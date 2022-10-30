73 Hilarious Memes For People Who Are Way Too Into Halloween
While you feast on all that candy, laying high on sugar while watching a new Netflix drama about serial killers totally ready to sleep with your lights on like a grown-up child, you gotta make sure to do one more thing, and that’s not opening yet another bag of candy corn.
What I mean is we have to put our beloved spooky Halloween in a much-needed perspective and reflect on both the absurdity and the fun of it. And there’s no better way to do that than to take a good scroll through the Halloween memes we wrapped up for you to enjoy. Scroll down and upvote your favorite ones as you go!
While we all excitedly wait for Halloween, decorating our garden, sorting out the spookily delish menu for the party and getting ready to dress to impress, it may be just as tempting to simply sit on the sofa, watch movies, and munch on candy all day.
So in order to find out how to get the best out of Halloween, we spoke with Maggie Jackson, a lifestyle expert blogger, TV host, and frequent contributor to KTLA Morning News in Los Angeles. Being a mom of two toddlers, Maggie Jackson shares tips to make families' lives more fun, healthier, and easier, including simple recipes and product recommendations.
Halloween is the kick-off to the holiday season, says Jackson, and a great time to start making memories with your family. “Annual family traditions, like visiting the pumpkin patch, carving a pumpkin and baking pumpkin bread together, are important for little ones to create a sense of belonging.”
According to Jackson, “your family Halloween tradition can be as simple as visiting the costume store together or you can go deeper and volunteer at a local pumpkin patch that gives back to a nonprofit.”
For those who don't know where to start, Jackson’s tip is to google local seasonal events. “Your family will love feeling a part of your community as you visit local pumpkin displays, haunted houses and festive hay rides,” she said.
To be honest, if I got to be Professor McGonagall, I'd dress like that all the time
Moreover, traditions at home are important, too. “Bake apple crisp together, deck out the home in Halloween decor, create "boo bags" for your neighbors, and go trick-or-treating, of course!”
When asked what to do when it seems like every year it's becoming harder to make an impressive Halloween costume, Jackson believes that the perfect Halloween costume is one that you feel good in! “It doesn't matter if it's trendy, you made it at home or spent hundreds of dollars on it, as long as you feel confident and can have fun in what you're wearing!"
"Little kids, who could care less about making an impression on social media or at a party, are the perfect examples of choosing a costume that only matters to them,” Jackson said.
This year, Jackson said she was excited to coordinate a family costume, but her 4-year-old “insisted on wearing his exact same dinosaur costume from last year.” She added: “Meanwhile, my 2-year-old refuses to put on any costume I show her. It's been a great practice of releasing control and finding joy in the simple. I'm looking on the bright side: reusing last year's costumes is the most sustainable option - for my wallet and the environment!”