendoestattoos

bendoestattoos Report

6points
POST
#28

Mouse. Thank You For Your Trust, Kati

Mouse. Thank You For Your Trust, Kati

melli.mrk.tattoo

6points
POST
#29

The Fishy To The Other Fishy

The Fishy To The Other Fishy

zanea_sch

6points
POST
#30

A Baguette-Y Pigeon For Coco

A Baguette-Y Pigeon For Coco

pigeonpokes_

6points
POST
#31

Pet Tattoo

Pet Tattoo

tattooist_yeonnie , tattooist_yeonnie

6points
POST
#32

Thank You Very Much Melanie For Adopting This Little Fox

Thank You Very Much Melanie For Adopting This Little Fox

aiko_tttt

6points
POST
#33

Great Blue Heron For Hayley! Thanks For Being The Most Tough

Great Blue Heron For Hayley! Thanks For Being The Most Tough

jordanlentztattoos

6points
POST
#34

Big Tummy Cat

Big Tummy Cat

auraninetyfour

6points
POST
#35

Birdies Representing Hiren's Children

Birdies Representing Hiren’s Children

yuki_zerkjad

6points
POST
#36

Small Jellyfish Tattoo

Small Jellyfish Tattoo

farbhuettetattoo , nico_corvus

6points
POST
#37

Heart Shaped Snake Tattoo

Heart Shaped Snake Tattoo

yanaronna.tattoo

6points
POST
#38

Matching Cat Tattoo By Jarrod At Peacocks Tattoo In Jacksonville, Fl

Matching Cat Tattoo By Jarrod At Peacocks Tattoo In Jacksonville, Fl

Falchiora

6points
POST
#39

Minos Style Snake In Red Ink By Minoskeem At Seoul Ink

Minos Style Snake In Red Ink By Minoskeem At Seoul Ink

annamars

6points
POST
#40

Two-Banded Chameleon (Healed 3 Months) By Corey At Reclamare, Sacramento, CA

Two-Banded Chameleon (Healed 3 Months) By Corey At Reclamare, Sacramento, CA

TheLASTAnkylosaur

6points
POST
#41

Grasshopper Tattoo

Grasshopper Tattoo

_tinybeasts

5points
POST
#42

Meow

Meow

tattooist_eheon

5points
POST
#43

Two One-Line Poodles For Two Girlfriends

Two One-Line Poodles For Two Girlfriends

blueroottattoo

5points
POST
#44

Black Snake With Stars

Black Snake With Stars

youngchickentattoo

5points
POST
#45

Kitten Portrait

Kitten Portrait

dorok.tattoo

5points
POST
#46

Turtle Tattoo

Turtle Tattoo

lucianoolmostattoo

5points
POST
#47

Precious Puppy Tattoo

Precious Puppy Tattoo

leopold_tattoo

5points
POST
#48

Hello Cutie

Hello Cutie

pocmaranamama

5points
POST
#49

Lovely Pets Tattoo

Lovely Pets Tattoo

lee_ta_tattoo

5points
POST
#50

Kangaroo Rat & Atreides Ring

Kangaroo Rat & Atreides Ring

z9_ttt

5points
POST
#51

Pigeon Tattoo

Pigeon Tattoo

This was discovered via a mirror test, in which pigeons were able to identify themselves over a photo of another pigeon.

Thank you @_ntarnold_ for this lovely little pigeon tattoo!

ediebea Report

5points
POST
#52

Ice Bear Tattoo By Bones Is So Cute, Isn't It?

Ice Bear Tattoo By Bones Is So Cute, Isn‘t It?

goatstudios_dus

5points
POST
#53

Cormorant From My Bird Flash For Ilinca

Cormorant From My Bird Flash For Ilinca

pearlclapp

5points
POST
#54

Bunny For Julie Today!

Bunny For Julie Today!

dingus.tattoos

5points
POST
#55

Geometric watercolor: Leonie Palanca, Zeitgeist Kollektiv. Based in Haarlem, NL

Geometric watercolor: Leonie Palanca, Zeitgeist Kollektiv. Based in Haarlem, NL

Ecstatic_Reason_8575

5points
POST
#56

My Inner Deer; By Mark Keller At Chameleon Ink, Bellingham WA

My Inner Deer; By Mark Keller At Chameleon Ink, Bellingham WA

valinorbound

5points
POST
#57

Pisces Zodiac Sign

Pisces Zodiac Sign

kaptaan_tattoo

4points
POST
#58

Little Hummingbird For Maddie Done Today

Little Hummingbird For Maddie Done Today

gee_tattoos_uk

4points
POST
#59

Bug Tattoo

Bug Tattoo

paulinetencre

4points
POST
#60

Because Who Doesn't Love The Tasty Combo Of Turkey And Cranberry

Because Who Doesn’t Love The Tasty Combo Of Turkey And Cranberry

goddessmandy_ifbbpro

4points
POST
#61

Butterflies Are Always Welcome On The Menu

Butterflies Are Always Welcome On The Menu

mikolson_

4points
POST
#62

Custom-Made Monarch Butterfly For Luke

Custom-Made Monarch Butterfly For Luke

Thanks for the trust man, was a fun one and a good litle catch-up.

fallingswordtattoos

fallingswordtattoos Report

4points
POST
#63

Opossum From The Other Day

Opossum From The Other Day

frogwizardtattoos

4points
POST
#64

Thank You For The Trust Gwen

Thank You For The Trust Gwen

tattoo_248

4points
POST
#65

Bumblebee

Bumblebee

elienikolas

4points
POST
#66

Chameleon Tattoo

Chameleon Tattoo

roar_ink

4points
POST
#67

Lucky Cricket For Allison From Last Fall

Lucky Cricket For Allison From Last Fall

ancientindigo

4points
POST
#68

Snake Tattoo

Snake Tattoo

farbhuettetattoo , nico_corvus

4points
POST
#69

My First Dolphin With Which We Will Save Dolphins

My First Dolphin With Which We Will Save Dolphins

xavi.animal

4points
POST
#70

Leggy Frog Pal For Leah, Thank You So Much

Leggy Frog Pal For Leah, Thank You So Much

fossiljaw.tatt

4points
POST
#71

Almost Done Sleeve By Jarod Powell, Kennewick, WA

Almost Done Sleeve By Jarod Powell, Kennewick, WA

unsure-bird

4points
POST
#72

First Tattoo ,19, Got It From Chris At Bright Ideas Tattoos, Murfreesboro TN

First Tattoo ,19, Got It From Chris At Bright Ideas Tattoos, Murfreesboro TN

loch27

4points
POST
#73

A Fake Jackalope By Aimee At Unique Ink, York, UK

A Fake Jackalope By Aimee At Unique Ink, York, UK

ramblings96

4points
POST
#74

Siamese Kitty - Done By Yeonnie, Area 6 Tattoo Studio, NYC

Siamese Kitty - Done By Yeonnie, Area 6 Tattoo Studio, NYC

randomlyaskingstuff Report

4points
POST
#75

Owl Done By Alexis Thomson At Gastown Tattoo In Vancouver, B.C

Owl Done By Alexis Thomson At Gastown Tattoo In Vancouver, B.C

Yungmuhi Report

4points
POST
#76

Panther Chameleon By Fabrizio Divari At Fabrizio Divari Tattoos In Toronto, ON

Panther Chameleon By Fabrizio Divari At Fabrizio Divari Tattoos In Toronto, ON

TheLemon22 Report

4points
POST
#77

Big Tiger Tattoo

Big Tiger Tattoo

jamiepredgentattoos Report

3points
POST
#78

Lion King

Lion King

mundo_das_tattoo Report

3points
POST
#79

Sister For The Tigress

Sister For The Tigress

tattootemple.stp Report

3points
POST
#80

Lion And Floral

Lion And Floral

tia.ackerman.tattoos Report

3points
POST
#81

Lady Bug

Lady Bug

saasin Report

3points
POST
#82

Tiger Back Piece Tattoo

Tiger Back Piece Tattoo

leafygreens.tattoo Report

3points
POST
#83

Male Timon Lepidus. Had The Chance To Tattoo The Largest Lizard Of Europe

Male Timon Lepidus. Had The Chance To Tattoo The Largest Lizard Of Europe

nocttturn Report

3points
POST
#84

For Muzzi

For Muzzi

gwendolin_tattoo Report

3points
POST
#85

Happy Late Love’s Day

Happy Late Love’s Day

jordanlentztattoos Report

3points
POST

