There are two ways you can look at life - scientific and philosophical. Or, you can look at it both ways for a more immersive experience; the choice is yours. But, be as it may, we’re not here to philosophize about the ways one can look at life and search for its meaning.

What we’re here for is to merge beauty, science, and coolness into one with our selection of science tattoos! Which is, in fact, a reflection of one's chosen way to tackle life and its mysteries. See, we weren’t that far off with our introduction, after all!

Anyhoo, let’s skip to the good stuff here - science tattoo ideas. Now, the most obvious choice for cool science tattoos would be getting a cryptic or nature-themed formula inked on your skin. Or, you could always go for a representation of all things living with it and get a DNA helix wrapped in something that’s totally you. However, if you’re into bigger and flashier designs, you could absolutely choose from science sleeve tattoos, of which we have some very precious examples on our list.

That said, if neither of the options above works for you, we’ve also rounded up some excellent minimalist tattoos that are quite simple yet absolutely stunning. In a nutshell, you’ll definitely find the right kind of tattoo inspo on this list!

Now that we said our piece on the philosophy of life and the place that tattoos have in it, it is probably time to see the actual tattoo designs themselves. From small science tattoos to big and flashy ones, you’ll find them all just a tad bit below. Don’t forget to vote for the ones you liked best and share this article with your friends, too!