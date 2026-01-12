ADVERTISEMENT

Perhaps you grew up dreaming of being rich and famous. Hollywood stars seem to have it all. And celebrities have millions of fans around the world who love them, so how could they be unhappy? But the grass is always greener on the other side, and we often forget that there’s a darker side to the entertainment industry. Plus, it can be incredibly difficult to deal with any personal issues while the whole world is watching. 

Redditors have been recalling some of the most tragic celebrity downfalls, so we’ve gathered their heartbreaking stories below. From stars that lost their battle with depression to talented artists who were absolutely destroyed by tabloids, these tales might make you extremely grateful for your quiet, private life.

Actress with long brown hair in a black shirt, appearing concerned, representing celebrities who faced undeserved downfall. All the women who lost (or were blacklisted for years)their careers for saying no to Harvey weinstein. Ashley Judd, Courtney love, and selma hayak.

MC_Queen

mel-c-jmail
Mel in Georgia
Mel in Georgia
Community Member
1 hour ago

I remember seeing Ashley Judd in something and thinking that she was a really good actress ... then nothing. This explains it. Such an evil man.

    Bald man in a black suit and tie standing outside, representing celebrities who faced unexpected downfall. He hasn’t fallen, but knowing Bruce Willis is going to mentally deteriorate AT ALL made me really sad.

    anon

    greynook76
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    he is going thru a lot, may he be strong and survive MR DIE HARD ❤👍

    #3

    Man in a striped shirt seated at a table, discussing stories of celebrities and their unexpected downfall. Anthony Bourdain.

    That hurt the most. I honestly envied his life, I wanted to be him or to be what he showed everyday. Traveling around the world. Eating delicious food from all around the world. That was imo the absolute epitome of success. And it was so sad...seeing that it wasn't enough...was absolutely earth-shattering for me.

    Dracomies

    loubyjohnson
    Louisa johnson
    Louisa johnson
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    He was an ex a****t so maybe his demons came back to haunt him at a time of stress. Whatever did happen truly tragic as he was a favourite of mine to watch. Very deep and interesting human.

    #4

    Man in glasses and black suit with red shirt standing on stage, representing celebrities who faced undeserved downfall. Robin Williams...I have a mother with dementia and it's terrifying and soul crushing to watch someone you love forget activities they used to love. Me and my sister have prepared for the worse but that doesn't make it any easier.

    Prion disease can eat a bag or richards ALONG with cancers!

    NotADogIzswear2020

    #5

    Singer performing on stage with microphone, representing celebrities who didn’t deserve the downfall they experienced. Amy Whinehouse.

    I didn’t realise how little support she had and she was never the type of person to handle fame to well.

    Such a talent but her Dad was a jerk and cared more about money. Plus the media just ambushed her. She never had a chance.

    I didn’t know anything until I watched the documentary “Amy”. Highly recommend it.

    arkhamknight85

    emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    I think I might have said this elsewhere, but I used to hate her singing voice as a teenager. It wasn't until my 30s that I realised what a gem she was and what the world actually lost when she passed away. 27... she was basically a kid (said by my mid 30s self, lol, but even still).

    #6

    Blonde woman with long wavy hair wearing a white shirt, representing celebrities who faced an undeserved downfall. Britney Spears she was having a mental breakdown and the whole world was beating her further down at the time it was sad to watch.

    Thts_Bonkers

    #7

    Close-up of a woman with dramatic eye makeup and a soft smile, representing celebrities who faced undeserved downfall. Celine Dion's forthcoming "downfall" is absolutely tragic. Woman loves to sing, adores her fans, and is eventually going to be unable to connect with said fans ever again due to a one-in-a-million disease.

    If God is real, he has a sick sense of humor.

    SimbaStewEyesOfBlue

    jasonp
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    Linda Ronstadt was also robbed of her amazing singing voice. She contracted a disease called: progressive supranuclear palsy.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Rick Moranis.

    Guy is beloved everywhere, play in great movies then... his wife passes away. He stops everything to take care of his children full time.

    a REAL hero.

    I freakin' love and respect the man.

    seb-nukem

    dragondaime
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    He maybe having a comeback since his kids are all grown now. Isn't there another Honey! I [BLANK] the Kid/Us coming out soon?

    #9

    I didn’t feel bad, but I was severely disappointed to learn that the great actor Kevin Spacey is an absolute creep.

    anon

    mel-c-jmail
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It was disappointing. He's played some great roles. But was anyone totally surprised? When I heard it was like, "Oh, I could see that he could be that way ..."

    #10

    Martha Stewart. Only woman, only entrepreneur on NYSE board. Busted off to prison for some measly trading infraction. Guys steal billions and don't ever even get sanctioned.

    Mad respect for Martha.

    PlasticMix8573

    mel-c-jmail
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Yeah ... Martha's doing ok. She needs no one's sympathy. She's a bad bi*ch and might agree with you but then who knows what she gained from the fall.

    #11

    Young woman smiling at a social event wearing a green shirt, representing celebrities who faced undeserved downfall. Amanda Bynes. Child actor downfalls are sad because they’re victims of their environment and bad parents :(


    ETA: there seems to be some debate on whether her parents were bad or not. IMO, they were terrible by exploiting her as a child and then didn’t protect her which led her to allegedly getting groomed by Dan Schneider.

    tr3sleches

    emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    I'm glad that she's finally in a list that isn't "oh, she's so crazy now!" or "oh, she's so ugly now!". About fu‍cking time, too.

    #12

    Close-up of a smiling young celebrity wearing a pilot helmet and goggles, representing celebrities who faced unexpected downfall. Jake Lloyd, I was reading into what happened to him after watching ‘Jingle all the Way’ and recognising him as a young Anakin Skywalker.

    Apparently Hollywood and the Star Wars franchise in particular, really got to him, and he wound up being diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. It’s a shame learning of these unfortunate stories concerning child actors; you can’t help but want to root for them, but the reality of their situation is often disappointing.

    Edit: I hear what you guys are saying in regards to schizophrenia, and all the different reasons it could manifest in a person. I wasn’t suggesting that his role in Star Wars was the root cause of his psych history, just pointing out the correlation with young Hollywood actors and the decline in mental health they tend experience.

    KevHoncho

    #13

    Race car driver in red Ferrari suit smiling among drivers and photographers, highlighting celebrities who didn’t deserve downfall. Michael Schumacher. It hurts.

    sktchld:

    Wild that skiing is what did him in when he raced cars at 200mph and nothing ever happened.

    PrimeFederer

    #14

    Janet Jackson after her Super Bowl mishap her career got ruined, and it wasn’t even her fault.

    anonshade64

    #15

    Actress in outdoor gear with arrows on back, portraying a character in a movie about celebrities and their downfall. Jennifer Lawrence

    Everyone hated her for no reason.

    Gets cast in Hunger games and all anyone talks about is her being to fat, even thought she is a skinny woman. She accuratly plays the quiet, shy PTSD victim the book described and everyone called her a bad actress.

    she shows a charming personallity that feels more relatable (likes food, more honest anwsers, playful, doesn't take herself too seriously) everyone loves her!

    Then suddenly we all hate that about her, because.... she is too... relatable. now she must be faking it.

    bruh_idk321

    crissynewbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Crissy Newbury
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    One of my favourite actresses. She’s beautiful.

    #16

    Actor in a plaid shirt next to a vintage truck in the woods, representing celebrities who faced undeserved downfall. Nicolas Cage, although that was self-inflicted. He owed a lot of money and had to make a bunch of low budget movies for years to make the money back. But he always gave a good effort, and some of those low budget movies, like Mandy and Pig, were pretty great. And after he played himself in Massive Talent, hes back doing studio movies, so hes good right now.

    uncultured_swine2099

    greynook76
    GREYNOOK
    GREYNOOK
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Mr. Ghost Rider you could do more and much 👍

    #17

    Brendan Fraser. So many health issues, getting assaulted, a horrible divorce etc. I'm glad he's making a comeback. I've had health issues too and I know how much they can suck.

    I hope he's okay now.

    BookLuvr7

    dragondaime
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    He will always be imprinted in my brain as George of the Jungle. That movie still holds up.

    #18

    She hasn't fell gracefully yet, but whoopie Goldberg. She is just so ignorant and insensitive of people. Let her catch the Jewish flame like Kanye did.

    anon

    #19

    Young female celebrity with long dark hair smiling during a television interview about celebrity downfall stories. She’s doing well now, but Kristen Stewart around the whole cheating scandal. don’t get me wrong, she was wrong and I also felt bad for Robert Pattinson, but to take in the thing as a whole looking back on it, the way the media and her own fans treated her was horrendous. She was really young and the pressure to be a couple (if they even were) must’ve been immense. Especially when so much of the franchise that they were promoting depended on them “being in love” She lost roles because of it, which when you really think about it is ridiculous, how many men in Hollywood have had affairs and it not affect a thing about their work? Meanwhile the married, older director she had an affair with never seemed to get half the vitriol she did, the whole thing was just incredibly unfair.

    SuzylikesSpace

    emilu
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    That is incredibly true. I can't even remember the name of the director now, but I do remember the flack Kristen got after hooking up with him. Yeah, she fu‍cked up. Lots of us do. We're just fortunate that we're not in the public eye so everyone gets to see and judge us when we do.

    #20

    Will smith clearly has a toxic marriage and is not handling it well. Chris Rock caught the anger he clearly has towards the situation. Will smith is not okay.

    rittenalready

    #21

    Probably unpopular opinion, but Kanye’s downfall has been hard to watch. He needs help and has needed help for a long time… instead people keep giving this dude air time for the views.

    revkillington

    robynhill
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    He doesn’t need help. He needs to be held accountable.

    #22

    Gary Coleman

    Coleman was the highest-paid child actor on television throughout the late 1970s and 1980s making over 100K an episode on "Diff'ent Strokes"

    But due to medication to treat a kidney disease he never made it past 4'8 which led to more health problems growing up. Plus his parents basically robbed him of his money until he was nearly penniless to the point he had to take a job as a mall security guard.

    He was on his way to making a comeback, but died on life support after a major injury.

    (Ex-wife pulled the pulled).

    capricorn40

    #23

    George Michael. Brilliant but gay in a time it was not easy. Same with Freddie m.

    epanek

    #24

    Young female celebrity indoors wearing a plaid vest and red shirt, representing celebrities who didn’t deserve their downfall. I'm not sure if this counts at all, since she wasn't cancelled or anything, but Jennette McCurdy. She was a child actress, and the director she was working for was a creep. The work environment sucked. Her mom used her for money and treated her badly. She was even offered hush money, if she didn't say anything about her experience at Nickelodeon. Yet, at least, before she wrote her book, people wrote about how she loved acting so much and that she's always wanted to act blah blah blah. I remember seeing a kids book that talked all about Jennette McCurdy, and it said that. I wonder if it's still around. Anyway, I'm glad she's found a better job.

    Cool_Win_8270

    #25

    Blonde woman in a red lace top smiling indoors, representing celebrities who didn’t deserve the downfall they experienced Lindsay Lohan. She actually really has a ton of talent but who could grow up with those parents plus be a child actor and NOT have a huge downfall? She was doomed from the start.

    suckedintoreality

    #26

    Dixie Chicks. They got caught up in political fodder that has been disproven.

    NYvPumkin

    #27

    Katherine Heigl.

    Even seeing her interviews, she really just stood up for herself and was demonized. I love everything she’s been in.

    anon

    #28

    Milli Vanilli. Basically did what all pop singers do now, only it was new when they were doing it. Also, they pretty much were conned into it by an evil music industry impresario who didn’t care about them.
    To add insult to injury, you couldn’t even find the songs on streaming for years afterward, even though they were fairly decent late-80s pop, and massive hits at the time.

    auximines_minotaur

    #29

    I haven’t seen this one yet so I’ll post on my own question:
    Nikocado Avocado. I thought he was terrible until I saw his old videos and the young, gentle, friendly looking man he used to be, who had a pet bird on his shoulder and played violin and taught vegan recipes. Then after that I realized he wasn’t terrible, he was just a broken man blinded by fame.

    deathbykoolaidman

    #30

    Hayden Christensen. I know he decided by himself to step away from acting, but all the hate was extremely harsh and undeserved.

    Karmo1911

    dragondaime
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Does he have a mullet in the Monopoly GO ads?

    #31

    Fatty Arbuckle. Totally railroaded by a prosecutor who wanted to make a name for himself, finally acquitted after three trials, basically blacklisted by moralist dirtbags, and just as he was making his comeback he loses his life after a heart attack.

    Hypranormal

    #32

    Didn't Chrtina Ricci get royally screwed over by her guardians. She was showing real promise after growing out the Wednesday Addams fame into things like 'Black Snake Moan' but I recall reading she had some bizarre foster parent or estranged parent / custodian situation which poisoned her career. Was glad to see her in 'Matrix Resurrections' despite loathing the film as a whole.

    Ok_Comparison_8304

    dragondaime
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    You get to see her nekkid in Z: The Beginning of Everything.

    #33

    Al Franken - Put aside the politics, you have to admit he caught the business end of a tough break. Dismissed unceremoniously. Feel bad for how that situation went down and concluded.

    neoinoakleys

    #34

    Megan Fox, called out the creeps in Hollywood and got banned.

    cunningrascal

    #35

    I think he’s kinda in the middle of it still, but John Mulaney’s divorce, rehab, sudden kid after being clear he wasn’t interested in having children, and suspicious relationship timeline makes me sad. It’s by no means the worst situation ITT, but it stings a bit.

    Rynneer

    #36

    Kevin Sorbo. Idolized the dude as Hercules / Dylan Hunt, but apparently one too many hits to the head made him the whackjob he is today.

    PlNG

    dragondaime
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    1-800-OMG-STFU
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The only good thing he does is raise awareness for MS. But that's because his mother has it. If she didn't, he probably would not be a spokesperson.

    #37

    J.K. Rowling. She was an inspiration and the world she created was a huge part of so many people's childhoods. Now she's a blatant transphobe who uses her fame and influence to justify being a bigot. It's really sad.

    anon

    robynhill
    Robyn Hill
    Robyn Hill
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    I thought this thread was about people whose downfalls weren’t their fault? Hers is 100% on her.

