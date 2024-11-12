ADVERTISEMENT

Ren is the artist behind "Kamping Chicken", a comic series that brings humor and a quirky perspective to everyday life. Living in the Pacific Northwest, Ren creates comics that capture funny, relatable moments and the oddities in daily experiences, making her work both unique and easy to connect with.

In 2017, encouraged by a friend, Ren started sharing her comics online, and her work has since resonated with many people, bringing them smiles and laughter. For Ren, creating comics is a way to share kindness, humor, and the strange, amusing parts of life with others.

More info: Instagram | Etsy

#1

#1

kampingchicken Report

Bored Panda reached out to Ren again to learn more about her creative process and herself. As humor is central to her comics, we asked the artist what role it plays in her own life. "Humor is a tool that I think I use most for connecting with people. I like to make people laugh. Humor is also a great way to process situations, and I like how humor can lend a positive perspective."
    #2

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #3

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    While discussing her process, Ren revealed that she faces some struggles from time to time as well. For her, the most challenging part of making comics lately has been coloring them. "I love writing new comics and doing the line work, but colors are so important, and I feel a lot of pressure to do them the best that I can. For me, coloring takes up a lot of time."

    #4

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #5

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    A perfect day for Ren to draw comics is when she's alone at home for a few hours. "I'll put a cushion on the floor, set up my iPad on the coffee table, turn the TV on or an audiobook for background noise, and just get to work. I love to get lost in the line work. It's even better if I have a cold bubble tea and some Cheez-Its around to snack on. When I get stuck, I take my dog for a short walk just so I can be moving. Even though I work digitally, I always keep some paper and a pen at my workspace because sometimes the ideas only want to turn out on paper."

    #6

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #7

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    When asked about the impact she hopes her comics have, Ren shared her main goal as an artist: "Mostly, I want my audience to come away from reading my comics feeling positive. It would make me happy to amuse someone with a silly joke or to bring them a little joy."
    #8

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #9

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #10

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #11

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #12

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #13

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #14

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #15

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #16

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #17

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #18

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #19

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

    #20

    20 New Comics By "Kamping Chicken"

    kampingchicken Report

