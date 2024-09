Review: "This lock and alarm system was PERFECT for myself and my family on or Disney trip!! I have a special needs son who loves to try to run away AND our room was right by a pool (he loves water and can’t swim). This lock kept him from being able to figure out how to open the door. And I slept peacefully knowing that even if he did outsmart the lock that the alarm would go off and wake me up in time to grab him before he could run off. I will for SURE be traveling with this every time we go on vacation. Took me about 5 minutes to figure out how to install the lock the first time, but after that it only took me about 30 seconds to put it on or take it off!" - Amazon Customer