The crystals that I grow directly on the sculptures resemble a magical concentrate, frozen in the doorway of reality—a wise yet invisible hand carefully creating a crystal structure, molecule by molecule. I have only partial control over the process. Crystals usually make decisions on their own about how they grow.

The result is always a surprise. Isn’t it magic?

More info: handmadehome.me | Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

54points
Svetlana
POST
View more comments
#2

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

52points
Svetlana
POST
View more comments
#3

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

51points
Svetlana
POST
R Carson
R Carson
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How do you grow crystals?

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

49points
Svetlana
POST
Rui
Rui
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had a whale of a time admiring this

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#5

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

44points
Svetlana
POST
Bird Nerd
Bird Nerd
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So weird, yet so epic, yet so pretty.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#6

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

43points
Svetlana
POST
Rui
Rui
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gary waht have they done to you

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

43points
Svetlana
POST
Loki Kat
Loki Kat
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Chubby adorable fantasy toad!

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#8

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

39points
Svetlana
POST
Softsquatch
Softsquatch
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is really, really beautiful!

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#9

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

39points
Svetlana
POST
Norma
Norma
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So delicate, ethereal, beautiful...

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#10

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

38points
Svetlana
POST
Kathi K White
Kathi K White
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love it! He is on his own slow time...hey, what did the snail say on the back of his friend turtle?...... WEEEEEEEEE! LOL

3
3points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

36points
Svetlana
POST
#12

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

35points
Svetlana
POST
Loki Kat
Loki Kat
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is another favorite!!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#13

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

33points
Svetlana
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

32points
Svetlana
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

29points
Svetlana
POST
View more comments
#16

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

28points
Svetlana
POST
Loki Kat
Loki Kat
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolute favorite!!

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

26points
Svetlana
POST
View more comments
#18

Artist Grows Crystals On Her Dreamy Sculptures

Report

25points
Svetlana
POST
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
𝔓𝔲𝔯𝔭𝔩𝔢 ℜ𝔞𝔢𝔑
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Narrator: "This is your brain on creativity. KEEP CREATING." ✿◕ ‿ ◕✿

8
8points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!