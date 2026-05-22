ADVERTISEMENT

Human creativity has no limits. All you need is a blank canvas, your preferred tools of the trade, and an idea you can stretch and play around with in many different ways.

If you let your imagination run wild enough, you may just create something that could leave people in amazement. That’s what these people did with their ceramic artwork, which they shared on the Ceramics subreddit for all of its 95,000 weekly visitors to marvel at.

Hopefully, these photos inspire you to take up ceramic art, or any creative endeavor for that matter. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Halloween Cats!

My Halloween Cats!

went_walking_out Report

8points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    People Liked My Last Lamp, So Here's The First One I Ever Made!

    People Liked My Last Lamp, So Here's The First One I Ever Made!

    toaster-poodle Report

    8points
    POST
    #3

    My Husband Is Modest But I Think His Latest Work Is Worth Sharing… Pieces Are Designed With Islamic Geometry

    My Husband Is Modest But I Think His Latest Work Is Worth Sharing… Pieces Are Designed With Islamic Geometry

    backseatromance Report

    8points
    POST
    jihana avatar
    Jihana
    Jihana
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How the heck do you get those lines to align?

    0
    0points
    reply

    Ceramic art is a form of pottery that many people see great benefits in. John Sheppard, who used to work for The Wall Street Journal as a designer, left the company to pursue sculptural ceramics full-time. 

    In an interview with Vogue, he described how the craft has been a form of meditation for him.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Spent A Whole Month Making And Painting This With All My Heart

    Spent A Whole Month Making And Painting This With All My Heart

    MYOSTERY_BIGPOCKET Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Each one is simply wonderful

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #5

    I Made New Illustrated Small Plates

    I Made New Illustrated Small Plates

    yay_she_is_an_artist Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Mixed Media Apple Vase I Made

    Mixed Media Apple Vase I Made

    Mossyy_ Report

    7points
    POST

    “It turns off a higher level of thinking. You have to let go and give in to the unpredictability of it. You can go in with an idea of what you want to make, and the clay doesn’t want to do that,” Sheppard explained. 
    #7

    My Octopus Plate Has Been Fired!

    My Octopus Plate Has Been Fired!

    Etmokih Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Finally Finished My Portfolio For Grad School Applications!

    Finally Finished My Portfolio For Grad School Applications!

    Damonchat Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Teapots I’ve Made

    Teapots I’ve Made

    Big_Midnight_4722 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others see making ceramic art as a source of tension release and stress reduction. For ceramicist Luisa Caccioti, the tactile nature of the craft is a unique sensory experience that can help in decompressing. 

    “The simple pleasure of molding clay into a desired shape can be incredibly therapeutic, allowing you to temporarily disconnect from the information overload and endless tasks of daily life,” Caccioti said.
    #10

    Ceramic Faux Sponges

    Ceramic Faux Sponges

    RestEqualsRust Report

    6points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd love to get one of this for my partner just to see the confusion on his face trying to wash up

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Trying To Determine Worth Of My Wife’s Creations

    Trying To Determine Worth Of My Wife’s Creations

    Intrepid_Rock5339 Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    In My High School Ceramics Class, I Made A Calcifer Candle Holder/Decoration As A Christmas Gift For My Best Friend Who Loves Studio Ghibli

    In My High School Ceramics Class, I Made A Calcifer Candle Holder/Decoration As A Christmas Gift For My Best Friend Who Loves Studio Ghibli

    Crumble_Pop Report

    6points
    POST

    Caccioti also mentioned other benefits of making ceramic art, including enhanced creativity and nonverbal self-expression, as well as new friendships that form from a shared interest. 

    But her biggest takeaway is the sense of accomplishment from creating something out of nothing.
    #13

    Goats Painted In Glaze

    Goats Painted In Glaze

    winksquiffler Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    6 Years In And I’m Still Obsessed With Adding Glitter Inlay To My Work!

    6 Years In And I’m Still Obsessed With Adding Glitter Inlay To My Work!

    Clayladykatie Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Finally Completed A Full Tea Set

    Finally Completed A Full Tea Set

    ckayshears Report

    6points
    POST

    “There's a special satisfaction that comes from creating something from start to finish, especially when it serves a purpose or enhances your surroundings,” Caccioti said. “This creative process can boost your happiness and self-confidence, instilling a sense of pride in your achievements.”

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    “Summer 2020”

    “Summer 2020”

    MrCougardoom Report

    5points
    POST
    #17

    My First Makers Market!

    My First Makers Market!

    Damonchat Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Hand Built Snail 🐌

    Hand Built Snail 🐌

    sag_marpen Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Christmas Present!!!

    Christmas Present!!!

    madam_oh712 Report

    5points
    POST
    annjeppesen avatar
    Ann Jeppesen
    Ann Jeppesen
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    https://www.hammerlyceramics.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqBbVJdQiVa5ZYxpvHidWTmBndlFk5Hblddl0mBDBNxUosEQizY

    #20

    I Like To Make Butter Dishes In The Shape Of A House. I Glaze After Modeling, And After Biscuit Firing I Cover It All With Black Glaze And Wipe It. Cone 6 Firing And Here Is The Result

    I Like To Make Butter Dishes In The Shape Of A House. I Glaze After Modeling, And After Biscuit Firing I Cover It All With Black Glaze And Wipe It. Cone 6 Firing And Here Is The Result

    zolychka Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Agnes!

    Agnes!

    _Siobhian_ Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Portrait Of My Cat Timothy

    Portrait Of My Cat Timothy

    kaitlyn-s Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    A Stemmed Cup I Made Fresh Out Of The Kiln

    A Stemmed Cup I Made Fresh Out Of The Kiln

    inblueviolet Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    My GF’s First Vase In Her Beginner Ceramic Class

    My GF’s First Vase In Her Beginner Ceramic Class

    Training_Control_343 Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Carved A Swan Cup For My Wife

    Carved A Swan Cup For My Wife

    MrCougardoom Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    This Is My Ceramic Bowl. Yesterday, My Mom Saw Me And Said, “Are You Eating From That Ugly Bowl Again?”

    This Is My Ceramic Bowl. Yesterday, My Mom Saw Me And Said, “Are You Eating From That Ugly Bowl Again?”

    Soulofkalypso Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Frida Kahlo Inspired Ceramic Game Boy And Tamagotchi Series

    Frida Kahlo Inspired Ceramic Game Boy And Tamagotchi Series

    MYOSTERY_BIGPOCKET Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    My Pricing Formula Failed Me!

    My Pricing Formula Failed Me!

    Puzzleheaded-Idea-31 Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Mackerel Mug

    Mackerel Mug

    TheRulerOfCheese Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Dragon Mug I Made For My Boyfriend!

    Dragon Mug I Made For My Boyfriend!

    Mantiscraft Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    One Of My Latest Work

    One Of My Latest Work

    Suliman_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Potion Bottles

    Potion Bottles

    KtB_Pottery Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    How About Some Frogs?

    How About Some Frogs?

    Em_Art Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    A Violin-Inspired Incense Hook I Made To Celebrate 14 Years Of Playing. 🎶🏺

    A Violin-Inspired Incense Hook I Made To Celebrate 14 Years Of Playing. 🎶🏺

    lightcalm0 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    I Received This Ceramic Pot For Christmas. It Must Be One Of The Most Delicate Things I Own

    I Received This Ceramic Pot For Christmas. It Must Be One Of The Most Delicate Things I Own

    dhitsisco Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Finished!

    Finished!

    ClayTotem Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Just Finished This Ceramic Cat Lamp — How Does He Look?

    Just Finished This Ceramic Cat Lamp — How Does He Look?

    The_Hlyna Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Mugs And Cups All Done! Happy, Happy!

    Mugs And Cups All Done! Happy, Happy!

    mothandravenstudio Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Terracotta Pot I Made For My Big Jade Plant

    Terracotta Pot I Made For My Big Jade Plant

    jpmuldoon Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Still Perfecting These Horongs. What Do You Think?

    Still Perfecting These Horongs. What Do You Think?

    MYOSTERY_BIGPOCKET Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    My Pottery Moonjar Sold For 2000 $ On Display. Today Is A Meaningful Day!

    My Pottery Moonjar Sold For 2000 $ On Display. Today Is A Meaningful Day!

    one_ceramic Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Wanted To Share My Enigma (2024) Stonware Vase, Sprayed By Engobes

    Wanted To Share My Enigma (2024) Stonware Vase, Sprayed By Engobes

    karokuc Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Some More New Stuff From Our Recent Kiln Batch

    Some More New Stuff From Our Recent Kiln Batch

    jonathenleee Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    People At Work Are Disturbed By My Mug

    People At Work Are Disturbed By My Mug

    Stuffdrawnbad Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Experimenting With “2D” Vases

    Experimenting With “2D” Vases

    jkor2 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    First Time Experimenting With Black Clay, Love The Contrast!

    First Time Experimenting With Black Clay, Love The Contrast!

    __jesschen__ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Laika Wip

    Laika Wip

    PhoenixCryStudio Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Finished!

    Finished!

    Helloshapiro Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    My First Semester Of Ceramics!

    My First Semester Of Ceramics!

    Jumpy-Big702 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    My Latest Pieces, All Ready For The Glaze Fire

    My Latest Pieces, All Ready For The Glaze Fire

    MYOSTERY_BIGPOCKET Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    I Just Finished Sculpting, Kiln Next😛

    I Just Finished Sculpting, Kiln Next😛

    avonroenn Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Finished A Couple Days Ago

    Finished A Couple Days Ago

    esthertim Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Three Years Of Collecting Ceramic Art, 61 Pieces By 56 Artists From 14 Countries

    Three Years Of Collecting Ceramic Art, 61 Pieces By 56 Artists From 14 Countries

    Almoturg Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    I've Created (And Am Continuing To Create) A Full Body Of These Porcelain Sculptures. Each Piece Is 20+ Hours

    I've Created (And Am Continuing To Create) A Full Body Of These Porcelain Sculptures. Each Piece Is 20+ Hours

    cierifab Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Ceramics Teacher Told Me I Shouldn't Continue Next Year :(

    Ceramics Teacher Told Me I Shouldn't Continue Next Year :(

    oreoctopus Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Another One Of My Cat Mugs

    Another One Of My Cat Mugs

    Rushsculpture Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    Leave Me Alone

    Leave Me Alone

    bibothebarbarian Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    My Julpture Made It Out Of The Kiln After Sitting For 2 Months

    My Julpture Made It Out Of The Kiln After Sitting For 2 Months

    ficklepickle_ Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Finished Up Grad School Last Spring, Wanted To Share Some Of My Thesis Work :)

    Finished Up Grad School Last Spring, Wanted To Share Some Of My Thesis Work :)

    gabrieljohnpoucher Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    Y’all Liked My Levitating Bowl. Here’s More Ploop

    Y’all Liked My Levitating Bowl. Here’s More Ploop

    RestEqualsRust Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Judgement’s Glamour Shots

    Judgement’s Glamour Shots

    kittenskull Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow