“It’s Cremated”: Unhinged Vinted Listing For A Dior Handbag Goes Viral — And People Can’t Keep It Together

Buying used stuff is a great, sustainable alternative to just getting everything new. Since e-commerce and shipping has become so widespread, it’s really easier than ever to find, say, a specific luxury handbag or items for a Halloween costume online. But this also means that rather “enterprising” folks will try to sell you anything.

A woman went viral after sharing an unhinged Vinted listing she found, of a Dior bag that was literally burnt to a crisp. People online debated selling culture and mocked the listing’s idea of still, somehow, being able to use the item.

Shopping online for second-hand items is all fun and games until someone lists a burnt bag for £80

Burned damaged Dior handbag with missing parts and zipp pull charm listed on resale app Vinted.

Image credits: North-Eye-7290

A woman shared her shock at seeing a literally burnt bag being sold on Vinted

Burnt Dior handbag listed on Vinted with a viral unhinged description causing reactions online.

Image credits: sugarmaminif

Close-up of a damaged Dior handbag charm with text about an unhinged Vinted listing going viral.

Image credits: sugarmaminif

Close-up of damaged Dior handbag charm in viral Vinted listing captioned how greedy with text about lost the plot.

Image credits: sugarmaminif

Screenshot of a viral Vinted listing describing a damaged Dior handbag with an antique effect and missing parts.

Image credits: sugarmaminif

You can watch the full video here

Commenters were just as surprised as her

Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, expressing disbelief over the number of likes received.

Comment on social media saying That is a fossil with 8,953 likes about viral Dior handbag Vinted listing.

Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, reacting humorously to the pricing or description.

Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag showing surprise at the high number of saves.

Comment on a viral Vinted listing discussing price change for a Dior handbag, highlighting strong emotional reactions.

Screenshot of an online comment reading satisfactory quality with crying emojis reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

Comment on viral Vinted listing, mentioning offers and broken heart emoji, related to unhinged Dior handbag sale.

Comment on social media mentioning christian dior in a viral, unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I can’t breathe" with multiple laughing emojis reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

Comment on a social media post reading GUYS ITS GONE- by user T**t with a beetle emoji, showing 27 likes.

User comment reacting to a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag mentioning price increase and shock.

Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, expressing amusement with laughing emojis.

Comment on a social media post with the text Respect the hustle and two crying emojis, reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

Comment reading Its cremated with a crying emoji, part of a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

Comment from Jaytee reacting to a Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with humorous and critical tone.

Social media comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, reacting with the phrase "Kinda fire tho."

The video even went viral on other social media

Tweet discussing a viral Vinted listing for a burnt Christian Dior handbag receiving 44 offers.

Image credits: whotfisjovana

Screenshot of viral unhinged Vinted listing describing a damaged Dior handbag with an antique effect charm.

Image credits: whotfisjovana

Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply reacting to an unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with laughter emoji.

Image credits: sasshion

Unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with viral reactions and people unable to keep it together online.

Image credits: idrathergethf

Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to an unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag described as cremated.

Image credits: aiktp_com

Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing a cremated Dior handbag in an unhinged Vinted listing.

Image credits: MiraKami_

Some thought it could still appeal to niche buyers

Comment from truemeraki3 discussing the value of selling unique items like a cremated Dior handbag on Vinted.

Tweet from THE PARFUM GUY discussing emotional decisions behind purchasing designer and luxurious items.

Image credits: Arnold_Von_Mash

Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply commenting on an unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

Image credits: DeezSneakz

Screenshot of a tweet discussing scammers re-using charms, related to a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

Image credits: mojaveGreen82

Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

Image credits: Sirmaryx

Later, it appeared like the bag was taken down and only the chain was available

Comment on a Vinted listing joking about selling a Dior handbag chain separately for the same price, reflecting viral reactions.

Close-up of an authentic vintage Dior handbag zipper pull charm with CD logo in gold-tone metal.

Others shared their own unhinged finds

Screenshot of a social media comment reading "Nothing beats this diva tho" related to a viral Dior handbag Vinted listing.

Brussels sprout on white background with Vinted listing and 1623 likes, unrelated to Dior handbag viral listing.

Comment on a viral Vinted listing, describing a Dior handbag as cremated and mentioning someone might have bought it.

Hand-drawn orange phone listing on Vinted goes viral for unhinged Dior handbag comparison and cremated description.

Screenshot of a humorous Vinted listing comment about a Dior handbag that has gone viral for being unhinged.

Small dog wearing a green floral dress in a Vinted listing unrelated to Dior handbag viral cremated listing.

Single blueberry Quality Street candy wrapped in blue foil, featured in a unique Vinted listing viral for Dior handbag.