If you are both a tattoo and animal lover, you may have thought about having an entire zoo tattooed on your body. If only the cost of getting them all done wasn't an issue! In fact, animal tattoos, in particular butterfly tattoos, are the most popular tattoos in the USA! According to a list compiled by Singulart, around 201,000 people search for them every month across the USA.

Other than that, more cool animal tattoos make it into the top 10 of Americans' most beloved tattoo styles. Those are dragon, snake, and lion tattoos. If you are not a fan of those or prefer less popular styles, there are many more animal tattoo ideas to choose from. Whether you are looking for cute animal tattoos or more realistic ones, you are bound to find something that will tickle your fancy.

Below, we've compiled a list of cute tattoo ideas featuring animals that will surely appeal to your animal lover's heart. Small, large, minimalist, cartoonish, and realistic animal tattoos — there's plenty to see and discover! Make sure to upvote the ones you liked the most, and let us know whether any animal tattoo below inspired your next tattoo project!

Rhino's Back Is A Whole East-Africa Savannah. How Ingenious The Design And Concept. Let's Love Animals

emalla_uk Report

Matching Capybara For A Great Pair. They Happily Eat Ramen

juliszki Report

A Rabbit Shooting A Carrot And A Yogi-Pig

na.nago Report

My Friends

dearyouth_ink Report

Duckling From My Flash

nox.tattoos Report

Crows

guiartwork Report

A Tortoise With A Barnacle On Its Shell

opal.tattoo Report

Watercolour Birds

alperfiratli_tattoo Report

Custom Horsey With Boots And A Hat For Lisette. Thank You For Trusting Me With Your First Tattoo

scratchymoontattoos Report

I Had The Best Time Tattooing This Flash Piece

nox.tattoos Report

Pets Portrait

minari_tattoo Report

Adi. For Her Grandma Yael

taotattooo Report

Cat Eyes

m_osyhr Report

Cat Tattoo

sashatattoo.nyc Report

Majesty And Cruelty

odb_blackwork Report

Adorable Red Panda Tattoo

kiyoharu_tattooer Report

Little Bat Just Loves Watermelon

wicktail , black_forest_tattoostudio Report

Crazy Giraffe

gitanodipagano_tattoo Report

Roar Tiger Roar

loveyoon.too Report

A Tiny Snail For @annakantsemal. Thank You For The Trust

mdadaria Report

Her Dog. Thank You, Gwendolyn

tattooist_gaon Report

Jaguar Tattoos

billiestclairdesigns Report

Geometrical Animal Tattoo

tadas_savickas Report

Colibri Tattoo

goatstudios_dus Report

Killer Whale And Four-Leaf Clover

gyeong_tattoo , gyeong_tattoo Report

Lucky Cricket For Allison From Last Fall

ancientindigo Report

A Guinea Pig Emoji

lhkiosk Report

Slight Variation On Flash Design

lhkiosk Report

Horned Toad Tattoo

coulterprehm_tattoos Report

Sweet Little Horsey For Amanda. Thanks Again

daniturkeysammie Report

Little Panda For Mavis, Thanks For Coming In

inky.key Report

Dot Work Day

night_ink_gale Report

Crown And Tiger

simya_tattoo Report

Tiger

marta_bocharova Report

Bee Tattoo

inkinsidetattoostudio Report

For Stephanie

reena.tattoo Report

Black Cat Tattoo

tattoosbymatt_ Report

Two Cats

annikakka Report

Cute Chicken

blackritualtattoos Report

Tiger Arm Tattoo

nocriativs Report

Mariposa And Cobra

tittoo108 Report

Little Snake Wrist Wrap For Katreina. This Was A Fun One

daniturkeysammie Report

Octopus

erik.tattooist Report

Little Spin On A Rosie Camanga Style Wolf For Kyle

mikemendes Report

Bird Tattoo

viala_tattoo_darmstadt Report

Cats. Two Of The Tightest Pair Of Cat Friends You Have Ever Seen. Thank You So Much Ryleigh

lumeninktattoo Report

A Yellow Hare Or Rabbit With A Single Black Horn, Mentioned In Medieval Arabic Literature

fox.kit Report

Nautilulus

brad_le_laid_tattoo Report

Add Otter Energy To This World

fonki.ink Report

Little Wolf Made By Our Apprentice @lunidae

weird_zebra_tattoo Report

Little Bird

z9_ttt Report

Koi Carps For Ming

yuki_zerkjad Report

Little Birdy Neck Tattoo

rebecca.tattoo Report

A Very Special Wombat For A Very Special Friend. Thank You Lisa

sarah_tavilla Report

Another All Time Classic

blackdotter Report

Shout Out To Scott For Letting Me Tattoo This. Thank You. Some Parts Healed And Some Fresh

aaron_stockwell_tattoo Report

Little Tarantula

darkveil_tattoo Report

Photo By In Magnum Circus Tattoo With @magnumcircustattoo. May Be An Image Of 1 Person

tattoohandy Report

Animal Tattoo

86tatt00 Report

Octo Love

100mbheartbeat.ink Report

Puppy

tattooist_gaon Report

Memory Form Brazil In Watercolour Hardpainting

marcoencre Report

For Stéphan

stevetaniou Report

Got To Redo This Guy And Add On The Tail

plaidbear_designco Report

Little Turtle

zake_tattoopeople Report

Monkey

newschoolfrance Report

Taste Of Freedom

alexbreaktattoo Report

Spirit Animal

ta_tu_nela Report

Work In Progress

garde_shunka_uitko Report

Welcome, Welcome! Officially The First Tattoo On The Skin (Larger Than The Big Toe)

zlyomen_tattoo Report

And Here Is The Big Project Of The Saturday Competition For The Montauban Convention

tattoo_248 Report

Running Cheetah Tattoo

graffittoo.archive Report

A Hawk For Nick! Also A Video Of The Rest Of The Healed Things We’ve Done Around It. Thanks A Lot

mikemendes Report

Crow & Key Tattoo

Come nesting season, a mated pair of crows can receive chick-rearing help. Juvenile birds are frequently seen defending their parents' nest from predators. They can also be found bringing food to mom and dad, or feeding their younger siblings directly.

Thank you @aaronkempphotography it's always a pleasure tattooing your own mates.

ediebea Report

Butterfly

reze_tattoo_joce Report

Little Turtle. Work Is In Progress. Many Thanx To Kim

davidepiaiatattoo Report

Little Chihuahua Potrait

davidepiaiatattoo Report

Puppy Collection

tattooist_eheon Report

Thank You Margot For This Great Project. A Navel Buffalo, A Very Rare Species

i.dumano_tattoo Report

Super Cute Seals For Noora

clarawelshtattoos Report

Sketchy Turtle Tattoo

s0phiefoxtattoos Report

Mole Tattoo

yuki.x.dimension Report

More Such Projects And Such Clients

chciales_to_masz_ta2 Report

French Bulldog Tattoo

project_ink_tattoo Report

Bee Nice

