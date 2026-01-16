Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It’s Cremated”: Unhinged Vinted Listing For A Dior Handbag Goes Viral — And People Can’t Keep It Together
Burnt and damaged Dior handbag from viral Vinted listing, showing melted leather and distorted metal logo charms.
“It’s Cremated”: Unhinged Vinted Listing For A Dior Handbag Goes Viral — And People Can’t Keep It Together

Buying used stuff is a great, sustainable alternative to just getting everything new. Since e-commerce and shipping has become so widespread, it’s really easier than ever to find, say, a specific luxury handbag or items for a Halloween costume online. But this also means that rather “enterprising” folks will try to sell you anything.

A woman went viral after sharing an unhinged Vinted listing she found, of a Dior bag that was literally burnt to a crisp. People online debated selling culture and mocked the listing’s idea of still, somehow, being able to use the item.
More info: TikTok

    Shopping online for second-hand items is all fun and games until someone lists a burnt bag for £80

    Burned damaged Dior handbag with missing parts and zipp pull charm listed on resale app Vinted.

    Burned damaged Dior handbag with missing parts and zipp pull charm listed on resale app Vinted.

    Image credits: North-Eye-7290

    A woman shared her shock at seeing a literally burnt bag being sold on Vinted

    Burnt Dior handbag listed on Vinted with a viral unhinged description causing reactions online.

    Burnt Dior handbag listed on Vinted with a viral unhinged description causing reactions online.

    Image credits: sugarmaminif

    Close-up of a damaged Dior handbag charm with text about an unhinged Vinted listing going viral.

    Close-up of a damaged Dior handbag charm with text about an unhinged Vinted listing going viral.

    Image credits: sugarmaminif

    Close-up of damaged Dior handbag charm in viral Vinted listing captioned how greedy with text about lost the plot.

    Close-up of damaged Dior handbag charm in viral Vinted listing captioned how greedy with text about lost the plot.

    Image credits: sugarmaminif

    Screenshot of a viral Vinted listing describing a damaged Dior handbag with an antique effect and missing parts.

    Screenshot of a viral Vinted listing describing a damaged Dior handbag with an antique effect and missing parts.

    Image credits: sugarmaminif

    You can watch the full video here

    @sugarmaminif don’t even blame them cuz it’s acc a cost of living crisis 🤣🤣 #vinted#vintedfind#thrift#vintageclothing♬ where you at lullaby – j

    Commenters were just as surprised as her

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, expressing disbelief over the number of likes received.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, expressing disbelief over the number of likes received.

    Comment on social media saying That is a fossil with 8,953 likes about viral Dior handbag Vinted listing.

    Comment on social media saying That is a fossil with 8,953 likes about viral Dior handbag Vinted listing.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, reacting humorously to the pricing or description.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, reacting humorously to the pricing or description.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag showing surprise at the high number of saves.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag showing surprise at the high number of saves.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing discussing price change for a Dior handbag, highlighting strong emotional reactions.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing discussing price change for a Dior handbag, highlighting strong emotional reactions.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading satisfactory quality with crying emojis reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading satisfactory quality with crying emojis reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

    Comment on viral Vinted listing, mentioning offers and broken heart emoji, related to unhinged Dior handbag sale.

    Comment on viral Vinted listing, mentioning offers and broken heart emoji, related to unhinged Dior handbag sale.

    Comment on social media mentioning christian dior in a viral, unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

    Comment on social media mentioning christian dior in a viral, unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I can’t breathe" with multiple laughing emojis reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying "I can’t breathe" with multiple laughing emojis reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

    Comment on a social media post reading GUYS ITS GONE- by user T**t with a beetle emoji, showing 27 likes.

    Comment on a social media post reading GUYS ITS GONE- by user T**t with a beetle emoji, showing 27 likes.

    User comment reacting to a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag mentioning price increase and shock.

    User comment reacting to a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag mentioning price increase and shock.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, expressing amusement with laughing emojis.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, expressing amusement with laughing emojis.

    Comment on a social media post with the text Respect the hustle and two crying emojis, reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

    Comment on a social media post with the text Respect the hustle and two crying emojis, reacting to a viral Dior handbag listing.

    Comment reading Its cremated with a crying emoji, part of a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

    Comment reading Its cremated with a crying emoji, part of a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

    Comment from Jaytee reacting to a Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with humorous and critical tone.

    Comment from Jaytee reacting to a Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with humorous and critical tone.

    Social media comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, reacting with the phrase "Kinda fire tho."

    Social media comment on a viral Vinted listing for a Dior handbag, reacting with the phrase "Kinda fire tho."

    The video even went viral on other social media

    Tweet discussing a viral Vinted listing for a burnt Christian Dior handbag receiving 44 offers.

    Tweet discussing a viral Vinted listing for a burnt Christian Dior handbag receiving 44 offers.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    Screenshot of viral unhinged Vinted listing describing a damaged Dior handbag with an antique effect charm.

    Screenshot of viral unhinged Vinted listing describing a damaged Dior handbag with an antique effect charm.

    Image credits: whotfisjovana

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply reacting to an unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with laughter emoji.

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply reacting to an unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with laughter emoji.

    Image credits: sasshion

    Unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with viral reactions and people unable to keep it together online.

    Unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag with viral reactions and people unable to keep it together online.

    Image credits: idrathergethf

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to an unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag described as cremated.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet reacting to an unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag described as cremated.

    Image credits: aiktp_com

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing a cremated Dior handbag in an unhinged Vinted listing.

    Screenshot of a viral tweet discussing a cremated Dior handbag in an unhinged Vinted listing.

    Image credits: MiraKami_

    Some thought it could still appeal to niche buyers

    Comment from truemeraki3 discussing the value of selling unique items like a cremated Dior handbag on Vinted.

    Comment from truemeraki3 discussing the value of selling unique items like a cremated Dior handbag on Vinted.

    Tweet from THE PARFUM GUY discussing emotional decisions behind purchasing designer and luxurious items.

    Tweet from THE PARFUM GUY discussing emotional decisions behind purchasing designer and luxurious items.

    Image credits: Arnold_Von_Mash

    Screenshot of a viral Twitter reply commenting on an unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

    Image credits: DeezSneakz

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing scammers re-using charms, related to a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

    Image credits: mojaveGreen82

    Screenshot of a tweet commenting on a viral unhinged Vinted listing for a Dior handbag.

    Image credits: Sirmaryx

    Later, it appeared like the bag was taken down and only the chain was available

    Comment on a Vinted listing joking about selling a Dior handbag chain separately for the same price, reflecting viral reactions.

    Close-up of an authentic vintage Dior handbag zipper pull charm with CD logo in gold-tone metal.

    Others shared their own unhinged finds

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading "Nothing beats this diva tho" related to a viral Dior handbag Vinted listing.

    Brussels sprout on white background with Vinted listing and 1623 likes, unrelated to Dior handbag viral listing.

    Comment on a viral Vinted listing, describing a Dior handbag as cremated and mentioning someone might have bought it.

    Hand-drawn orange phone listing on Vinted goes viral for unhinged Dior handbag comparison and cremated description.

    Screenshot of a humorous Vinted listing comment about a Dior handbag that has gone viral for being unhinged.

    Small dog wearing a green floral dress in a Vinted listing unrelated to Dior handbag viral cremated listing.

    Single blueberry Quality Street candy wrapped in blue foil, featured in a unique Vinted listing viral for Dior handbag.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
