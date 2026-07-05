Only Two Women Wore Jonathan Anderson Couture Before Taylor Swift, And Here Are Their Dresses

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s custom Christian Dior Haute Couture wedding gown instantly became one of the most talked-about fashion moments of the year.

The singer wore the bespoke design when she married Travis Kelce during their lavish Madison Square Garden wedding, attended by around 1,000 guests.

While fans are still waiting to see official photos of the dress, attention was quickly shifted to Jonathan Anderson, who created it.

Highlights Before designing Taylor Swift’s wedding dress, Jonathan Anderson created couture bridal gowns for Ming Xi and Elisa Zarzur.

Both gowns showcased Anderson’s signature style, featuring sculptural details, dramatic backs, and intricate craftsmanship.

Fashion fans speculated that similar design elements may have influenced Swift’s custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown.

The Dior creative director has become one of the most influential designers in fashion.

Before dressing one of the world’s biggest stars, Anderson had already designed two breathtaking couture bridal gowns.

RELATED:

Christian Dior’s creative director Jonathan Anderson went from fashion’s rising star to designing Taylor Swift’s wedding dress

Image credits: The Business of Fashion/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

Long before he was chosen to create Swift’s wedding gown, Anderson had already built a reputation as one of the most innovative designers.

The Northern Irish designer launched his label, JW Anderson, in 2008 after working as a visual merchandiser for Prada.

His creative approach quickly attracted attention, leading to collaborations with major brands and, eventually, a role as creative director at Loewe in 2013.

Over the next 11 years, Anderson helped transform the Spanish luxury house into one of fashion’s most influential labels.

Image credits: taylorswift/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Anderson’s work extended far beyond the runway.

He designed Rihanna’s memorable red outfit for her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance and also created costumes for several films directed by Luca Guadagnino.

In 2025, Dior appointed Anderson as creative director of its menswear, womenswear, and haute couture collections.

Image credits: dior/TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

Just months later, he received one of the industry’s most high-profile assignments- to create Swift’s custom wedding dress.

According to reports, the gown was designed in close collaboration with both Swift and Travis Kelce and handcrafted at Dior’s historic Paris ateliers.

But Swift was not the first bride to wear one of Anderson’s couture creations.

Before Swift’s wedding gown, Anderson created a sculptural open-back gown

Image credits: NFL/YouTube

ADVERTISEMENT

One of Anderson’s most recent bridal projects was for model Ming Xi.

The designer created a dramatic couture gown inspired by the work of celebrated ceramic artist Magdalene Odundo, whose pieces also influenced Anderson’s first couture collection for Dior.

The dress featured a bateau neckline, long sleeves, and a striking open back.

Crafted from wild silk charmeuse, it included a wing-like sculptural detail held in place by piano wire, giving the gown an architectural appearance while maintaining an elegant bridal feel. A delicate bow finished the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Photographer (@josevilla)

ADVERTISEMENT

he made this one for Elisa Zarzur too it was just a few days later, practically the same week pic.twitter.com/deuwJfQ2Cv — maria (@ma___eduarda) July 4, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after designing Ming Xi’s gown, Anderson created another remarkable wedding dress for influencer Elisa Zarzur.

Reports revealed that the gown required more than 640 hours of work.

The design featured a French Chantilly lace bodice that opened around the collarbone in a petal-like shape, then flowed into a dramatic open back.

Long lace extensions trailed behind the dress, while the skirt combined crystal embellishments and duchesse satin.

Although Ming Xi and Elisa Zarzur wore very different gowns, several common elements appeared throughout both designs

Image credits: elisazarzur/Instagram

This is the only other Jonathan Anderson for Dior bridal moment I can’t wait to see Taylor’s pic.twitter.com/pO2M74Nb2B — molly ❤️‍🔥 (@stateofmolly) July 3, 2026

Anderson favored long sleeves, sculptural construction, dramatic backs, and couture craftsmanship over trendy details. Both dresses balanced elegance with modernity, creating bridal looks that felt timeless without appearing traditional.

Those similarities have led fashion fans to speculate about Swift’s custom Dior gown.

While official images remain under wraps, Anderson’s previous bridal work suggests he may have brought the same attention to structure, detail, and craftsmanship to one of the most anticipated celebrity wedding dresses in recent memory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11)

Swift’s wedding gown represented more than just another couture commission for Anderson.

According to reports, it marked the designer’s first haute couture wedding dress created for a world-famous celebrity bride.

The singer completed the look with Cartier jewelry, custom Christian Louboutin shoes, and her vintage-inspired engagement ring.

“Those looks are going to be iconic,” wrote one user

Image credits: MikaMoriOO

Image credits: CourtneySong_

Image credits: EleonorGil59745

Image credits: abbazforge001

Image credits: Chris53412

Image credits: 217nObYskxbM9gd

Image credits: zeinistaxxx

Image credits: tswiftroaches3

Image credits: MistyroY22

Image credits: WateringCa27656

Image credits: AllTooKellTMV

Image credits: VintageJewels13