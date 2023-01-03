It's unlikely that you haven't stumbled upon a Siberian husky at least once in your life. They are really hard not to notice. Or not to hear. Huskies are known for their incredible sled-pulling skills. This skill was very much utilized back in the day; however, Siberian huskies are still used as sled dogs in some communities, such as rural Russia or Alaska. Initially bred by Siberian people for sled pulling, today, husky dogs have won over the hearts of many dog lovers worldwide for their playful and friendly nature instead.

Other than that, Siberian huskies are one of the few dog breeds that have preserved a significant resemblance to their predecessors - the wolves. And while huskies can bark, most rarely do. However, they are known for being especially vocal. While wolves howl to mark their territory, huskies prefer to communicate this way. Also, you wouldn't find a single Siberian husky pup who wouldn't love attention. Their dramatic howls certainly help to draw that. You can hear their melodramatic howl carry for miles! 

Piercing blue eyes are another of their most distinguishing and celebrated features. Or having eyes with different colors due to the genetic phenomenon known as heterochromia! Fun fact, all Siberian husky puppies are born with blue eyes. It's not until they are 1 or 2 months old that you can start to tell which ones will become brown and which will remain light.

Whether you own one, want one, or simply enjoy scrolling through cute dog pictures, we've assembled plenty of husky pictures to do your heart good. P.S. Prepare yourself for some cuteness overload because you won't be able to resist those blue baby husky eyes.

Husky Responding To His Name In A Completely Normal Manner

I’ve Never Seen My Husky As Happy As When He Gets To Say Hi To Our Kitty

World, Say Hello To "Winks"

Siberian Husky Enjoying Snow Before It Melts

Two Husky Puppies Meeting At The Vet

My Husky Is Going Blind And Likes To Stair Off The Deck. She Didn’t Realize We Put The Grill Back

I Built My Husky A Canopy Bed, And Now She Won't Get Out Of It

Not A Single Repentant Face To Be Seen

This Husky Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

My Sister's Husky Ran Out Of Ink While Giving Birth

This Dog Is Half Shiba Inu, Half Mini Husky. He Is 4 Months Old And Ridiculously Sweet

My Girlfriend Finally Got Her French Bulldog Puppy She Waited So Long For. He Designated My Husky As His New Bed

Brother From Another Mother

Just Back From A Bathroom Break And I See This

Happy Fall Boi

Have You Ever Seen Something Nicer?

Love Is Everything

Cat vs. Husky

This Husky Appeared While I Was Pooping In A Public Restroom. It Stared At Me For A Few Seconds And Then Ran Away

Incoming!

"Being A Father For The First Time" Be Like

One Is Clearly More Photogenic Than The Other

The one on the right is definitely me 🤣

Gimme A Kiss

Our Husky Stark Seemed A Little Overheated After His Walk This Morning, So We Decided To Tried Something Out.

We regret it now because it is next to impossible to get him to come out.

Mara "Wouldn't Do That" Jade Skywalker Is Now Her Full Name

Contemplating The Purpose Of Life

Halfway Through Our Walk, He Decided He Was Done

Deflated Husky

Timber Found This Buck Antler Knife In The Woods And Was Being Way Sketchy About Giving It Up

Quick someone get some food!

After Returning Home This Is How We Caught My Husky Eating Cat Food

Heard Some Rustling In The Kitchen And Walk Into This

My Husky And I Were In A Halloween Costume Contest Over The Weekend

Big Smile From A Big Hearted Dog, 13 Years Old

A Friends Majestic Huskies

Dog Clearly Thinks He Is In Charge

We Got Our Husky A Husky And I Think We Blew Her Mind

Does Anyone Else's Husky Eat In This Position?

Lost Husky - I’ve Been Searching The House Forever

This Is What Living With A Pack Of Huskies Really Looks Like

Just like a pack of siblings

If My Husky Not Cute Then I Don’t Know What Is

There Are Absolutely No Regrets In His Eyes

Echo Is A Liquid

Left My Girl Outside Long Enough To Use The Restroom And She Ate A Bee

I Mean... I Guess?

I have days like this to! Normally Mondays

When You Accidentally Flip The Camera To Front Facing

I A Lap Dog. I Sitz On You

Eye See A Yummy Treat In Your Future

I Called Her Cute And She Smiled

She Keeps Licking Her Injured Paw. So We Wrapped It. Never Seen Her So Pissed

Best Photobomb He Did. Won't You Head Pat Him For A Good Job?

Toby Big And Small. Common Trait: Likes To Bully The Owner

"Who.. Wants... Waffles?!!!!"

Guess Who Ate An Indoor Plant And Puked Right In The Path Of The Roomba?

We Got A New Husky Puppy For Christmas. Someone Wasn't As Thrilled As We Were

One Of My Pups Enjoys Watching Me Cook

I Give Him Cheese Once, And Now This Is Every Time He Sees The Grater

Caught Her Using My Laptop

Am I Doing This Right?!

Can We Make This A Trend Please

Just A Normal, Comfortable Sleeping Position

Goofy Mood

Everyone Posting Magestic Pictures Of Their Huskies And We're Over Here Like

Aries Is A God. That Is All

Daycare Was Able To Capture This Gem

Husky Heaven (She Stayed There Until It Melted)

Squishy

Do I Have To Wear The Hat Dad?

She Was Jealous I Was Playing With The Other Dog

If I Fits I Sits

The Moca

Draw Me Like One Of Your French Girls

Mother, We Have Taken A Vote. We Voted 4-0 That It Is Snack Time

Fell Asleep While Digging A Hole

I Am Pretty Sure The Neighbors Can Hear Me Laughing Right Now

So That’s Where All The Candy Goes

New Reality After Adopting

Get In Loser, We’re Going Shopping

Remember The Episode Of Friends When Chandler Can't Smile Getting His Picture Taken

Damn Sea Bird

Bath Time?

My Handsome Boy Whines Until I Put His Hoodie On Him

No No Please Open The Gate Let Him Out

How Do You Reboot A Husky?

You sneak up behind them and grab them.

This Is My Dog Pumpkin. Her Looks May Be Cute But Do Not Be Deceived

Hi My Name Is Arro