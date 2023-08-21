There are two ways you can look at life - scientific and philosophical. Or, you can look at it both ways for a more immersive experience; the choice is yours. But, be as it may, we’re not here to philosophize about the ways one can look at life and search for its meaning.

What we’re here for is to merge beauty, science, and coolness into one with our selection of science tattoos! Which is, in fact, a reflection of one's chosen way to tackle life and its mysteries. See, we weren’t that far off with our introduction, after all!

Anyhoo, let’s skip to the good stuff here - science tattoo ideas. Now, the most obvious choice for cool science tattoos would be getting a cryptic or nature-themed formula inked on your skin. Or, you could always go for a representation of all things living with it and get a DNA helix wrapped in something that’s totally you. However, if you’re into bigger and flashier designs, you could absolutely choose from science sleeve tattoos, of which we have some very precious examples on our list.

That said, if neither of the options above works for you, we’ve also rounded up some excellent minimalist tattoos that are quite simple yet absolutely stunning. In a nutshell, you’ll definitely find the right kind of tattoo inspo on this list!

Now that we said our piece on the philosophy of life and the place that tattoos have in it, it is probably time to see the actual tattoo designs themselves. From small science tattoos to big and flashy ones, you’ll find them all just a tad bit below. Don’t forget to vote for the ones you liked best and share this article with your friends, too!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Wormhole Tattoo On Arm

Skull going through a wormhole tattoo on arm

“The geometrical form that you see is the space-time wormhole, also commonly called Einstein-Rosen bridge.”

_mfox Report

#2

Realistic Microscope Tattoo

Realistic microscope tattoo on leg

mabi_tattooer Report

#3

Bee Biology Tattoo

Bee and flower tattoo

“Pollination is the act of transferring pollen grains from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma, most often made by an animal (bees for example) or by wind.”

_mfox Report

#4

Realistic Biology Arm Tattoo

Realistic tree and mushroom tattoo on arm

“The symbiotic relationship between Boletus edulis (porcini mushroom) and Pinus sylvestris (Scotch pine)”

_mfox Report

#5

Einstein, Rick And Morty Science Tattoo

Einstein, Rick And Morty tattoo on arm

champion.tattoo_4131 Report

#6

Neuron Tattoo On Arm

Neuron tattoo on arm

isadorah.tattoo Report

#7

Large Radiolarian Tattoo Originally Drawn By Ernst Haeckel

Large radiolarian tattoo originally drawn by Ernst Haeckel

“The cell never acts; it reacts.” — Ernst Haeckel

elistudertattoo Report

#8

Fibonacci Tree Tattoo

Fibonacci tree tattoo

delara.tattoo Report

#9

Fibonacci And Realistic Butterflies Tattoo

Fibonacci and realistic butterflies tattoo

“Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down.” ― Roy T. Bennett

carlosguimaraes.art Report

#10

Realistic Scientific Illustration Of A Cat Skeleton Tattoo

Black realistic scientific illustration of a cat skeleton tattoo

robbee.ink Report

#11

Black Chemistry Tattoo

Black chemistry tattoo

ldarttattoo Report

#12

Anatomy Eye Tattoo

Anatomy eye tattoo on arm

daynatattoos Report

#13

Ramon y Cajal Inspired Neuron Tattoo

Black Ramon y Cajal inspired neuron tattoo on arm

sci.ink.tist Report

#14

DNA Science Arm Tattoo

DNA and bacteria tattoo on arm

blackbee.tattoo Report

#15

Lab Rat Arm Tattoo

Lab rat arm tattoo

voek_tattoo Report

#16

Human Anatomy Tattoo

Human anatomy tattoo

fajardom.tats Report

#17

Albert Einstein Arm Tattoo

Albert Einstein arm tattoo

eterno_invierno_tattoo Report

#18

Black Geology Arm Tattoo

Black geology arm tattoo

nextgen_geophysics Report

#19

Serotonin Chemistry Tattoo

Serotonin chemistry tattoo on arm

irislamht Report

#20

Black Galileo Galilei And Tree Tattoo

Black Galileo Galilei and tree tattoo

“All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered; the point is to discover them.” ― Galileo Galilei

homeboy.tatuajes Report

#21

Science Sleeve Tattoo In Progress

Science sleeve tattoo in progress

janinetattoos Report

#22

Maria Curie Colorful Geometric Tattoo

Maria Curie colorful geometric tattoo on arm

“Scientist believe in things, not in person.” ― Marie Curie

kudutattoo Report

#23

Biology Tattoo

Evolution of land plants tattoo

“The evolution of land plants: algae, mosses, ferns, gymnosperms, flowering plants.”

_mfox Report

#24

Lucanus Cervus Beetle Biology Tattoo

Lucanus Cervus beetle biology tattoo

aija.may.tattooing Report

#25

Eye Tattoo

Eye tattoo

_mfox Report

#26

Anatomical Science Tattoo Sleeve

Anatomical science tattoo sleeve

chrisramireztattoos Report

#27

Chemistry Tattoo On Arm

Chemistry tattoo on arm

martistic_arttattoo Report

#28

Colorful Science Sleeve Tattoo

Colorful science sleeve tattoo

jamiesantosart Report

#29

Simple Chemistry Molecule Tattoo

Black simple chemistry molecule tattoo on arm

inkdomtattooandcafe Report

#30

Floral Dopamine And Serotonin Molecules Tattoo

Floral dopamine and serotonin molecules tattoo

yaya__ink Report

#31

Science Discovery Leg Tattoo

Science thigh tattoo

babstattoos Report

#32

DNA Science Arm Tattoo

DNA science tattoo on arm

olimpia.ink Report

#33

Tiny Cosmic Molecules Tattoo

Tiny cosmic molecules tattoo on arm

the_devlintattoos Report

#34

Golden Honey Comb Bee Tattoo On Arm

Golden honey comb bee arm tattoo

tat2tara Report

#35

Delicate Fibonacci Black Hole Arm Tattoo

Fibonacci black hole arm tattoo

torocsik.ink Report

#36

Tiny Cartoon Exploration Tattoo

Tiny cartoon exploration tattoo on arm

seon_tattoo Report

#37

Black And Grey Astronaut Arm Tattoo

Black and grey astronaut arm tattoo

fiistattoo Report

#38

Electron Micrograph Of A Mouse Glomerulus Tattoo

Electron Micrograph Of A Mouse Glomerulus Tattoo on arm

sci.ink.tist Report

#39

Black Neuro-Poetry Tattoo On Arm

Black neuro-poetry tattoo on arm

sci.ink.tist Report

#40

Mouse Anatomy Black Tattoo

Mouse anatomy black tattoo

arranv.tattoos Report

#41

Einstein Portrait Tattoo On Chest

Einstein portrait tattoo on chest

“I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.” ― Albert Einstein

cleopatraink Report

#42

Scientific Arm Tattoo

Neuron tattoo on arm

katy.wiedemann Report

#43

Large Kidney Back Tattoo

Large kidney back tattoo

katy.wiedemann Report

#44

DNA Colorful Science Tattoo On Arm

DNA colorful science tattoo on arm

luca_braidotti_tattoo Report

#45

Realistic Charles Darwin Tattoo

Realistic Charles Darwin portrait with books tattoo

“Intelligence is based on how efficient a species became at doing the things they need to survive.” ― Charles Darwin

lcf.tattoos Report

#46

Medical Flask Shoulder Tattoo

Medical Flask Tattoo on shoulder

harryandlloyds.tattoo Report

#47

Watercolor Blue Science Tattoo

Watercolor blue science arm tattoo

deniz.cildam Report

#48

Colorful Science Tattoo

Colorful science tattoo

sheer_serror Report

#49

Stephen Hawking Quote Tattoo

Stephen Hawking quote with planets tattoo

raineinjuly Report

#50

Organic Chemistry Tattoo

Organic chemistry arm tattoo

mamatried.tattoosmith Report

#51

Science Arm Tattoo

Science tattoo on arm

itainara_tattoo Report

#52

Cartoon Chemistry Cats Tattoo

Two cats doing chemistry cartoon tattoo

xinamon_tattoo Report

#53

Delicate Floral Dopamine Molecule Tattoo

Delicate floral dopamine molecule arm tattoo

liinohxtattoo Report

#54

Dopamine And Serotonin Constellation Tattoo

Black minimal dopamine and serotonin constellation tattoo

sci.ink.tist Report

#55

Astronaut, Molecules And Dna Tattoo

Astronaut, molecules and DNA tattoo on arm

michal_y Report

#56

Delicate Floral Fibonacci Tattoo

Delicate floral fibonacci arm tattoo

nothingsrs Report

#57

Universe Tattoo

Galaxy, man and tree tattoo on arm

“And in the end we are nothing more than love and space dust.” — David Jones

hime_tattooer Report

#58

Detailed Mythology And Universe Arm Tattoos

Realistic mythology and universe arm tattoos

xsonseven Report

#59

Anatomy Arm Tattoo

Human anatomy arm tattoo

nhea.ttt Report

#60

Scientist Blue Octopus Leg Tattoo

Scientist blue octopus tattoo

loekattatt Report

#61

LEGO Scientist Colorful Arm Tattoo

LEGO scientist with chemistry flask colorful arm tattoo

westophertattoos Report

#62

Biology Arm Tattoo

Realistic freshwater invertebrates and their predators tattoo

knoteyetattoo Report

#63

Pikachu Science Tattoo

Pikachu science tattoo

carinaromatattoo Report

#64

Ultra-Fine Pulsar Map Tattoo

Ultra-Fine pulsar map tattoo

_volaverunt_ Report

#65

Ant Evolution Tattoo On Arm

Ant evolution arm tattoo

“Ants can live together in solidarity and forget themselves in the community. In a normative capitalist society, everyone is an egoist. In the ants’ civilization, you are part of the group; you don’t live for yourself alone.” — Bernard Werber

peterlaeviv Report

#66

Black Realistic Einstein Leg Tattoo

Black realistic Einstein showing tongue tattoo on leg

serjvinni Report

#67

Astro Physics Arm Tattoos

Astro Physics arm tattoos

_mfox Report

#68

Neuron Tattoo

Neuron tattoo on arm

hotscratcher Report

#69

Schrödinger’s Cat And Quantum Theory Tattoo

Schrödinger’s cat and quantum theory tattoo

“The scientist only imposes two things, namely truth and sincerity, imposes them upon himself and upon other scientists.” ― Erwin Schrödinger

burdxturd Report

#70

Be > Avarage Equation Tattoo On Arm

Be > Avarage equation arm tattoo

ec.kenny Report

#71

Nikola Tesla Portrait Tattoo

Nikola Tesla portrait tattoo on leg

“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” ― Nikola Tesla

dzikson_tattoos Report

#72

T. Edison Kinetograph Camera Tattoo On Arm

T. Edison kinetograph camera tattoo on arm

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” ― Thomas Edison

_dr_woo_ Report

#73

Realistic Albert Einstein Arm Sleeve Tattoo

Realistic Albert Einstein arm sleeve tattoo

“The start of my science themed sleeve. Done by Cruze at A Fine Tattoo. Farnborough UK.”

LukeNerfwalker Report

#74

Beginning Of Science Sleeve, Scar Cover Up Tattoo

Black linear science sleeve, scar cover up tattoo

“The beginning of my science sleeve/scar cover up by Alli Davis at Freedom Ink Tattoo in Peoria, IL.”

Spriteling Report

#75

Chemistry Molecule Tattoo

Chemistry molecule tattoo on arm

keep.being.sassy.tattoos Report

#76

Rutherford’s Atomic Model Tattoo

Rutherford’s atomic model tattoo on arm

“All of physics is either impossible or trivial. It is impossible until you understand it, and then it becomes trivial.” — Ernest Rutherford

des4tivado0______ Report

#77

Little Bacteriophage Tattoo

Little bacteriophage tattoo

chelicerae_tattoos Report

#78

White Hole, Black Hole Flash Tattoo

White hole, black hole flash tattoo

ana_ishh Report

#79

Traditional Tattoo Of Marie Tharp

Traditional tattoo of Marie Tharp portrait with cigarette

jamiesantosart Report

#80

Colorful Science Arm Tattoo

Colorful science arm tattoo

thejorell Report

#81

Scientists Sleeve Tattoo

Black and grey scientists sleeve tattoo

markvincenttattoos Report

#82

Oxytocin Molecule Shoulder Tattoo

Oxytocin molecule tattoo on shoulder

elsamajatattoo Report

#83

Mossy Micropipette Tattoo

Mossy micropipette arm tattoo

luke.alive.arts Report

#84

Molecule Tattoo On Arm

Molecules, glass jar and flowers tattoo on arm

jayivareetattoo Report

#85

Bees, Flowers, And Good Feelings Tattoo

Bees, Flowers and good feelings tattoo on leg