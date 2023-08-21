110 Science Tattoos For The Scientist In You
There are two ways you can look at life - scientific and philosophical. Or, you can look at it both ways for a more immersive experience; the choice is yours. But, be as it may, we’re not here to philosophize about the ways one can look at life and search for its meaning.
What we’re here for is to merge beauty, science, and coolness into one with our selection of science tattoos! Which is, in fact, a reflection of one's chosen way to tackle life and its mysteries. See, we weren’t that far off with our introduction, after all!
Anyhoo, let’s skip to the good stuff here - science tattoo ideas. Now, the most obvious choice for cool science tattoos would be getting a cryptic or nature-themed formula inked on your skin. Or, you could always go for a representation of all things living with it and get a DNA helix wrapped in something that’s totally you. However, if you’re into bigger and flashier designs, you could absolutely choose from science sleeve tattoos, of which we have some very precious examples on our list.
That said, if neither of the options above works for you, we’ve also rounded up some excellent minimalist tattoos that are quite simple yet absolutely stunning. In a nutshell, you’ll definitely find the right kind of tattoo inspo on this list!
Now that we said our piece on the philosophy of life and the place that tattoos have in it, it is probably time to see the actual tattoo designs themselves. From small science tattoos to big and flashy ones, you’ll find them all just a tad bit below. Don’t forget to vote for the ones you liked best and share this article with your friends, too!
This post may include affiliate links.
Wormhole Tattoo On Arm
“The geometrical form that you see is the space-time wormhole, also commonly called Einstein-Rosen bridge.”
Realistic Microscope Tattoo
Bee Biology Tattoo
“Pollination is the act of transferring pollen grains from the male anther of a flower to the female stigma, most often made by an animal (bees for example) or by wind.”
Realistic Biology Arm Tattoo
“The symbiotic relationship between Boletus edulis (porcini mushroom) and Pinus sylvestris (Scotch pine)”
Einstein, Rick And Morty Science Tattoo
Neuron Tattoo On Arm
Large Radiolarian Tattoo Originally Drawn By Ernst Haeckel
“The cell never acts; it reacts.” — Ernst Haeckel
Fibonacci Tree Tattoo
Fibonacci And Realistic Butterflies Tattoo
“Accept yourself, love yourself, and keep moving forward. If you want to fly, you have to give up what weighs you down.” ― Roy T. Bennett
Realistic Scientific Illustration Of A Cat Skeleton Tattoo
Black Chemistry Tattoo
Anatomy Eye Tattoo
Ramon y Cajal Inspired Neuron Tattoo
DNA Science Arm Tattoo
Lab Rat Arm Tattoo
Human Anatomy Tattoo
Albert Einstein Arm Tattoo
Black Geology Arm Tattoo
Serotonin Chemistry Tattoo
Black Galileo Galilei And Tree Tattoo
“All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered; the point is to discover them.” ― Galileo Galilei
Science Sleeve Tattoo In Progress
Maria Curie Colorful Geometric Tattoo
“Scientist believe in things, not in person.” ― Marie Curie
Biology Tattoo
“The evolution of land plants: algae, mosses, ferns, gymnosperms, flowering plants.”
Lucanus Cervus Beetle Biology Tattoo
Eye Tattoo
Anatomical Science Tattoo Sleeve
Chemistry Tattoo On Arm
Colorful Science Sleeve Tattoo
Simple Chemistry Molecule Tattoo
Floral Dopamine And Serotonin Molecules Tattoo
Science Discovery Leg Tattoo
DNA Science Arm Tattoo
Tiny Cosmic Molecules Tattoo
Golden Honey Comb Bee Tattoo On Arm
Delicate Fibonacci Black Hole Arm Tattoo
Tiny Cartoon Exploration Tattoo
Black And Grey Astronaut Arm Tattoo
Electron Micrograph Of A Mouse Glomerulus Tattoo
Black Neuro-Poetry Tattoo On Arm
Mouse Anatomy Black Tattoo
Einstein Portrait Tattoo On Chest
“I am enough of an artist to draw freely upon my imagination. Imagination is more important than knowledge. Knowledge is limited. Imagination encircles the world.” ― Albert Einstein
Scientific Arm Tattoo
Large Kidney Back Tattoo
DNA Colorful Science Tattoo On Arm
Realistic Charles Darwin Tattoo
“Intelligence is based on how efficient a species became at doing the things they need to survive.” ― Charles Darwin
Medical Flask Shoulder Tattoo
Watercolor Blue Science Tattoo
Colorful Science Tattoo
Stephen Hawking Quote Tattoo
Organic Chemistry Tattoo
Science Arm Tattoo
Cartoon Chemistry Cats Tattoo
Delicate Floral Dopamine Molecule Tattoo
Dopamine And Serotonin Constellation Tattoo
Astronaut, Molecules And Dna Tattoo
Delicate Floral Fibonacci Tattoo
Universe Tattoo
“And in the end we are nothing more than love and space dust.” — David Jones
Detailed Mythology And Universe Arm Tattoos
Anatomy Arm Tattoo
Scientist Blue Octopus Leg Tattoo
LEGO Scientist Colorful Arm Tattoo
Biology Arm Tattoo
Pikachu Science Tattoo
Ultra-Fine Pulsar Map Tattoo
Ant Evolution Tattoo On Arm
“Ants can live together in solidarity and forget themselves in the community. In a normative capitalist society, everyone is an egoist. In the ants’ civilization, you are part of the group; you don’t live for yourself alone.” — Bernard Werber
Black Realistic Einstein Leg Tattoo
Astro Physics Arm Tattoos
Neuron Tattoo
Schrödinger’s Cat And Quantum Theory Tattoo
“The scientist only imposes two things, namely truth and sincerity, imposes them upon himself and upon other scientists.” ― Erwin Schrödinger
Nikola Tesla Portrait Tattoo
“If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” ― Nikola Tesla
T. Edison Kinetograph Camera Tattoo On Arm
“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” ― Thomas Edison
Realistic Albert Einstein Arm Sleeve Tattoo
“The start of my science themed sleeve. Done by Cruze at A Fine Tattoo. Farnborough UK.”
Beginning Of Science Sleeve, Scar Cover Up Tattoo
“The beginning of my science sleeve/scar cover up by Alli Davis at Freedom Ink Tattoo in Peoria, IL.”
Chemistry Molecule Tattoo
Rutherford’s Atomic Model Tattoo
“All of physics is either impossible or trivial. It is impossible until you understand it, and then it becomes trivial.” — Ernest Rutherford