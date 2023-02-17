93 Animal Tattoo Ideas That Will Make You Want To Get One ASAP
From the spiky, reptilian scales of a dragon to the feathery wings of a phoenix, animals have always been a popular choice for tattoos. But there’s more to them than just a pretty design. A unique animal tattoo can be a great way to commemorate a beloved pet or even symbolize something deeper about yourself. Whether you want to get inked with a creature that represents strength and power, like a tiger or a horse, or independence and freedom, like a butterfly or an eagle, there’s one for everyone!
But it’s not just their symbolism that makes them so appealing. Animals can represent different things to different people, making them an incredibly personal choice when it comes time to decide on your next tattoo. You can get one that will bring out your inner animal lover, whether that means getting a majestic dragon on your leg or an adorable little squirrel on your wrist.
A cool animal tattoo is a perfect way to show off your love for pets or particular species and can also serve as a great conversation starter. But there are so many animal tattoos to choose from it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best animal tattoos to provide inspiration for your design!
Simple and subtle or bold and dramatic? There’s no shortage of options! We’ve gathered some of our favorite animal tattoo ideas that will make you want to book an appointment with your tattoo artist as soon as possible!
Little Ducky For Cassy
Whales Tattoo
Kopsnij Sachetkę, Manager
Octopus Tiger
Deer Tattoo
My Beautiful Red Panda, Done By Vivamorta
It's super cute but I got extra excited cuz for half a second I thought it was holding a knife. 🤣
Tiger Tattoo
Sparkle Flame Tiger
Clément's Little Pink Flamingo
Mini Giraffe
Snake
Happy Caturday
Sleepy Cat
Based Off My Original Drawing
Animal Tattoo
Dalmatian Watching Over Mélanie
Sketchy Bear Tattoo I Did Weeks Ago In Montreal
I can hear it yelling, "I want tacos!". Little known fact, carrying tacos will keep you safe from hunger and bears.
Small Simple Animal Staples
Small Spider Tattoo
Dog Memorial On Rob Today! This Is Jack Looking At Him On The Bed
We Named Him Humphrey The Humpback
How Cute
Hummingbird Tattoo
A Curious Platypus For Matt Last Week! A Super Fun One To Do Thank You Matt
Pet Tattoo
Rabbits And Peaches
Bird Nest Tattoo
Dreaming Cat
Bunny And A Ladybug
Happy Furday
Little Bird Tattoo
Octopus Tattoo
Here I Connected Two Existing Animal Tattoos
Got A Walk-In Today And Got The Pleasure Of Drawing Up This Custom Memorial Piece
Stunning Design Done At Our Sponsored Studio
Hand Drawing Tattoo, Sea Turtle
Two Giraffes
Tiger For My Good Friend
Miranda De Tigre
Baby Elephant Tattoo
Bunny Tattoo
Owl And Owl 2 Healed After A Month
Lucky Goat From My Flash For Gabe! In Colours Of Their Choosing
Seahorse Tattoo
Bunnicula The Vampire Bunny
Delinquent Beaver, On The Side Of The Knee
Had Fun With This Memorial Piece
I Had A Great Time Thanks To Your Kindness
Peter Rabbit
Little Rabbit
Small Animal Tattoos
Single Needle Butterfly
Work At Gunpoint Tattoo Studio In Erode
Animal Tattoo
Mehndi Style Kitty
Birds Are One Of My Faves To Tattoo
Fox Tattoo
Zebra Tattoo
Leopard Tattoo
Cute Little Hedgehog
Lion King Tattoo
Are They Your Cats Or Are You Their Human?
Animal Tattoos
Extraordinary Elephants
A Leopard Realistic Tattoo Of 10cm I’ve Made
Elephant Tattoo
Colourful Bird Tattoo
Cute Frog On A Capybara
Cat Bird And Key From My Flash
Butterfly Hand Tattoo
Minimalist Portrait Of Nadia's Dogs
Thank You Caroline
Fox In A Forest Tattoo
The Start Of My Animal Sleeve
Animals & Autism Piece
My Animal Tattoo In Progress
Lion is saying to the leopard, "I told you not to take a bite! We're not supposed to eat apples!"