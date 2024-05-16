The eternal struggle to get kids away from their screens and back into play mode is very real. But we have got your back with a collection of toys that are so irresistible that not even the most plugged-in kid could resist! From revamped versions of old favorites to brand-new gizmos and doohickeys, Toys ‘R Us is looking a bit different these days! You will even find a few learning opportunities cleverly disguised as playthings! So get ready to ignite their curiosity with these 40 irresistible toys!

#1 A Light Up Tracing Pad Is The Gen Alpha Version Of Reading Under The Covers With A Flashlight Share icon Review: "Great gift for kids who are interested in learning to draw and love to color. The paper fits on the drawing pad perfectly and there are fun things to trace to start out with. The drawing pad is nice and thin, perfect to bring with wherever you want to draw." - Kristin

#2 This Interactive Glow In The Dark T-Shirt Might Just Be The Fashion Statement Of The Century Among Kids Share icon Review: "Great product, the birthday child will be very happy!" - Carina

#3 Get Kids Ready For The Cyborg Apocolypse With A Robot Building Kit That Teaches Them The Mechanics Of It All Share icon Review: "My son loves this robot, it's easy to assemble, and loads of fun for little kids." - kbfastcat

#4 This Trick Ball For Kids Is Quite The Balancing Act! Share icon Review: "My daughter loves this she said it’s fantastic and she jumps for hours. It was so easy to use and to assemble." - Jenni

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Mini Grogu Bluetooth Speaker : Enjoy It They Will! Share icon Review: "Small speaker but good volume. I was thinking it was going to have a smaller limit but I was wrong. It is cute sitting in my collection and it is nice that I can use it from across the room. It is even ho on the go. Easy to set up and use. The battery life is good when I remember to charge it." - Stariah

#6 Kids Against Maturity: The Original Card Game For Kids And Families : Because Cards Against Humanity Is Still 8 Years Away For Them Share icon Review: "Perfect birthday gift for my 10 year old son!! He loves playing and so do I! LOL." - Mustangfax

#7 You Don’t See Stanley Cups Allowing You To Decorate Your Own Water Bottle … Share icon Review: "Got this as a gift for my little second cousin. She loved it and had to automatically decorate the water bottle once she opened it on Christmas. She was so proud of the job she did. So adorable!" - Sheena

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 A Gravity Maze Marble Run Is One Of Those Sneaky Toys That Make Kids Forget They Are Learning While Having Fun Share icon Review: "Bought this for my twin grandsons. They love it. They create different paths and keep playing for hours on this. Most happy with the quality of the toy and the ingenious thought that went to create it." - Nezihe Hussain

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 You Will Never Be Too Old To Enjoy The Unbridled Fun A Bubble Machine Gun Can Bring! Share icon Review: "Definitely worth the price, I purchased for my daughter and she love it and so do I." - Amazon customer

#10 This Melissa & Doug Wooden Multi-Craft Weaving Loom Goes Back To Basics And Breeds A New Generation Of Crafty Folks Share icon Review: "It must have been a weaver who designed this little loom. Like every Melissa & Doug toy the quality is excellent. I purchased this to have a hands on for weaving with third and fourth graders and you really can't beat this." - Kindle Customer

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Life’s Too Short For Boring Bubbles! These Wooden Bubble Wands Will Blow Them Away! Share icon Review: "This was the hit at my kids birthday party! Definitely hands down the best party me, as a parent has had for my kids. Bubble parties in the summer time are the best!" - Mariah

#12 Boggle Their Young Minds With This Peculiar Shape Shifting Box Share icon Review: "Me and the kids are so in love with these! We can’t put them down and are having fun seeing who can make the most shapes!" - Laon8or

#13 Let’s Be Honest, Are You Buying Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza For A 10-Year-Old Or For Yourself? No Judgies! Share icon Review: "Got this for my sister a while ago for a Christmas stocking gift. Our family loves it so much that I had to purchase again for some of the kids as a birthday present. Such a fun game for children specifically and adults!" - Elizabeth Alexis

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 They See You Rolling’, They Hatin’… On Your Flashy LED Bike Wheel Lights ! Share icon Review: "I gift this to my grandson to put on his bike 🚲 he absolutely ! Loves it 😃❤️. Makes me feel happy 😃." - Samuel Rodriguez

#15 I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream For An Ice Cream Slime Kit ! Share icon Review: "Great little slime kit! We made seven batches of slime and still had enough ingredients to make many more batches! They give you an awesome book of slime recipes too. Great value, lots of fun!" - Maria Zinader

#16 The Screaming Goat : A Screaming Kid For A Screaming Kid Share icon Review: "I have a profession that is stressful at times. My clients sometimes also get stressed. These were so fun and lightened the mood. I keep mine sitting on my desk. I gave several away to clients. Everyone loves them and laughs." - Kathy Benjamin

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Awaken Their Inner Van Gogh With A Nifty Book Of 642 Tiny Things To Draw Share icon Review: "My kid artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!" - Annie

#18 This Hyper-Realistic Moon Lamp Is Perfect For A Budding Young Carl Sagan, And A Great Alternative To Regular Tacky Space Ornaments Share icon Review: "It shines so bright and changes all kinds of different colors. It keeps my sons room lit at night. We love it." - Jennifer Hannan

#19 You Are Never Too Young To Be Captivated By The Magic Of Science And This Amazing Chemistry Set Could Be Their Gateway To A Whole World Of Curiosity! Share icon Review: "I purchased for my son’s birthday and he LOVES it! He is super into science and I felt this was a great way to not only learn more but also have hands-on experiences." - Carlie Mae

#20 Kids Will *Lava* This Ultimate Volcano Kit Share icon Review: "If you're looking for something fun to do with your kids, check out this volcano kit. Comes with the plaster and mold to make the volcano and the paint. My boys and I used it and it was pretty cool. Has enough powder for use three times. The powder lasts a while too and you can even use menthos in lol." - Andy

#21 Don’t Spend Thousands On The Latest Tech For Kids. Rather Opt For An Affordable Smart Watch For Kids That Can Get A Little Banged Up Share icon Review: "Bought this for girl and she liked it very much… options in the watch are very simple and easy to use. It has come with very soft band and functions very well with soft touch screen. Overall very good product." - Prasantha

#22 No Summer Is Complete Without A Hair Makeover! A Hair Chalks Set Is The Best Non-Permanent Sollution Share icon Review: "The kids love these and they wash out super easy! They are make like a crayon that can twist up. Meaning the kids can draw like a crayon or marker instead of using messy chalk that has to go over the hair several time before you can see it." - Paul Campbell

#23 This Compact Lightweight Caster Board Is One Best Left To The Kids Share icon Review: "I got this for my son's birthday and he LOVES it. He's really hard on it and it's still working great. It's not made cheap or it would have been broken by now as many times as he's slammed it into things." - Elizabeth Sanchez

#24 A Crystal Growing Kit Serves Up Equal Parts Magic And Science Share icon Review: "My granddaughter really interested in crystals. She lived this set and said it was the best birthday present she received." - Deborah Knaff

#25 Sometimes, It’s The Simplest Toys That Bring The Most Joy. This Flying Orb Ball Toy Does Just That! Share icon Review: "It's great it flies you have to toss it around a lot for it to work its alot of fun. I will buy more cuz my daughter loves it." - jeanette

#26 This 3D Pen Set For Kids Is The Kind Of Toy We Might Just Need To ‘Borrow’ Share icon Review: "It was easy for my son to start using and creating beautiful art creations." - Happy customer

#27 Every Little Girl Dreams Of Getting Into Mommy’s Make-Up Bag But This Crystal Flower Jelly Lipstick Is The Perfect, Mess-Free Solution Share icon Review: "Looks beautiful and last as expected. Keeps lips moisturized. A good purchase. Definitely will buy again." - Juan Guadalupe

#28 Fidget Spinners Are So Last Year. This Crayola Globbles Fidget Toy Is All The Rage For Busy Little Hands! Share icon Review: "My son has loved playing with these very minute!! They are a good size to throw, and they stick great to a glass door or mirror, and they will slowly roll down. Makes for a good activity to do while I need to get something done, easy clean up on them when they get dirt, dust on them." - Kelsey

#29 This Reversible Octopus Plushie Changes It’s Mood Along With Your Unpredictable Tween Share icon Review: "Bought as a gift for my sister, as her last one got ruined by the puppy. These little octopuses are the cutest and best. I always know if I can approach her or if I should stay away LOL." - Brooke Raub

#30 A LEGO Minecraft: The Abandoned Mine Building Toy Turns Their Favorite Game Into A Reality Share icon Review: "This Lego is great for my grandson. He loves putting together sets of Minecraft. He will play for hours with it. It arrived on time and in great condition." - Grace Nicolai

#31 A Next Gen Tamagotchi Still Delivers Just As Many Poops And Cries For Attention As Before! Share icon Review: "I needed a tomagotchi for my nieces bday. Last minute find and it was perfect. She loves it. Battery life is actually pretty long. Lots of characters and the party one seems to be able to invite other friends. Which made it that much more special. Definitely recommend." - israel navarro

#32 If It Beeps And Blinks, It’s Kid-Approved! This Colorful Game Cube Will Keep Their Fingers Nimble And Their Brains Busy For Quite Some Time Share icon Review: "I got this for my granddaughter’s. Birthday. She has been playing with it a lot and her 4 year old brother likes it too. It is entertaining and easy to use." - Barb Malatesta

#33 You Just Can’t Keep Kids From Drawing Where They Shouldn’t. Rather Embrace Their Creativity With A Painting Squishies Kit ! Share icon Review: "My daughter loved painting these! Comes with everything you need." - Rumbles

#34 Even The Humble Backyard Swing Gets The Gen Alpha Treatment With This Funky Saucer Swing For Kids Share icon Review: "We love this swing! We hung it in our patio. The kids can easily get on/off and lay out while we swing them." - Tony Villatoro

#35 This Adorable Cat Lamp Is Sure To Light Up Their Life Share icon Review: "It’s cute, durable and useful! The soft light makes a great night light, it has a full spectrum of rainbow light, or white light. It’s very relaxing to watch the colors change." - IgM

#36 This Rechargeable Laser Tag Game Will Save You Mega Bucks On Arcade Fees! Share icon Review: "The first day grandsons received they were beyond excited. We charged all 4 lasers and the next day was incredible! For all the hoot and hollering among kids and adults.....the cost was worth it in the first hour! The lasers hold at least 40 minutes of play time after a full charge so the game tires out the player so everyone gets a recharge!" - Juney

#37 May The Force Be With You At Dinner Time When These Lightsaber Chopsticks Make An Appearance! Share icon Review: "Got as a gift for my cousins daughter since she loves eating ramen, star wars and Japanese culture." - James Foster

#38 Rubix Cubes Are Fun But Equally Frustrating. This Rainbow Puzzle Ball Offers A Great Alternative That Actually Seems Solvable! Share icon Review: "I selected this toy as a fun car toy for long trips. They fulfilled my expectations. My grandsons worked and worked on this toy. I had to demonstrate how to move the colored balls around, and once they caught on, they were off and playing." - Randall S.

#39 Indoor Playtime Just Graduated To The Big Leagues With This Nifty Hover Soccer Ball Share icon Review: "We bought this for a gift and loved it so much that we bought for our family and for additional gifts. It is a great family toy to play with especially inside to get energy out on a rainy day!" - Isaac e.

#40 Lisa Frank Could Never! These Acrylic Paint Pens Markers Are The Ultimate Stationary Must-Have Share icon Review: "I ordered this markers for my daughter last night. They are amazing to paint on canvas, paper, rocks and even wood. I love that the color does not smudge, and you can use two colors at the same time without them getting mixed together." - JackieT42

#41 Back In The Day, We Had To Make Our Own Scratch Paper But This Scratch Paper Art Set Comes Ready-To-Draw! Share icon Review: "It was too engaging for the kids and everyone loved them at the party. Worth the purchase." - Siva Kumar

#42 Get The Kids Away From The Screen And Working On Some Motor Skills With This Skill Game With 2 Balls Share icon Review: "My kids love this toy! Once you know how to play and use it it becomes a lot of fun, it is easy to clean and it comes with 2 balls so if you lose one, you always have another. Good gift." - John

#43 Optimus Prime Has Nothing On These Transformable Fidget Spinners Share icon Review: "This was a durable toy with several items included in the group that were very entertaining for my young grandson. He was intrigued by each of the characters and loved to pick It up and just play with it lots of times through out the day." - SHIRLEY

#44 Get Back To Basics With A Rock Painting Kit Share icon Review: "Love all the color options. Paint quality is great. Just a fun something to do. Comes with its very own rocks. It was a birthday present for my daughter. She loves collecting rocks and bringing them home so this just added more fun to her love for rocks and arts and crafts." - Chelsea Furrey

#45 A Cute Mochi Cat Toy Is Purr-Fect For Some Stress Relief Share icon Review: "Granddaughter loves these things! Well worth the money when you see her little face light up!" - Donna Adcock

#46 You Will Be Surprised Under How Much Stress A 10-Year-Old Can Be. Help Them Unwind With A Colorful Mini Stress Balls ! Share icon Review: "My kids loved them! For the price the balls have good quality and are really flexible." - Norma

#47 This Plush Pillow Truly Is The Cat’s Pajamas! Share icon Review: "My niece loves this! It really does feel so soft and it's the perfect size for a little kid to cuddle with. Great value for the low amount of money." - Nikki

#48 This Jedi-Approved Grogu Plush Toy Is Just Another Example Of How Star Wars Is An Inter-Generational Phenomenon! Share icon Review: "He is just the cutest little thing! I recently fell in love with the show, the Mandalorian and this baby Grogu is pretty cool. Definitely makes people smile whenever they see him." - Heather

#49 This Intricate Building Set Makes LEGO Look Like A Toddler’s Toy! Share icon Review: "This product keeps my 10 yr. old granddaughter entertained. She loves to build things. We can work on things together making for a fun time at mom mom's house." - cruising cutie