Review: "This is my second honest beauty tinted lip balm and let me just say I am in LOVE with these. They are so moisturizing the color is sheer but buildable and the selection is amazing. Plum drop is the most flattering touch of color on your lips for fall it doesn’t look overwhelming even if you do apply with a heavy hand. I am extremely fair skin and this color compliments me which means it’ll compliment everyone. Can’t say enough about these other then I love them and buy it!!!!" - Amazon Customer

