It's unlikely that you haven't stumbled upon a Siberian husky at least once in your life. They are really hard not to notice. Or not to hear. Huskies are known for their incredible sled-pulling skills. This skill was very much utilized back in the day; however, Siberian huskies are still used as sled dogs in some communities, such as rural Russia or Alaska. Initially bred by Siberian people for sled pulling, today, husky dogs have won over the hearts of many dog lovers worldwide for their playful and friendly nature instead.

Other than that, Siberian huskies are one of the few dog breeds that have preserved a significant resemblance to their predecessors - the wolves. And while huskies can bark, most rarely do. However, they are known for being especially vocal. While wolves howl to mark their territory, huskies prefer to communicate this way. Also, you wouldn't find a single Siberian husky pup who wouldn't love attention. Their dramatic howls certainly help to draw that. You can hear their melodramatic howl carry for miles!

Piercing blue eyes are another of their most distinguishing and celebrated features. Or having eyes with different colors due to the genetic phenomenon known as heterochromia! Fun fact, all Siberian husky puppies are born with blue eyes. It's not until they are 1 or 2 months old that you can start to tell which ones will become brown and which will remain light.

Whether you own one, want one, or simply enjoy scrolling through cute dog pictures, we've assembled plenty of husky pictures to do your heart good. P.S. Prepare yourself for some cuteness overload because you won't be able to resist those blue baby husky eyes.