24 Must-Have Items For Those Who Love Being Extra
Attention all spotlight enthusiasts and certified drama queens – this one's for those who believe subtlety is severely overrated. We've curated 24 finds for people whose personal brand screams "if you're not turning heads, are you even living?" From water bottles that ionize your H2O (because regular hydration is so 2023) to salad bowls with duck faces that serve lunch with a side of personality disorder, these items aren't just products – they're conversation starters, attention grabbers, and personality statements all wrapped in delightfully over-the-top packaging.
Basic living is officially cancelled when your phone charger doubles as a concert venue with mood lighting, and your Bluetooth speaker defies gravity while dropping beats. These aren't just everyday items; they're props for your ongoing performance as the star of your own reality show. Whether you're manipulating nail polish with magnets like some kind of beauty wizard or hosting s'mores sessions around a personal tabletop firepit, each item ensures you're serving main character energy with a side of "yes, I'm always like this."
This Levitating UFO Bluetooth Speaker Is Here To Make Your Playlist Float - Literally - And Your Friends Wonder If Aliens Really Do Have Better Taste In Music
Review: "The speaker's sound quality is better than I expected. Magnetic levigating works well, great for my kitchen. Led light works well." - peter che
Bring The Campfire Vibes Inside With This Cute Tabletop Firepit, Making It Easy To Create The Classic Smore Anytime!
Review: "This simple linear fire pit is the bomb. Super simple to start up, fuel is inexpensive and you light it and instant fire. We opted for alcohol which burns clean and is economical. Of course first thing was to try Smores and how fun, quick and easy for the kids. Love that they included the sticks to make that easy." - Margie F
Keep Your Hands Busy With This Amazing Metal Fidget Toy That Really Stands Out From The Rest
Review: "I got this for my boyfriend as a gift and he loves it." - Emily michels
Always Be One Step Ahead Of The GRWM Girlies And This Sardine Makeup Bag Is It!
Review: "Cute and functional. Well-made and a large, practical size for different uses." - Jack
We are on team "must have this!", but there are several other products that have the internet totally divided. Which side are you on?
Show Off Your Quirky Side With Some Seriously Fun Friendship Socks, Because Matching With Your Crew Is A Flex!
Review: "I bought these as a gift for my daughter and her boyfriend. They love them! Silly, fun, & adorable!" - J. Sutherland
These Gold-Rimmed Stemless Margarita Glasses Are The Vip Upgrade Your Happy Hour Deserves - Because Your Tequila Deserves To Feel Fancy, Even If You Don’t
Review: "These glasses are darling. Bigger than expected but when filled to the top with ice and a cocktail, they are perfect. Would definitely recommend and a great gift idea. Love these!!!" - Kari Herron
Elevate Your Kitchen Game With These Chic Glass Olive Oil Dispensers That Are Pure Eye-Candy While Keeping Cooking Oils Organized And Ready To Pour
Review: "In love with these!!!! They make a whole difference in my kitchen! They do not leak, the design of a book with the label sticker makes it a whole lot different, bottle quality is very thick and it plays its function. The money is worth it! Nice design." - Zafiro
Bake Up Perfectly Portioned Treats With A Smart Brownie Pan With Pre-Cut Molds That's Guaranteed To Make You Look Like A Bake-Off Champion
Review: "Definitely worth buying. Will be buying a 2nd one. Best pan and works great. Brownies came out perfect. No more mangled brownies from trying to get them out of the pan. Very happy with this product." - Bethanie
Normal is a setting on a washing machine, and these next items prove that everyday activities deserve their moment in the spotlight too. From practical necessities transformed into performance art to accessories that refuse to blend into the background, each selection ahead celebrates the art of doing the most when doing the least just isn't an option.
Take Your Hydration To The Next Level With This Convenient Stanley Cup Snack Tray That Screams, "I've Got It All, Snacks Included"
Review: "This is an excellent & novel party accessory for you Stanley cup! Pair it with some delicious party treats and mix and mingle with no effort OR add it to your Stanley cup and drop it in your car cup holder for a hands-free bite! It's the one accessory you didn't know you needed!" - GritnGrace_StylenHome
Add A Literary Twist To Your Cleaning Routine With These Quirky Kitchen Sponges That Look Like Tiny Books
Review: "These are cuter than I expected, very nice gift for the librarian and novel enthusiast in your life!" - Amazon Customer
Bring A Touch Of Magic To Your Space With A Dreamy Crystal Ball Lamp That's Perfect For Those Who Are Ready For Main Character Energy
Review: "I bought this for my nephew and he loves it!" - johannadubina
Keep Your Essentials Close With A Stylish Crossbody Phone Pouch And Wallet That Makes Sure You Are Hands-Free And Ready To Go
Review: "A perfect & beautiful "on the go" travel accessory! Sleek & small, easily fits into a regular purse or tote, yet holds phone, cash & cards (includes secure RFID scan shield) w/a crossbody strap for hands free convenience. Absolutely love it!" - P U C
Take Your Hydration To A Whole New Level With A Sleek Ionizing Water Bottle That's Ready To Make You Feel Good From The Inside Out
Review: "Works really well. Good quality for the money. Explains how to clean. Doesn't leak. Works fast! If you're interested in a product like this, this is a good option." - Felicia johns
Charge Your Devices With Retro Flair Using A Fun Retro Charger With LED Display That Brings A Good Amount Of Vintage Fun To Your Setup
Review: "So cute and of such great quality, finishes charging in the time it claims to finish charging. I have an iPhone 14 pro. 10/10 recommend." - Gillian Garza