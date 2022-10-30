While you feast on all that candy, laying high on sugar while watching a new Netflix drama about serial killers totally ready to sleep with your lights on like a grown-up child, you gotta make sure to do one more thing, and that’s not opening yet another bag of candy corn.

What I mean is we have to put our beloved spooky Halloween in a much-needed perspective and reflect on both the absurdity and the fun of it. And there’s no better way to do that than to take a good scroll through the Halloween memes we wrapped up for you to enjoy. Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones as you go!