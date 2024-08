ADVERTISEMENT

Navigating the wild world of college life can be a thrilling adventure, but let's be real, it can also be a bit of a rollercoaster. Between juggling classes, social events, and the occasional all-nighter, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and underprepared. But don't even sweat it! We've got your back with a survival guide of 19 campus essentials that will make your college experience a breeze.



From study buddies that won't ghost you (we're looking at you, textbooks) to dorm room lifesavers that will make your tiny space feel like a palace, these finds are guaranteed to elevate your college game and keep you sane amidst the chaos. So, grab your backpack and get ready to discover the products that will help you ace your academics, conquer campus life, and maybe even have a little fun along the way.