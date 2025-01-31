ADVERTISEMENT

Questions of inheritance, from money, to property and just “items” have an ugly way of tearing families apart. Even when there is an ironclad will, just the simple decision of who gets what is unfortunately the cause of a lot of discord and strife.

A young woman asked the internet if she went too far when she decided to take her brother to court over a family heirloom he took and gifted to his girlfriend. Later she shared a sizable update. We reached out to the woman who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

RELATED:

    It can be easy to forget family ties when assets and money are on the line

    Image credits: Danil_Rudenko (not the actual photo)

    So one woman wondered if she was wrong to sue her brother over an heirloom he just took for himself

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CourseTasty9395

    Most readers sided with her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few thought her reaction was excessive

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    She shared an update later

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: CourseTasty9395

    Readers expressed some support

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    Once the lawsuit was in action, she returned to give some more details

    Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CourseTasty9395

    Netizens shared their thoughts

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: AnnaStills (not the actual photo)

    She also detailed what happened next

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CourseTasty9395

    A few readers gave some advice

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!