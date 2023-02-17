From the spiky, reptilian scales of a dragon to the feathery wings of a phoenix, animals have always been a popular choice for tattoos. But there’s more to them than just a pretty design. A unique animal tattoo can be a great way to commemorate a beloved pet or even symbolize something deeper about yourself. Whether you want to get inked with a creature that represents strength and power, like a tiger or a horse, or independence and freedom, like a butterfly or an eagle, there’s one for everyone!

But it’s not just their symbolism that makes them so appealing. Animals can represent different things to different people, making them an incredibly personal choice when it comes time to decide on your next tattoo. You can get one that will bring out your inner animal lover, whether that means getting a majestic dragon on your leg or an adorable little squirrel on your wrist.

A cool animal tattoo is a perfect way to show off your love for pets or particular species and can also serve as a great conversation starter. But there are so many animal tattoos to choose from it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best animal tattoos to provide inspiration for your design!

Simple and subtle or bold and dramatic? There’s no shortage of options! We’ve gathered some of our favorite animal tattoo ideas that will make you want to book an appointment with your tattoo artist as soon as possible!