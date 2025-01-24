ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing exciting news with family is a joyous occasion. Who else but your closest people would be as happy for you to hit important milestones or achieve your dreams? That said, not everyone is fortunate enough to have supportive family members who have their back in all walks of life.

Like this woman, who, after telling her sister about her engagement, instead of receiving cheerful congratulations, got accused of her lab-grown diamond ring being fake. Such a comment majorly upset her and she didn’t even notice how an insult about her sister’s baby flew out of her mouth, causing a whole situation.

Sharing exciting news with family, like engagement, should always be a joyous occasion

Unfortunately, the announcement of this woman’s engagement turned bitter when her sister started accusing her fiancé of gifting a fake diamond

Lab-grown diamond is a 100% real diamond



People looking to buy diamond jewellery can choose between mined diamonds, diamond simulants, or lab-grown diamonds. The first option is a natural gemstone formed over billions of years thanks to unique geological processes. The gemstone is usually found and extracted by workers in mines.



Diamond stimulants only offer the look of a diamond but don’t have the same chemical and physical properties, like durability and reflectivity, and are a cost-effective alternative for those wanting the aesthetic of a diamond. Materials like Moissanite and Cubic Zirconia are often used in place of mined diamonds as they resemble them the most.



Meanwhile, a lab-grown diamond is a 100% real diamond, sharing the same properties and physical appearance as the natural precious stone. It’s impossible to tell the two apart without special laboratory equipment. The only difference is that lab-grown diamonds are cheaper and made, you guessed it, in a lab.



The first batch of lab-grown diamonds was created in 1954 and over the years, scientists have perfected the production process. Currently, the stone is made by either pressing carbon with immense heat and pressure or using carbon-rich gas to crystalize a minuscule slice of diamond with the help of high temperatures.



Half disagree with the statement that lab-grown diamonds are real



Due to their more cost-effective, sustainable, and ethical nature, lab-grown diamonds have gained quite a lot of popularity in recent years and now make up about 20% of the diamond market.



However, others still remain skeptical about precious stones made in laboratories. De Beers’ 2021 Diamond Insight Flash Report found that 60% of consumers described natural diamonds as ‘authentic,’ while 41% found them to be more romantic. One in three also believed that the possession of natural versus lab-grown diamonds made them feel special.



Almost half of the respondents even went as far as saying that they disagreed with the statement that lab-grown diamonds are real. Another top concern for consumers was the future value of these man-made precious stones.



While it’s true that the resale value of lab-grown diamonds is around 30% to 40% less than the person originally paid, the same also applies to natural stones. Despite people thinking that diamonds hold or increase value over time, it’s rarely the case. Therefore, diamonds shouldn’t be viewed as a financial investment.



At the end of the day, it all comes down to preference and what’s right for the individual situation. However, if you’d benefit from an expert opinion, jewelry expert Maria Doulton says this: “My advice is to choose lab-grown for a design-led ring where the stone is not the major source of value of the ring, and a mined diamond if an investment-grade solitaire is your dream ring.”

The author provided more information in the comments

Some readers thought that the original poster wasn’t in the wrong here

Some also thought that both sisters were acting like jerks

While others believed that the original poster was acting immaturely