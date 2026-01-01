Cats are often portrayed as aloof, independent little creatures who only care about their own needs and couldn’t care less about humans. That couldn’t be further from the truth. They experience a wide range of feelings and can become genuinely attached to their owners.

According to Cats.com, cats can feel things like sadness and anxiety, and sometimes they’re just being silly.

The good news is, when they’re happy, they usually make it pretty clear. Cats have plenty of “I’m content” signals: purring, slow blinking like they’re giving you a tiny compliment, curling up close, or settling in so comfortably you start wondering if you’re the guest in their home.