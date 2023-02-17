From the spiky, reptilian scales of a dragon to the feathery wings of a phoenix, animals have always been a popular choice for tattoos. But there’s more to them than just a pretty design. A unique animal tattoo can be a great way to commemorate a beloved pet or even symbolize something deeper about yourself. Whether you want to get inked with a creature that represents strength and power, like a tiger or a horse, or independence and freedom, like a butterfly or an eagle, there’s one for everyone! 

But it’s not just their symbolism that makes them so appealing. Animals can represent different things to different people, making them an incredibly personal choice when it comes time to decide on your next tattoo. You can get one that will bring out your inner animal lover, whether that means getting a majestic dragon on your leg or an adorable little squirrel on your wrist.

A cool animal tattoo is a perfect way to show off your love for pets or particular species and can also serve as a great conversation starter. But there are so many animal tattoos to choose from it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best animal tattoos to provide inspiration for your design!

Simple and subtle or bold and dramatic? There’s no shortage of options! We’ve gathered some of our favorite animal tattoo ideas that will make you want to book an appointment with your tattoo artist as soon as possible!

#1

Little Ducky For Cassy

sarah_tavilla Report

#2

Whales Tattoo

marta_bocharova Report

#3

Kopsnij Sachetkę, Manager

na.nago Report

#4

Octopus Tiger

princesslkenny Report

#5

Deer Tattoo

rbn_says Report

Bi Frog
Fancy, anyone know what it says/ what language it is in?

#6

My Beautiful Red Panda, Done By Vivamorta

dippyfurm Report

Weasel Wise
It's super cute but I got extra excited cuz for half a second I thought it was holding a knife. 🤣

#7

Tiger Tattoo

thedavidcote Report

#8

Sparkle Flame Tiger

Goblyn215 Report

#9

Clément's Little Pink Flamingo

mikha_saru_tattoo Report

#10

Mini Giraffe

cristiano.tatts Report

#11

Snake

luxurydemogorgon Report

#12

Happy Caturday

billiestclairdesigns Report

#13

Sleepy Cat

qiongyu_art Report

#14

Based Off My Original Drawing

jjjaylud Report

#15

Animal Tattoo

kusano.tattoo Report

#16

Sun And Moon Fox Tattoo

ancientindigo Report

#17

Dalmatian Watching Over Mélanie

la_amicale Report

#18

Sketchy Bear Tattoo I Did Weeks Ago In Montreal

exblow Report

Weasel Wise
I can hear it yelling, "I want tacos!". Little known fact, carrying tacos will keep you safe from hunger and bears.

#19

Small Simple Animal Staples

waldorflehrer Report

#20

Small Spider Tattoo

luxurydemogorgon Report

Shakira Wheelden
how meny people thought there was a spider on you

#21

Dog Memorial On Rob Today! This Is Jack Looking At Him On The Bed

kevinwardtattoos Report

#22

We Named Him Humphrey The Humpback

lucyvalentinatattoo Report

#23

How Cute

lookatthe_dokhwa Report

#24

Hummingbird Tattoo

honcho.loco.ink Report

#25

A Curious Platypus For Matt Last Week! A Super Fun One To Do Thank You Matt

tattooblair Report

#26

Pet Tattoo

dareumtattoo Report

#27

Rabbits And Peaches

minari_tattoo Report

#28

Bird Nest Tattoo

jordanlentztattoos Report

#29

Dreaming Cat

paolameyertattoo Report

#30

Bunny And A Ladybug

aaron_stockwell_tattoo , aaron_stockwell_tattoo Report

#31

Happy Furday

billiestclairdesigns Report

#32

Little Bird Tattoo

missty_tattoo Report

#33

Octopus Tattoo

notp.ink Report

#34

Here I Connected Two Existing Animal Tattoos

primal.scream.tattoo Report

#35

Got A Walk-In Today And Got The Pleasure Of Drawing Up This Custom Memorial Piece

ants_custom_creations Report

#36

Stunning Design Done At Our Sponsored Studio

tattooeverythingsupplies Report

#37

Hand Drawing Tattoo, Sea Turtle

jae_hontattoo Report

#38

Two Giraffes

annarttt Report

#39

Tiger For My Good Friend

daos_tattoo Report

#40

Miranda De Tigre

cheese_tattoo Report

#41

Baby Elephant Tattoo

carmelio_tattoos Report

#42

Bunny Tattoo

itaimeryl Report

#43

Owl And Owl 2 Healed After A Month

z9_ttt , z9_ttt Report

#44

Lucky Goat From My Flash For Gabe! In Colours Of Their Choosing

pearlclapp Report

#45

Seahorse Tattoo

viridiana.o.studio Report

#46

Bunnicula The Vampire Bunny

emidoesart Report

#47

Delinquent Beaver, On The Side Of The Knee

kelpiebat Report

#48

Had Fun With This Memorial Piece

briansavagetattoo Report

#49

I Had A Great Time Thanks To Your Kindness

nadoo_tattoo Report

#50

Peter Rabbit

loserbean0 Report

#51

Little Rabbit

dark.angel_tattoo Report

#52

Small Animal Tattoos

tattoo_rhino7 Report

#53

Single Needle Butterfly

jk_tattooandart Report

#54

Work At Gunpoint Tattoo Studio In Erode

nandhini_tattoo_artist Report

#55

Animal Tattoo

krizthiannova Report

#56

Mehndi Style Kitty

staceybtattoos Report

#57

Birds Are One Of My Faves To Tattoo

kayagardentattoo Report

#58

Fox Tattoo

mark_aug.lettering Report

#59

Zebra Tattoo

nicoolassaldarriaga Report

#60

Leopard Tattoo

teffaart_ Report

#61

Cute Little Hedgehog

kattantka_tattoo_art Report

#62

Lion King Tattoo

robpatrella Report

#63

Are They Your Cats Or Are You Their Human?

tattoobull.lab Report

#64

Animal Tattoos

felipe.tattoo._ Report

#65

Extraordinary Elephants

teffaart_ Report

#66

A Leopard Realistic Tattoo Of 10cm I’ve Made

squidman_dim Report

#67

Elephant Tattoo

eduardoqueiroz.art Report

#68

Colourful Bird Tattoo

jennaeerikatattoo Report

#69

Cute Frog On A Capybara

missmoth_tattoo Report

#70

Cat Bird And Key From My Flash

ancientindigo Report

#71

Butterfly Hand Tattoo

rebecca.tattoo Report

#72

Minimalist Portrait Of Nadia's Dogs

thecube_tattoostudio Report

Weasel Wise
OMFG! The tongue! And those ears! ❤️

#73

Thank You Caroline

dorietattooer Report

#74

Fox In A Forest Tattoo

Timeristic Report

#75

The Start Of My Animal Sleeve

Filmmaker28 Report

#76

Animals & Autism Piece

TheShadyCat Report

#77

My Animal Tattoo In Progress

jerbakz Report

Weasel Wise
Lion is saying to the leopard, "I told you not to take a bite! We're not supposed to eat apples!"

#78

Got My Animal Sleeve Worked On This Weekend

flashgg Report

#79

Tiger VS Wolf Chest Piece

tatuator Report

#80

Snake Tattoo

inkinsidetattoostudio Report

#81

Snake And A Rose

alantattoo13 Report

#82

Half Cat, Half Statue

Half Cat, Half Statue