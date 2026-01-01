If Cat Memes Are Your Favorite Form of Self‑Care, These 80 Posts May Make Your Day
The internet is vast, and it feels pretty much infinite. And you know what that means? A never-ending supply of its favorite animals: cats. No matter where you look, there’s a feline for every mood—mischievous troublemakers, tiny kittens being unbearably cute, calm purring loafs, and chaotic agents of destruction. Whatever kind of cat content you’re craving, it’s out there.
And for your consideration today, we’ve put together a collection of hilarious posts from the subreddit Cat Memes. From silly expressions to full-on antics, these gems are perfect for melting away a bit of stress. Scroll down and enjoy.
This post may include affiliate links.
So Extra Treats
Erm he’s not a stray cat op HES YOUR CAT NOW ! the cat distribution system has spoken ❤️
Guilty Of Doing This
So Silly
I think most of us can agree on one thing: cats are basically walking comedy. We’re all eternally grateful for the laughs and happy emotions they give us. But do they actually have a sense of humor themselves? And what kind of emotions can they experience, can they be sad, disappointed, excited? If you’re a cat owner, you’d probably answer with a confident “yes.” But the truth is a lot more interesting than a one-syllable reply.
Sure, Sure . . . 🎄🎄🎄😹😹😹
Like A Drunk
She Is The Joy Of The Whole Family
To playful what the fresh hell pfft , she’s gorgeous ❤️
Cats are often portrayed as aloof, independent little creatures who only care about their own needs and couldn’t care less about humans. That couldn’t be further from the truth. They experience a wide range of feelings and can become genuinely attached to their owners.
According to Cats.com, cats can feel things like sadness and anxiety, and sometimes they’re just being silly.
The good news is, when they’re happy, they usually make it pretty clear. Cats have plenty of “I’m content” signals: purring, slow blinking like they’re giving you a tiny compliment, curling up close, or settling in so comfortably you start wondering if you’re the guest in their home.
Living A Double Life
That Sad Look :(
We used to feed the cat next door when they went on holiday. He was a beautiful, large, British Blue. He would stand at the top of the stairs and emit, the most sad, sorrowful, squeak. Eventually we gained his trust and he would come down for a cuddle and scritches.
Cat Distribution System In Effect
That said, purring isn’t always a guaranteed sign everything is purr-rfect. In rarer cases, a cat might purr when they’re stressed or in pain, almost like they’re trying to calm themselves down.
Kneading is another common sign they’re happy. And then there’s one that catches a lot of people off guard: drooling. That one genuinely surprised me the first time I saw it.
I used to think it was strictly a dog thing, so when a cat started drooling on me, I panicked like something was seriously wrong. Turns out, some cats drool when they’re extremely relaxed and content. Love that for them. My sleeve… not so much.
Brace Yourselves For The Florida Cat…
Even Better
You All Know It's True
And then there was the day that my poor Miss Peep got packing tape stuck to her fluffy tail. The chaos was legendary
Every Single Time
Kira Said That’s A Hard Pass
Onward To The Treat Bag!! 😼😼😼
That’s How They Did It All This While
I especially like the kitten at the right studiously watching the whole thing. I wonder if this is a training or demonstration session or something.
Scoop Scoop
Heartbreaking
My Little Void 🖤
I have often walked around the corner, seen a black shape on the floor in an unexpected spot, and said "Oh! Kohl! You scared me." But it is not Kohl. It is an empty black trash bag. It is my black jeans lying where I shucked them off the other day. It is my art markers case. It is my Packsafe backpack. It is one of those IKEA cloth storage cubes. It is never Kohl.
All Three Looking Very Introduced
Meehow
Unbelievable News
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
I've shown this before. Here is my little one, on the day she got this little den. Never, ever used it again! IMGP0002-6...3e34e3.jpg
Best Wrong Number Text
My Response Is Always “Yes, Dear”
Every Time
Is It Right
I'd have kidnapped a flotilla of scientists if they could have kept my old gray girl Wintressia alive :(
Foreal…
Smol
Meow, Meow, Meow 😺
Evolution 😹😹😹
Real Life Aristocat
Sometimes It Seems Personal
Every Night
Except they're doing it on my stomach as I lie in bed
🎄🎄🎄😼😺😸
Experts In Question:
I do sleep with my bedroom door closed, but the dog and the cats are in here with me XD (And yes, there's two litterboxes in here, lol)
Variety Never Looked So Cute
😸😸😸
The Previously Unknown Roman Cat Army
Sorry Kitty
Thoughts?
Count
Free Him
😂😂
Dad When Cat
Nothing Is Scarier Than A Gang Of Angwee Kittens
Separation Anxiety At Peak
$40 At The Vet vs. $0.10 At Home And A Dream
If they're small enough kittens and they've just had their spay or neuter, you can use a sock to create a bodysuit instead, as well XD
Maybe She Won’t
Lil Batman
Orange Cat Energy LOL
I've seen this one a bunch of times and I've never been entirely certain what the orange catto is actually chomping. A knee? a thigh?
2 Types Basically
They Yearn For The Out
My Safe Place:
One Of Them Is The Imposter
Nap Time
Where’s The Lie LOL
Is It Worth The Risk?
Mondays Here We Go
Every Time I Tell Him To Get In Shape:
Long Boi
Her Meowscara Is Ruined
Spidey Sense Activated
Food Over Everything
😼 ☕
Grrrrrrryumm
Seems Like A Good Plan 😺😺😺
Please Respect My Tapioca Era
Whenever You Encounter An Experiment
Are You Ready, Cats?
Work It!! 😽😻😽
Me Every Single Time 😭
👺 vs. 😻
Apparently photo angles CAN make a lot of difference XD
Lmao
My cats have clothes! My oldest cat, Kohl, even has a lovely wig. Photo in attached comments XD