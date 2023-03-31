85 Animal Tattoos That Celebrate The Animal Kingdom
If you are both a tattoo and animal lover, you may have thought about having an entire zoo tattooed on your body. If only the cost of getting them all done wasn't an issue! In fact, animal tattoos, in particular butterfly tattoos, are the most popular tattoos in the USA! According to a list compiled by Singulart, around 201,000 people search for them every month across the USA.
Other than that, more cool animal tattoos make it into the top 10 of Americans' most beloved tattoo styles. Those are dragon, snake, and lion tattoos. If you are not a fan of those or prefer less popular styles, there are many more animal tattoo ideas to choose from. Whether you are looking for cute animal tattoos or more realistic ones, you are bound to find something that will tickle your fancy.
Below, we've compiled a list of cute tattoo ideas featuring animals that will surely appeal to your animal lover's heart. Small, large, minimalist, cartoonish, and realistic animal tattoos — there's plenty to see and discover! Make sure to upvote the ones you liked the most, and let us know whether any animal tattoo below inspired your next tattoo project!
Rhino's Back Is A Whole East-Africa Savannah. How Ingenious The Design And Concept. Let's Love Animals
Matching Capybara For A Great Pair. They Happily Eat Ramen
A Rabbit Shooting A Carrot And A Yogi-Pig
My Friends
Duckling From My Flash
Crows
A Tortoise With A Barnacle On Its Shell
Watercolour Birds
Custom Horsey With Boots And A Hat For Lisette. Thank You For Trusting Me With Your First Tattoo
I Had The Best Time Tattooing This Flash Piece
Pets Portrait
Adi. For Her Grandma Yael
Cat Eyes
Cat Tattoo
Majesty And Cruelty
Adorable Red Panda Tattoo
Little Bat Just Loves Watermelon
Crazy Giraffe
Roar Tiger Roar
A Tiny Snail For @annakantsemal. Thank You For The Trust
Her Dog. Thank You, Gwendolyn
Jaguar Tattoos
Geometrical Animal Tattoo
Colibri Tattoo
Killer Whale And Four-Leaf Clover
Lucky Cricket For Allison From Last Fall
A Guinea Pig Emoji
Slight Variation On Flash Design
Horned Toad Tattoo
Sweet Little Horsey For Amanda. Thanks Again
Little Panda For Mavis, Thanks For Coming In
Dot Work Day
Crown And Tiger
Tiger
Bee Tattoo
For Stephanie
Black Cat Tattoo
Two Cats
Cute Chicken
Tiger Arm Tattoo
Mariposa And Cobra
Little Snake Wrist Wrap For Katreina. This Was A Fun One
Octopus
Little Spin On A Rosie Camanga Style Wolf For Kyle
Bird Tattoo
Cats. Two Of The Tightest Pair Of Cat Friends You Have Ever Seen. Thank You So Much Ryleigh
A Yellow Hare Or Rabbit With A Single Black Horn, Mentioned In Medieval Arabic Literature
Nautilulus
Add Otter Energy To This World
Little Wolf Made By Our Apprentice @lunidae
Little Bird
Koi Carps For Ming
Little Birdy Neck Tattoo
A Very Special Wombat For A Very Special Friend. Thank You Lisa
Another All Time Classic
Shout Out To Scott For Letting Me Tattoo This. Thank You. Some Parts Healed And Some Fresh
Little Tarantula
Photo By In Magnum Circus Tattoo With @magnumcircustattoo. May Be An Image Of 1 Person
Animal Tattoo
Octo Love
Puppy
Memory Form Brazil In Watercolour Hardpainting
For Stéphan
Got To Redo This Guy And Add On The Tail
Little Turtle
Monkey
Taste Of Freedom
Spirit Animal
Work In Progress
Welcome, Welcome! Officially The First Tattoo On The Skin (Larger Than The Big Toe)
And Here Is The Big Project Of The Saturday Competition For The Montauban Convention
Running Cheetah Tattoo
A Hawk For Nick! Also A Video Of The Rest Of The Healed Things We’ve Done Around It. Thanks A Lot
Crow & Key Tattoo
Thank you @aaronkempphotography it's always a pleasure tattooing your own mates.