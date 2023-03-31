If you are both a tattoo and animal lover, you may have thought about having an entire zoo tattooed on your body. If only the cost of getting them all done wasn't an issue! In fact, animal tattoos, in particular butterfly tattoos, are the most popular tattoos in the USA! According to a list compiled by Singulart, around 201,000 people search for them every month across the USA.

Other than that, more cool animal tattoos make it into the top 10 of Americans' most beloved tattoo styles. Those are dragon, snake, and lion tattoos. If you are not a fan of those or prefer less popular styles, there are many more animal tattoo ideas to choose from. Whether you are looking for cute animal tattoos or more realistic ones, you are bound to find something that will tickle your fancy.

Below, we've compiled a list of cute tattoo ideas featuring animals that will surely appeal to your animal lover's heart. Small, large, minimalist, cartoonish, and realistic animal tattoos — there's plenty to see and discover! Make sure to upvote the ones you liked the most, and let us know whether any animal tattoo below inspired your next tattoo project!