“It’s Cremated”: Unhinged Vinted Listing For A Dior Handbag Goes Viral — And People Can’t Keep It Together

Buying used stuff is a great, sustainable alternative to just getting everything new. Since e-commerce and shipping has become so widespread, it’s really easier than ever to find, say, a specific luxury handbag or items for a Halloween costume online. But this also means that rather “enterprising” folks will try to sell you anything.
A woman went viral after sharing an unhinged Vinted listing she found, of a Dior bag that was literally burnt to a crisp. People online debated selling culture and mocked the listing’s idea of still, somehow, being able to use the item. More info: TikTok
Shopping online for second-hand items is all fun and games until someone lists a burnt bag for £80
Burned damaged Dior handbag with missing parts and zipp pull charm listed on resale app Vinted.
I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
