You may be tempted to get out the pruning shears after the leaves fall, when you can first see the underlying structure of the plant. But horticulturalists advise waiting to prune until late winter for most plants, when they've been long dormant and just before spring growth begins. Winter is a good time for pruning and tree removal. Pruning during dormancy (called “dormant pruning”) has several benefits for your trees. Winter pruning can avoid spreading some serious diseases that are active and spread easily during the spring and summer growing seasons. Because the tree is dormant, winter pruning doesn’t stimulate new growth. Trees are able to heal from pruning cuts before warmer weather brings out destructive insects and pathogens.

