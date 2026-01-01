ADVERTISEMENT

The internet is vast, and it feels pretty much infinite. And you know what that means? A never-ending supply of its favorite animals: cats. No matter where you look, there’s a feline for every mood—mischievous troublemakers, tiny kittens being unbearably cute, calm purring loafs, and chaotic agents of destruction. Whatever kind of cat content you’re craving, it’s out there.

And for your consideration today, we’ve put together a collection of hilarious posts from the subreddit Cat Memes. From silly expressions to full-on antics, these gems are perfect for melting away a bit of stress. Scroll down and enjoy.

#1

So Extra Treats

Homeless cat in a home looking impatient for dinner, featured in humorous cat memes for a happy place.

DeadWalk996 Report

denisequinby avatar
Crystalwitch60
Crystalwitch60
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Erm he’s not a stray cat op HES YOUR CAT NOW ! the cat distribution system has spoken ❤️

    #2

    Guilty Of Doing This

    Screenshot of a humorous post about cat owners asking one cat where the other cat is in a cat meme.

    aoi_ringo Report

    #3

    So Silly

    Kitten clinging to a tire under a vehicle, a humorous cat meme capturing a cute and funny moment.

    Kxti0 Report

    I think most of us can agree on one thing: cats are basically walking comedy. We’re all eternally grateful for the laughs and happy emotions they give us. But do they actually have a sense of humor themselves? And what kind of emotions can they experience, can they be sad, disappointed, excited? If you’re a cat owner, you’d probably answer with a confident “yes.” But the truth is a lot more interesting than a one-syllable reply.

    #4

    Sure, Sure . . . 🎄🎄🎄😹😹😹

    Orange cat standing near a mess of fallen Christmas tree ornaments in a living room, illustrating funny cat memes humor.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My little one never really paid much attention to the tree, apart from a very occasional, very lazy, bop of the lowest easiest to reach bauble!

    #5

    Like A Drunk

    Orange cat drinks water awkwardly while another cat watches in judgment, perfect for cat memes lovers.

    netphilia Report

    #6

    She Is The Joy Of The Whole Family

    Gray and white cat with green eyes resting on a patterned blanket, featured in popular cat memes for hilarious antics.

    mozzne Report

    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To playful what the fresh hell pfft , she’s gorgeous ❤️

    Cats are often portrayed as aloof, independent little creatures who only care about their own needs and couldn’t care less about humans. That couldn’t be further from the truth. They experience a wide range of feelings and can become genuinely attached to their owners.

    According to Cats.com, cats can feel things like sadness and anxiety, and sometimes they’re just being silly.

    The good news is, when they’re happy, they usually make it pretty clear. Cats have plenty of “I’m content” signals: purring, slow blinking like they’re giving you a tiny compliment, curling up close, or settling in so comfortably you start wondering if you’re the guest in their home.
    #7

    Living A Double Life

    A cat named Nico sitting in a window of a brick house, featured in a humorous cat memes post.

    Soggy-Resolution6867 Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Mum, mum! They've got Tuna over here.

    #8

    That Sad Look :(

    Calico cat sitting on carpet near door, caption showing house sitter couldn’t find her during vacation. Cat memes humor.

    littlemiss_dark Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to feed the cat next door when they went on holiday. He was a beautiful, large, British Blue. He would stand at the top of the stairs and emit, the most sad, sorrowful, squeak. Eventually we gained his trust and he would come down for a cuddle and scritches.

    #9

    Cat Distribution System In Effect

    Close-up of a tabby cat with a man in a blue beanie behind, featured in popular cat memes for laughter and joy.

    wicked_dude23 Report

    That said, purring isn’t always a guaranteed sign everything is purr-rfect. In rarer cases, a cat might purr when they’re stressed or in pain, almost like they’re trying to calm themselves down.

    Kneading is another common sign they’re happy. And then there’s one that catches a lot of people off guard: drooling. That one genuinely surprised me the first time I saw it.

    I used to think it was strictly a dog thing, so when a cat started drooling on me, I panicked like something was seriously wrong. Turns out, some cats drool when they’re extremely relaxed and content. Love that for them. My sleeve… not so much.
    #10

    Brace Yourselves For The Florida Cat…

    Veterinarian holding a relaxed black and white cat after sterilization, a popular post in cat memes humor.

    AlaeMortis1 , DaniGomezComedy Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look at his very own hospital bracelet!

    #11

    Even Better

    Multiple cats caught on trail cam, each with curious or funny expressions, perfect for cat memes fans and hilarious posts.

    CharmingNeighbor Report

    #12

    You All Know It's True

    Text meme about cats getting claws stuck and getting offended when helped, related to cat memes and humor.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And then there was the day that my poor Miss Peep got packing tape stuck to her fluffy tail. The chaos was legendary

    #13

    Every Single Time

    Cat meme showing a cat mid-jump off the wall, reacting to someone shaking a treats bag indoors.

    rashikaland Report

    #14

    Kira Said That’s A Hard Pass

    Text message conversation about asking a cat named Kira to hang out, with a funny cat meme showing a grumpy cat.

    artie_pdx Report

    #15

    Onward To The Treat Bag!! 😼😼😼

    Person walking outside with a white cat sitting on their head, showcasing funny cat memes and cat humor content.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    #16

    That’s How They Did It All This While

    Four cats showing playful interaction on a bed, capturing the charm of cat memes for happy place fans.

    rashikaland , PunchingCat Report

    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I especially like the kitten at the right studiously watching the whole thing. I wonder if this is a training or demonstration session or something.

    #17

    Scoop Scoop

    Archaeologist meme contrasting digging fossils with cats using a litter scoop, featuring cat memes humor theme.

    netphilia Report

    #18

    Heartbreaking

    Text post from beemojis humorously stating a heartbreaking local cat has never been fed, fitting cat memes and hilarious posts theme.

    RainbowCat8 Report

    #19

    My Little Void 🖤

    Tweet from Sarah Andersen humorously describing the experience of confusing a black cat with a crumpled black t-shirt on the floor.

    reddit.com , SarahCAndersen Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have often walked around the corner, seen a black shape on the floor in an unexpected spot, and said "Oh! Kohl! You scared me." But it is not Kohl. It is an empty black trash bag. It is my black jeans lying where I shucked them off the other day. It is my art markers case. It is my Packsafe backpack. It is one of those IKEA cloth storage cubes. It is never Kohl.

    #20

    All Three Looking Very Introduced

    Man relaxing on couch with two cats, illustrating the cozy joy cat memes bring to their happy place fans.

    exgaysurvivordan Report

    #21

    Thank God

    Chat message in a Zoom class humorously asking to show cat, highlighting the appeal of cat memes and funny posts.

    netphilia Report

    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to pay the cat tax.

    #22

    Meehow

    Cat meme showing a close-up of a cat with missing upper canine teeth, looking confused and funny.

    Wild-Manufacturer-59 Report

    #23

    Unbelievable News

    Orange cat resting inside a cat product with bubble wrap, featured in a humorous cat memes post about cats using products.

    rererowr Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    I've shown this before. Here is my little one, on the day she got this little den. Never, ever used it again! IMGP0002-6...3e34e3.jpg IMGP0002-69565e33e34e3.jpg

    #24

    Best Wrong Number Text

    Three cats with one standing on hind legs holding a book with text messages, featuring funny cat memes humor.

    _your_go_to_person Report

    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This would be the second cult I would join, the first being the cult of the Flying Spaghetti Monster.

    #25

    My Response Is Always “Yes, Dear”

    Tweet from Tweets of Cats humorously stating confusion about understanding a cat’s meow, part of cat memes collection.

    ComeAlong_Pond7 Report

    #26

    Every Time

    Muppet character sitting on floor watching a kitten drinking milk near a carton of cat food, cat memes humor.

    Spx75 Report

    #27

    Is It Right

    Mugshots of woman accused of kidnapping scientist to make her cat immortal, paired with a humorous cat meme tweet.

    Weak-Mango-8830 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd have kidnapped a flotilla of scientists if they could have kept my old gray girl Wintressia alive :(

    #28

    Foreal…

    Wooden Trojan horse labeled over friendly cat with kittens inside, person labeled me pulling it toward people labeled my mom, cat memes humor.

    YourTallCanadian Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Official sponsor of the International CDS.

    #29

    Smol

    Kitten lying on a laptop keyboard with coding on screen, capturing the charm of cat memes and hilarious posts.

    Queasy-Ticket4384 Report

    #30

    Meow, Meow, Meow 😺

    Cat memes happy place inspired pet memorial stone for Peregrin with a humorous loving message in a grassy area.

    Filipino-Asker Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They break your bl00dy heart, but they are worth it.

    #31

    Evolution 😹😹😹

    Wild tabby cat in nature and pampered calico cat with a tiara on a cushion, highlighting cat memes humor.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    #32

    Real Life Aristocat

    Unimpressed cat with a framed noble title certificate, a funny moment from cat memes happy place collection.

    Environmental-Meet40 Report

    #33

    Sometimes It Seems Personal

    Funny cat meme comic showing a black cat rushing and running around, capturing the humor of cat memes.

    reddit.com Report

    #34

    Every Night

    Two cats dressed as samurai on a rooftop, poised for battle in a humorous cat memes illustration.

    Lisachen1218 Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Except they're doing it on my stomach as I lie in bed

    #35

    I Can’t Believe This!!

    Orange cat wearing a blue bowtie with cat vomit caution signs on tile floor in a funny cat memes style image.

    rererowr Report

    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was for the novelty.

    #36

    🎄🎄🎄😼😺😸

    Close-up collage of a black cat with wide eyes reflecting a sparkling Christmas tree, perfect for cat memes and hilarious posts.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    #37

    Mistakes Were Made

    Tweet about a cat unhappy with fancy cat food, highlighting humorous cat memes as a happy place for readers.

    Zealousideal_Law4694 Report

    #38

    Experts In Question:

    Black cat using a laptop in a kitchen setting paired with a humorous meme about sleeping with bedroom doors closed cat memes.

    rererowr Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do sleep with my bedroom door closed, but the dog and the cats are in here with me XD (And yes, there's two litterboxes in here, lol)

    #39

    Variety Never Looked So Cute

    A variety of adorable cat memes featuring a mother cat with her five colorful kittens in a bathtub.

    StacyK623 Report

    #40

    😸😸😸

    Two striped cats facing each other near a blue crate, perfect for cat memes and funny cat posts fans.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    #41

    The Previously Unknown Roman Cat Army

    Gray cat lying inside a Lego Colosseum model, fitting perfectly and posing humorously for cat memes lovers.

    Simpletruth2022 Report

    #42

    Sorry Kitty

    Sad-faced cat in various poses illustrating humor in cat memes for a happy place with hilarious posts.

    DeadWalk996 Report

    #43

    Thoughts?

    Fluffy cat with open mouth outdoors in garden, part of funny cat memes collection for laughter and joy.

    TeenyTurtleTantrum Report

    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎵Mama, just k!lled a mouse🎵

    #44

    Count

    A cat sitting among baby owls with a humorous caption, perfect for cat memes and funny pet posts.

    Agitated_Ad1293 Report

    #45

    Free Him

    Kitten in a clear backpack at the vet with a funny expression, featured in cat memes for a happy place.

    the_pizzacat Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This little bean is clearly innocent!

    #46

    😂😂

    Three-headed dragon cartoon with one goofy face above a photo of three cats, one black with a humorous expression, cat memes humor.

    Foreign_Time_2664 Report

    #47

    Dad When Cat

    Man holding a cat up with captions humorously showing a dad's change of heart in funny cat memes.

    rashikaland Report

    #48

    It's Crazy

    Cat meme showing a black and white cat hanging sideways on a couch armrest, playful physics humor included.

    itz_progamer666 Report

    #49

    Nothing Is Scarier Than A Gang Of Angwee Kittens

    Collage of small kittens sitting alone or in groups, showcasing adorable cat memes for a happy place.

    theaverageboxer Report

    #50

    Separation Anxiety At Peak

    Orange cat lying comfortably inside a pair of pants with cat memes capturing a hilarious and cozy moment.

    _your_go_to_person Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And of course it's an orange XD

    #51

    $40 At The Vet vs. $0.10 At Home And A Dream

    Cat wearing a homemade pet cone made from a paper plate, illustrating the humor in cat memes and pet care costs.

    Luvrith Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they're small enough kittens and they've just had their spay or neuter, you can use a sock to create a bodysuit instead, as well XD

    #52

    Maybe She Won’t

    Cat meme showing a cat sitting in a shopping basket with a caption about hoping your mum won't notice.

    netphilia Report

    #53

    Lil Batman

    White cat sitting under a dark wooden table looking funny and not very good at hiding in a cat meme post

    rashikaland Report

    #54

    Orange Cat Energy LOL

    Orange cat biting a person's knee outdoors, capturing a funny moment perfect for cat memes and humorous posts.

    OwlAffectionate4418 Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen this one a bunch of times and I've never been entirely certain what the orange catto is actually chomping. A knee? a thigh?

    #55

    2 Types Basically

    Two cats among watermelons with humorous expressions, a perfect example of funny cat memes for entertainment.

    theaverageboxer Report

    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Khajiit has wares, if you have coins.

    #56

    They Yearn For The Out

    Cat meme showing a playful tabby cat jumping with joy, capturing the humor of cat memes and their happy place appeal.

    Noodl3sForCats Report

    #57

    My Safe Place:

    Person resting face on a soft black cat on a bed, illustrating comfort and self care with cat memes as happy place.

    kixsob Report

    rspanther avatar
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Which seems like a good idea, until murdr mittens. I am aware that it is spelled wrong

    #58

    One Of Them Is The Imposter

    Black cat sitting next to black cat statues on a shelf, captioned as a master of disguise in a funny cat meme.

    Superb-Set-5092 Report

    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nice, four black cat statues

    #59

    Nap Time

    Text meme about appreciating cats napping and moving to different spots, related to cat memes and humor.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    #60

    Where’s The Lie LOL

    Man leaning in to a white cat with text about cat owners meowing more than cats in cat memes post.

    Zealousideal_Law4694 Report

    #61

    Is It Worth The Risk?

    Black and white Siberian cat named Hermes sitting on a chair with funny signs about wild cats and petting warnings in a store.

    mihir6969 Report

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s called entrapment, Sir.

    #62

    Mondays Here We Go

    Cat sleeping with face on a soft laptop pillow, capturing the charm of cat memes for happy place fans.

    theaverageboxer Report

    #63

    Every Time I Tell Him To Get In Shape:

    Tabby cat lounging on a patterned blanket with a humorous caption about dinner and cat memes.

    rashikaland Report

    #64

    Long Boi

    Stretched orange tabby cat standing on couch, bringing pure joy, capturing the charm of hilarious cat memes.

    Comprehensive_Row734 Report

    #65

    Her Meowscara Is Ruined

    Close-up of a calico kitten with wide eyes resting on a soft gray blanket, perfect for cat memes and funny posts.

    Comprehensive_Row734 Report

    #66

    Spidey Sense Activated

    Funny cat memes showing a sleeping cat and a curious cat reacting to a distant rustling sound from a chip bag.

    rashikaland Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For Henri, it's the butter wrapper

    #67

    Food Over Everything

    Remote worker sitting at a desk with a cat on their lap, highlighting funny cat memes about working from home.

    aoi_ringo Report

    #68

    😼 ☕

    Text meme about a first date where one person says cat people are psychopaths and the other pushes coffee off table.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    minirett avatar
    Miss Tinker
    Miss Tinker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That would be the worlds shortest date.

    #69

    Grrrrrrryumm

    Collage of a black cat making funny faces, biting and licking a treat, perfect for cat memes lovers and humor fans.

    ResidentAlien9 Report

    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You're not yourself when you're hungry.

    #70

    Seems Like A Good Plan 😺😺😺

    Group of cats with glowing eyes in the dark, humorously suggesting cats as an alternative to Christmas lights, cat memes featured.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    #71

    Please Respect My Tapioca Era

    Cat meme showing a spotted cat holding a bubble tea with the caption you are what you eat, funny cat meme content.

    Deep_Fried_Butterfly Report

    #72

    Whenever You Encounter An Experiment

    Close-up of a curious cat face paired with text about experiments involving cats in a humorous cat meme post.

    DotBeginning1420 Report

    #73

    Are You Ready, Cats?

    Two cats lying down with unusual square-shaped fur patterns, perfect for cat memes lovers and humor enthusiasts.

    Kira_Alessi Report

    #74

    Work It!! 😽😻😽

    Black cat clawing furniture looking fabulous in a humorous cat meme, perfect for cat memes and funny cat posts fans.

    dan1964inSJ Report

    #75

    Me Every Single Time 😭

    White cat wrapped in a blanket looking sleepy, featuring a humorous cat meme about procrastinating when getting home.

    Sassy_Sundari Report

    #76

    👺 vs. 😻

    Two photos of the same cat side by side showing contrasting facial expressions for cat memes humor and fun.

    rashikaland Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently photo angles CAN make a lot of difference XD

    #77

    Lmao

    Tabby cat sitting on a tiled floor with a humorous meme about cats having no belongings or phone.

    reddit.com Report

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cats have clothes! My oldest cat, Kohl, even has a lovely wig. Photo in attached comments XD

    #78

    His Interests

    Person and tabby cat looking out window, a funny cat meme showing bond and shared interests with cat memes.

    netphilia Report

    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You have to make the noises too.

    #79

    Current Situation

    Orange cat lying on a roof covered in yellow flowers, relaxed and cozy, perfect for cat memes and funny posts.

    Kira_Alessi Report

    #80

    The Toughest Part

    Cat meme showing a cat wearing a glass helmet while someone trims its claws in a humorous setting.

    netphilia Report

