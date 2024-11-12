ADVERTISEMENT

Ren is the artist behind "Kamping Chicken", a comic series that brings humor and a quirky perspective to everyday life. Living in the Pacific Northwest, Ren creates comics that capture funny, relatable moments and the oddities in daily experiences, making her work both unique and easy to connect with.

In 2017, encouraged by a friend, Ren started sharing her comics online, and her work has since resonated with many people, bringing them smiles and laughter. For Ren, creating comics is a way to share kindness, humor, and the strange, amusing parts of life with others.

