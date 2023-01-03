200 Siberian Huskies That Will Melt Every Dog Lover’s Heart
It's unlikely that you haven't stumbled upon a Siberian husky at least once in your life. They are really hard not to notice. Or not to hear. Huskies are known for their incredible sled-pulling skills. This skill was very much utilized back in the day; however, Siberian huskies are still used as sled dogs in some communities, such as rural Russia or Alaska. Initially bred by Siberian people for sled pulling, today, husky dogs have won over the hearts of many dog lovers worldwide for their playful and friendly nature instead.
Other than that, Siberian huskies are one of the few dog breeds that have preserved a significant resemblance to their predecessors - the wolves. And while huskies can bark, most rarely do. However, they are known for being especially vocal. While wolves howl to mark their territory, huskies prefer to communicate this way. Also, you wouldn't find a single Siberian husky pup who wouldn't love attention. Their dramatic howls certainly help to draw that. You can hear their melodramatic howl carry for miles!
Piercing blue eyes are another of their most distinguishing and celebrated features. Or having eyes with different colors due to the genetic phenomenon known as heterochromia! Fun fact, all Siberian husky puppies are born with blue eyes. It's not until they are 1 or 2 months old that you can start to tell which ones will become brown and which will remain light.
Whether you own one, want one, or simply enjoy scrolling through cute dog pictures, we've assembled plenty of husky pictures to do your heart good. P.S. Prepare yourself for some cuteness overload because you won't be able to resist those blue baby husky eyes.
Husky Responding To His Name In A Completely Normal Manner
I’ve Never Seen My Husky As Happy As When He Gets To Say Hi To Our Kitty
World, Say Hello To "Winks"
Siberian Husky Enjoying Snow Before It Melts
Two Husky Puppies Meeting At The Vet
My Husky Is Going Blind And Likes To Stair Off The Deck. She Didn’t Realize We Put The Grill Back
I Built My Husky A Canopy Bed, And Now She Won't Get Out Of It
Not A Single Repentant Face To Be Seen
This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat
My Sister's Husky Ran Out Of Ink While Giving Birth
This Dog Is Half Shiba Inu, Half Mini Husky. He Is 4 Months Old And Ridiculously Sweet
My Girlfriend Finally Got Her French Bulldog Puppy She Waited So Long For. He Designated My Husky As His New Bed
Brother From Another Mother
Just Back From A Bathroom Break And I See This
Happy Fall Boi
Have You Ever Seen Something Nicer?
Love Is Everything
Cat vs. Husky
This Husky Appeared While I Was Pooping In A Public Restroom. It Stared At Me For A Few Seconds And Then Ran Away
Incoming!
"Being A Father For The First Time" Be Like
One Is Clearly More Photogenic Than The Other
Gimme A Kiss
Our Husky Stark Seemed A Little Overheated After His Walk This Morning, So We Decided To Tried Something Out.
We regret it now because it is next to impossible to get him to come out.