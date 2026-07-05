Ryan Reynolds Steps Away From Taylor Swift Wedding Drama As Blake Lively Reportedly Fumes

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s lavish July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden attracted some of the biggest names in entertainment, sports, and fashion.

However, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were missing from the guest list.

As reports about the former friendship between Swift and Lively continued to make headlines, Reynolds appeared to steer clear of the controversy altogether, focusing instead on supporting Canada during the FIFA World Cup.

Highlights Reports claimed Taylor Swift did not invite Blake Lively to her wedding, fueling friendship fallout rumors.

Ryan Reynolds appeared to avoid the controversy and instead focused on supporting Canada’s World Cup campaign.

Fans remained divided over the reported friendship breakdown.

The situation has sparked intense debate online, with many fans questioning what really happened between Swift and one of her closest former friends.

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Taylor Swift reportedly decided not to invite Blake Lively to her wedding

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According to reports from Page Six, Swift chose not to invite Lively to the wedding despite their decade-long friendship.

A source told the outlet that the singer has reached a point where she only wants people around her who bring “peace” and whom she fully trusts.

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“Taylor’s in a different place now, and she just wants to be around people she trusts and who bring her peace,” the insider said.

The source added that Swift no longer believes the friendship can be repaired.

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“It’s a shame because she and Blake really were close, but she doesn’t think it’s something that’s going to be fixed. As far as Taylor’s concerned, their friendship is done.”

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Another insider claimed the decision was not caused by one single incident.

“It wasn’t one big thing, it was everything adding up,” the source explained. “By the time Taylor was making decisions about the wedding and who she wanted there, she realized she just didn’t want that kind of energy around something so important.”

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Ryan Reynolds has also appeared to stay away from Taylor Swift’s wedding discussion

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While speculation about the missing invitation dominated headlines, Reynolds appeared to avoid the drama completely.

According to reports, the actor posted about Canada’s World Cup campaign on Instagram after the country’s loss to Morocco rather than addressing any wedding-related headlines.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Lively spent the days around the wedding supporting their daughter Betty at a horse show in Lake Placid, New York.

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Photos published by TMZ showed the couple attending the event while Swift’s celebrity-packed wedding celebrations were taking place in Manhattan.

The timing caught people’s attention because the wedding reportedly hosted around 1,000 guests, making Swift’s absence difficult for many fans to ignore.

The reported fallout has surprised many fans because Swift and Lively were once considered inseparable

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Their friendship began in 2015 after Lively shared a social media post referencing Swift’s Bad Blood music video. The two quickly became close and were frequently photographed together over the years.

Swift eventually became godmother to Lively and Reynolds’ children, making their relationship appear much deeper than a typical celebrity friendship.

For years, the actresses and Reynolds publicly supported one another, attended events together, and regularly appeared in each other’s social media posts.

Many reports traced the breakdown of the friendship to Lively’s legal dispute with actor and director Justin Baldoni.

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In January 2025, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist. Although the lawsuit was later dismissed in June, court documents brought Swift’s name into the public conversation.

Among the messages cited in the legal filings was one in which Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her “most trusted partners.”

Another message described the singer as one of her “dragons.”

“I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better,” Lively allegedly wrote.

The legal proceedings became even more complicated when Swift was subpoenaed as a witness in May 2025, only for the subpoena to be later withdrawn.

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Additional private text messages involving Swift were also exposed through court filings, placing the singer in the middle of a dispute she reportedly never wanted to be part of.

A source previously told Page Six that Swift felt hurt by the situation.

“Taylor is really hurt by this whole situation and feels like a pawn,” the insider said.

“Taylor wants nothing to do with this whole ordeal.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest list has made Lively’s absence even more noticeable

Justin Baldoni has also arrived at the court house for his settlement negotiations with Blake Lively! 📸: REUTERS pic.twitter.com/ipKKyQheC3 — Zack Peter (@zackpeter) February 11, 2026

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The scale of Swift and Kelce’s wedding only fueled discussion about who was and wasn’t invited.

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Guests included Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Grant, Jessica Chastain, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Lena Dunham, and many others.

Even Karlie Kloss, whose friendship with Swift has long been the subject of speculation, reportedly attended the celebration with her husband Josh Kushner.

For some observers, that made Lively’s absence stand out even more.

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One fan wrote, “Inviting Karlie Kloss and not a woman who made you her children’s godmother is crazy but okay.”

Others were less sympathetic.

“Good. She deserves that after threatening to release all TS messages,” one commenter claimed.

Another added, “Of course they are done; there was no friendship. Taylor found out Blake was using her and not actually a friend.”

Not everyone agreed with those conclusions.

“Show me the proof. Opinions aren’t facts. What if she did get invited and declined because she doesn’t want to create headlines for herself?” one person argued.

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“Oh the consequences of Blake’s bullying actions,” wrote one user

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