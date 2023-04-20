While there is no definitive number of all animal species existing in the world, the closest estimation is approximately 8.7 million, over 1.5 million of which have been described. That's how many creatures there are to choose from when considering getting an animal tattoo. Sure, rotifers may not be a popular pick, but it is a legitimate one! No, but seriously, if you have any rare animal tattoos as such, please DM us.

Either way, there's no necessity to be original with the animal choice for one's tattoo to stand out. Even butterfly tattoos, not only the most popular animal tattoos but also the most popular tattoos in the USA in general, can appear unique with a quality design and excellent execution. Thus, if you decide to go with the so-called traditional tattoo animals, such as lions, snakes, dragons, or beloved pet tattoos, just make them entirely your own and personal.

To help you with the latter, below, we've compiled the many cool animal tattoos to, hopefully, inspire your next tattoo project. If any of these animal tattoo ideas fired you up with enthusiasm to book your next tattoo appointment ASAP, make sure to give them an upvote!