Review: "Clever!!! I have taken it with me on a few trips it is great place to hide a little emergency money or small jewelry. I put my stud earrings in a little drawstring pouch I had here at home so they don't rattle around in case it gets picked up or moved by anyone other than me. It does have real deodorant in it so it is a great little disguise. I am planning on getting one for my son & daughter because they go to the gym and travel." - C. Villarreal