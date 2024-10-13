ADVERTISEMENT

Boo-tiful people of the internet, gather 'round! It's that magical time of year when we transform into everything from superheroes to sandwich boards. That's right, Halloween is creeping up on us faster than you can say "trick-or-treat," and we're here to settle the age-old question: Who wore it best?

We've summoned a spellbinding selection of 22 costumes that are more iconic than Michael Myers' mask and more creative than a witch's brew. From pop culture phenoms to classic creepers, we've got a haunted house full of contenders vying for the title of Halloween's Hottest. But here's the twist – we're leaving the final decision up to you, our discerning coven of costume connoisseurs!

#1

Block Out The Competition And Mine For Compliments In This Pixelated Steve Classic Minecraft Costume

Review: "Bought this for my great grandson's Halloween costume. He loved it!" - corkyf

amazon.com , Olya Report

#2

Raise The Bar On Halloween Humor And Get Ready To Tap Into Some Laughs With This Sudsy Beer Pint Costume

Review: "This is the best $20 costume I've ever bought! It fits great and the cloth back is even beer color with a foam color at the top." - DM

amazon.com , Tsenko Report

#3

Relish The Attention In This Hilariously Briny Pickle Costume That's Sure To Leave A Sour Impression

Review: "Easy to wear and easy to love. We’ll enjoy this Halloween costume for years to come at our house." - Jessica J. Hutzler

amazon.com , Tami , Tal Report

#4

Take A Shot At Being The Most Spirited Pair At The Bash With This Tangy Tequila Bottle & Lime Slice Couples Costume

Review: "These were simple but cute costumes. They were easy to put on and relatively comfortable." - Nicole Willis

amazon.com , Jesse Rolla Report

#5

Become A Walking Light Show And Dazzle Fellow Party-Goers With These Luminous Light Up Halloween Mask And Gloves

Review: "I’m surprised how good the quality is & how great it looks for such a low price. A lot of different light settings. My son loves it." - Watson08

amazon.com , CRE8TED2BH8TED 808 Report

#6

Stick Together All Night Long In This Deliciously Coordinated Peanut Butter And Jelly Couples Costume

Review: "Was looking for a couple Helloween outfit. Those are very sweet (no pun intended) and old fashioned. Good humor. Graphics on a soft fabric are very good. I would recommend it." - Natasha

amazon.com , Missy V Report

#7

Dial Up The Terror And Become The Face Of Halloween Horror In This Iconic Classic Scream Mask

Review: "This Ghostface costume was fantastic! The mask looked screen accurate from Scream 2022, and the robe was pretty comfortable." - Carlos

amazon.com , Imran Report

Whoa there, costume crusaders! Are you feeling the Halloween spirit yet? We're only partway through our phantasmagorical parade, and already the competition is fiercer than a werewolf's bite. But don't let your broomsticks get in a twist – we've still got plenty of spooktacular outfits to unveil. Keep those voting fingers limbered up, because this costume contest is about to get more intense than a midnight graveyard stroll!
#8

Freeze Halloween In Its Tracks And Rule The Night In This Magical Children's Elsa Dress

Review: "The quality was great. Alot of accessories included that were great quality. My girls expectation were met. Loved their smiles and excitement." - jhauntu

amazon.com , ELENA S. Report

#9

Ride Your Way To Intergalactic Fame As The Human-Alien Duo No One Saw Coming In This Inflatable Alien Costume

Review: "Awesome costume for alien lovers! Easy to put on and it blows up quick, plus this version is good if you don't like your face inside the inflatable." - Melsa

amazon.com , Melsa Report

#10

Slash Through The Competition With Your Wit And Katanas In This Action-Packed Deadpool Costume

Review: "To be completely honest, I didn’t think it was going to be as great as it is. 100% recommend. The fits it true to size. It’s really good quality for the price. It pretty comfortable, you do need someone to help zip it up. Overall, it looks great." - This Guy Ariq

amazon.com , This Guy Ariq Report

Source: QuicklyThisWay
#11

Evolve Your Costume Game Into Something Truly Electrifying With This Unnervingly Realistic Pikachu

Review: "This was a great costume for Halloween. My son loved it!" - Stacey

amazon.com , Stacey Report

#12

Unleash Your Inner Shinobi And Become The Next Hokage In This Anime-Inspired Kids Naruto Costume

Review: "I was a proud Otaku momma when my 7 year old told me he wanted to be Naruto for Halloween! I was surprised by the quality of this costume because come on, they're always thin pieces of crap. This was a surprisingly nice costume, the jacket particularly is well made." - Brittster

amazon.com , Brittster Report

#13

Snap Into Character And Perfect Your Deadpan Stare With This Hauntingly Precise Wednesday Adams Wig

Review: "This wig was perfect for my Wednesday Addams costume this past Halloween! I got sooo many compliments, people thought it was my real hair lol! It’s great quality and looks real!" - Lillian Johnson

amazon.com , Lillian Johnson Report

#14

Yabba-Dabba-Do Your Way Into Prehistoric Fun With This Stone-Age Fred And Wilma Flintstone Costume Set

Review: "Good quality for the price I paid. My wife and I wore them to a Halloween party and we received many compliments." - Ken

amazon.com , Bridgett Erin Raines Report

As we parade through this phantasmagorical lineup of Halloween's finest, remember: beauty is in the eye of the beholder... or in this case, the ghost-holder. Whether you're into gore galore or prefer your costumes with a side of clever, there's something here to make every monster mash fan howl with delight. So let's keep this costume party rolling – your vote could be the difference between eternal Halloween glory and being ghosted into oblivion!
#15

Swing Into Action And Catch Everyone's Attention With This Web-Slinging Kids Spider-Man Costume

Review: "Perfect fit, great design, head-to-toe comfort. Grandson loves it!" - Amy

amazon.com , Heatherbeelee Report

#16

Gotta Catch All The Candy In This Nostalgic Pokemon Ash Costume That'll Have You Battling For Best Dressed

Review: "I really loved my ash cosplay jacket gloves and hat.. shipping was fast and it comes with everything it showed on the pictures. The material is flimsy but that’s okay, it worked for what it was meant for and that’s to cosplay." - Zombiedaddii9

amazon.com , Client d'Amazon Report

#17

Kapow Your Way Through Parties As The Most Adorably Inflated Crusader In This Charmingly Chunky Superhero Costume

Review: "Won my companies Halloween contest with this outfit. Add some accessories for additional fun. Lots of laughs and very comfortable." - Michael Mulvey

amazon.com , Michael Mulvey Report

#18

Bewitch The Halloween Crowd With Your Spellbinding Style In This Enchanting Glamour Witch Costume

Review: "Provided a great look for the price. Nice quality for future use." - KW

amazon.com , D. Allen Report

#19

Take One Small Step For Trick-Or-Treating And One Giant Leap For Costume Kind In This Stellar Kids Astronaut Costume

Review: "Perfect for our five year old grandson who wanted to be a astronaut." - Ed Carhart

amazon.com , Ed Carhart Report

#20

Hide In Plain Sight At The Halloween Party With This Instantly Recognizable Where's Waldo Costume

Review: "My husband waited until the last minute to need a costume for an 80's party that his band was playing in so he ordered this costume. It fit true to size and was very moveable which is key as a musician. It also cleaned really well so it is a good quality product that is just like the character from the book." - Katie Simpson

amazon.com , Didier Report

#21

Relish The Attention And Ketchup With Friends In This Deliciously Funny Hot Dog Costume

Review: "Great costume. Everyone at the office Halloween cookout though it was cool." - Teresa Gillenwaters

amazon.com , Joseph Houghton Report

#22

Boogie Your Way Back To The 70s With This Groovy Disco Wig And Moustache Combo That's Stayin' Alive

Review: "This is great! The wig, the glasses, mustache, and chain pull off the perfect 70's disco costume!" - Katherine Wenger

amazon.com , David Ross Report

