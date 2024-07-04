After an hour of capturing photos of the lions, they eventually retreated to the comforting shade of an acacia tree. I informed my clients that we'd revisit the lions later in the afternoon to check on them. Leaving the lions behind, we ventured into the undulating hills of the Mara. While my passion lies in wildlife photography, I've always harbored a secret affection for landscapes. During lulls in wildlife sightings, I turn my lens toward the vast landscapes, seeking out compositions for my clients. The Mara trees, in particular, captivate me, and I have a few favorite spots I frequently revisit.

As we rounded a corner that morning, one of my beloved trees came into view. Bathed in the soft morning light, with remnants of storm clouds lingering overhead, the acacia tree stood majestically. However, what truly ignited my photography juices was the sight of tall figures in the distance, gracefully traversing through the long grasses of the savannah. Giraffes! The five Masai giraffes were still a few kilometers away, but I knew their destination—a tree close by. Deciding to position our 4x4 at a distance from the tree, I calculated that we'd need a 200mm focal length lens to capture the composition I envisioned. However, I also instructed my client to have his second camera ready with a wider lens, as I had another composition in mind.