Halloween might be creeping up on us, but thanks to Amazon’s Big Deal Days, there’s no need to fear—your spooky season is about to get an upgrade. From jaw-dropping costumes to decorations that’ll have your house looking haunted (in a fun way), these deals are so good it’s almost scary. Whether you're dressing up, decking out your home, or just indulging in the spirit of the season, you’ll find everything you need to make this Halloween unforgettable.

Why settle for just “okay” when you can make your Halloween epic? Whether you want to channel your inner ghoul or turn your yard into a fright fest, these spooktacular deals have you covered. We’re talking everything from costumes that’ll wow your friends to eerie decorations that’ll make your neighbors do a double-take. Don’t miss out—your haunted adventure awaits, and it’s hiding right in these Big Deal Days offers.

Body Glitter Gel Is Perfect For A Low-Commitment Halloween Costume

Review: "Super easy to apply, just use a damp beauty blender (sponge) to apply on face, hair, wherever. This is 2-3 layers, all done within a couple minutes of each other. Stayed all day. Easy, beautiful, and fun." - Angela Fredericks

While Everyone Is Dressed As A Sexy Nurse Or Bunny, Live Your Best Life As A Wacky Dinosaur In This Inflatable T-Rex Costume

While Everyone Is Dressed As A Sexy Nurse Or Bunny, Live Your Best Life As A Wacky Dinosaur In This Inflatable T-Rex Costume

Review: "Had so much fun with my kids, even though it's not yet Halloween! Can't wait to use this again for Halloween." - Loc M.

Just Don't Invite Ozzy Osborne To Your House While These Bat Decorations Are On The Wall

Just Don't Invite Ozzy Osborne To Your House While These Bat Decorations Are On The Wall

Review: "These are very fun and easy to use. I just peel the back off stick it to the body of the Bat and then peel the other side and stick it to the wall. Easy to remove and easy to apply. They are made of a sturdy light weight plastic. They are so fun and can be used inside our out." - Amazon Luv'r

These Floating Candles With A Wand Remote Will Turn Your Home Into A Hogwarts Dream World Before You Can Say "Alohamora"

Review: "These are amazing! They are time consuming for sure when it comes to setting up. But the outcome is super fun!!!!!!" - Hannah Naylor

Let Your Kitty Join In On The Halloween Fun With These Adorable Cat Bat Wings

Let Your Kitty Join In On The Halloween Fun With These Adorable Cat Bat Wings

Review: "Love love love !! They fit on my 6 month old kitten and they also fit on my 2 year old cat as pictured! They’re easy to put on and they stay on good too! Design is nice and easy to store." - Kayla

Giant Plush Spiders Are The Only Type Of Arachnid That We Will Be Allowing Anywhere Near Our Homes This Halloween

Review: "These guys are crawling all over my house. They have good flexibility and seem to hold up well against the elements! These are the only spiders I want in my house :)" - Leila McAllister

These deals are like Halloween candy—too sweet to resist and gone before you know it. Whether you're planning to throw the ultimate costume party or simply want to be the best-decorated house on the block, these finds will take your Halloween game to the next level. Just be warned: your guests might never want to leave.

A Classic Witch Costume Is One You Can Wear Halloween After Halloween

Review: "Worked well for a witch party I got invited to." - Julia Wilbert

Remote Controlled LED Candles Gives You That Spooky Vibe For Your Séance Without The Fire Hazzard

Review: "Loving the ease these give to decorating. Flickering setting gives the ambiance of real candle light, the timer setting helps you set it up and forget about them. The neutral color makes then convent for any occasion." - John and Deborah Lescanec

Cute Is This. Yoda Costume For Dogs Buy You Must.

Review: "My one year old French bulldog is going to be Yoda and this costume is perfect." - HermosaVidaLoca

Purple And Orange Halloween Lights Will Make Your Porch Look Spooktacular

Review: "Omg.. I love it! Everything about it was amazing! The lights are bright different modes and long enough to cover my garage to the other side... I would buy this again! Affordable!" - Amazon Customer

These Solar Eyeball Decorations Will Gore Up Your Garden In The Blink Of An Eye

Review: "I absolutely love these solar eyeball lights! They look great and are super bright. I bought 4 of them and may need to get more." - June

Create A Wednesday Adams Approved Balloon Arch This Halloween With These Black Party Balloons

Create A Wednesday Adams Approved Balloon Arch This Halloween With These Black Party Balloons

Review: "As an event decorator it is important to provide items of good quality. These balloons definitely did not disappoint. Good quality if you need some in a crunch! Color is vibrant, good value for the money." - Jeannette

We Challenge You To Find Somone That Thinks These Decorative Flickering Candles Don't Look Real

We Challenge You To Find Somone That Thinks These Decorative Flickering Candles Don't Look Real

Review: "These candles are amazing. Look great, have timers, flicker options... well worth it!" - Jean Pennie

Want A No-Fuss Halloween Costume That Doesn't Hide Your Face? Take A Piggy Back Ride With This Alien Costume That Is Always A Hit

Want A No-Fuss Halloween Costume That Doesn't Hide Your Face? Take A Piggy Back Ride With This Alien Costume That Is Always A Hit

Review: "We had a group of people order these so we could coordinate costumes for Halloween and we all loved them! Great quality and are a huge hit." - Sophia Shai

Hanging Witch Hat String Lights Will Give Your Front Yard That Salem Chic Look You Have Been Missing

Review: "These witches hats are adorable. They are nicely made, colorful and there are several lighting options. They were a big hit at our Halloween hayride." - Karen B.

This Halloween Giant Coloring Poster Lets The Whole Family Get In On The Decoration Process

Review: "Family loves these. Buy them for the kids and everyone ends up doing a little coloring. Get them for every occasion!" - Tracy Hill

A Burgundy Cheesecloth Table Runner Gives You An Elevated Look For Halloween But Can Just Stay On The Table Through Thanksgiving!

Review: "This table runner is absolutely perfect! It's soft, quite long, true to color, and perfectly complimented my fall table decor." - KaylesFails

Make Your House The Most Haunted This Halloween With These Giant Light Up Spider Webs That Suspend From The Front Porch

Make Your House The Most Haunted This Halloween With These Giant Light Up Spider Webs That Suspend From The Front Porch

Review: "They have remotes and hold up nice in the rain. Best house on the block!" - ScooBdolvr

