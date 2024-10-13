ADVERTISEMENT

Boo-yeah, Halloween enthusiasts! It's that time of year again when little goblins and ghouls come knocking, expecting a sugar rush that'll last till Christmas. But what if we told you there's a way to be the coolest house on the block without turning into the neighborhood candy dealer? Prepare to have your mind blown faster than you can say "trick-or-treat"!

We've conjured up a spellbinding list of treats that'll make kids forget all about those fun-sized candy bars. These alternatives are so good, you might find yourself sneaking a few before the trick-or-treaters arrive (we won't tell if you don't). Say goodbye to sugar-induced tantrums and hello to being the house that kids will remember long after the jack-o'-lanterns have turned to mush!

#1

Catch 'Em All Instead Of Cavities By Handing Out Spooktacular Pokémon Cards

Catch 'Em All Instead Of Cavities By Handing Out Spooktacular Pokémon Cards

Review: "10 more packs than were included in the 2022 Halloween bags, and a lower price as well. The card selection is well-varied per pack, so you can give these away on Halloween night or buy a bag or two and attempt to collect all of the cards in the set. Either way, the kids get a kick out of them, and they are a nice addition to the 2023 card lineup overall." - Matt

#2

Swap Sugar Highs For Rubber Duck Surprises With These Boo-Tifully Cute Halloween Rubber Ducks

Swap Sugar Highs For Rubber Duck Surprises With These Boo-Tifully Cute Halloween Rubber Ducks

Review: "I bought these to give out on Halloween. The kids loved them. They’re good quality. They’re all really cute and well made." - Dylan

#3

Give Trick-Or-Treaters A Hands-On Treat With These Addictively Fun Mini Pop-Its

Give Trick-Or-Treaters A Hands-On Treat With These Addictively Fun Mini Pop-Its

Review: "These are great! A fun alternative to candy. I'm already a fan of these pop toys, so when I saw a whole pack of mini ones for Halloween I knew they'd be perfect for little treat bags for the kids. They're nice ones too. They're pop well and the colors are vibrant. Great for tick or treat gifts of to add into goodie bags. Also would make great prizes for kids games." - HDT

#4

Trade Candy For Creativity With These Ghoulishly Great Halloween Stamps

Trade Candy For Creativity With These Ghoulishly Great Halloween Stamps

Review: "I love this item handing them out at halloween in goodie bag" - tiffany ward

#5

Light Up Halloween Night With These Ooey-Gooey Mini Glow In The Dark Slime Treats

Light Up Halloween Night With These Ooey-Gooey Mini Glow In The Dark Slime Treats

Review: "It’s perfect! No complaints. Great value. Nice size, great amount. Great colors. I have A classroom full of super happy kids that had better not get any on the carpets. Super FUN a great find." - Brandicakes

#6

Give Trick-Or-Treaters Their Own Personal Lightsabers With These Cosmic Glow Sticks That'll Make The Force Strong In Your Neighborhood

Give Trick-Or-Treaters Their Own Personal Lightsabers With These Cosmic Glow Sticks That'll Make The Force Strong In Your Neighborhood

Review: "I bought these as non-Candy item to hand out on halloween for kids who wanted a allergy safe option - These did great, you get quite a lot n the one package I ended up having some left over. and there were lots of kids glowing down the street lol" - naluheart

Now, before you start thinking we've been possessed by the ghost of healthy Halloweens past, hear us out. These treats are so awesome, kids might actually forget to toilet paper your trees or leave a flaming bag of... well, you know... on your doorstep. Who knew avoiding the "lame house" label could be this much fun? Get ready to become the neighborhood Halloween hero!
#7

Beam Up The Halloween Fun With These Out-Of-This-World Glow In The Dark Alien Figurines

Beam Up The Halloween Fun With These Out-Of-This-World Glow In The Dark Alien Figurines

Review: "I hand these out whenever I go to a music festival and people absolutely LOVE receiving then. It's even better when I'm handing them out at night because then the person I'm giving the alien to can see that it glows in the dark. Tremendous value and a great product" - Carlos

#8

Light Up The Night Without The Mess Of Real Pumpkins Using These Nifty Collapsible Jack O Lantern Pumpkin Lights

Light Up The Night Without The Mess Of Real Pumpkins Using These Nifty Collapsible Jack O Lantern Pumpkin Lights

Review: "I made my kiddos carry these with Trick or Treat. After dark, I could always spot my kids! The light is bright, but not too bright. The pumpkins design is super cute! We got a lot of compliments on our lanterns!" - J. J.

#9

Squash Halloween Anxiety With These Squishy Pumpkin Stress Balls That Are Gourd-Geous Fun

Squash Halloween Anxiety With These Squishy Pumpkin Stress Balls That Are Gourd-Geous Fun

Review: "I added these to my trick or treat bin in case someone wanted something different and boy howdy these went fast! I learned these and Reese's were my knockout hits this year!" - K. Hugo

#10

Uncover Secret Halloween Messages With These Mysterious Invisible Pens With UV Light

Uncover Secret Halloween Messages With These Mysterious Invisible Pens With UV Light

Review: "We bought these for Halloween treats- best choice ever!! My 10 year olds class went crazy when they got them. Plus there were a few extra so my 13 year old got a few to share with her friends- and they loved them too." - Comice Leet

#11

Bounce Into Halloween Fun With These Spooktacular Glow In The Dark Halloween Bouncy Balls

Bounce Into Halloween Fun With These Spooktacular Glow In The Dark Halloween Bouncy Balls

Review: "Great little treats for Halloween! They glow in the dark pretty well too! Would buy again! Kids loved them! Would recommend!" - Amazon Customer

As we continue our journey through this haunted house of Halloween alternatives, remember: the spirit of the holiday isn't just about sugar rushes and cavity-inducing sweets. It's about creativity, fun, and maybe just a little bit of mischief. So whether you're a Halloween newbie or a seasoned pro, there's something here to make your All Hallows' Eve extra special. Let's keep the spooky vibes going – your trick-or-treaters (and their parents) will be howling with delight!
#12

Swop Candy For A Handful Of Illuminating Insect Pals With These Charming Glow Critters

Swop Candy For A Handful Of Illuminating Insect Pals With These Charming Glow Critters

Review: "I saw a few people say some negatives about these and saying they were small so I was hesitant to purchase them but I ended up getting two bags and glad I did. I handled them out during Halloween and the kids absolutely loved them. It was a hit. And they are not tiny. They are bigger than I expected actually for bugs. I that they were perfect." - Amazon Customer

