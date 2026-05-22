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Human creativity has no limits. All you need is a blank canvas, your preferred tools of the trade, and an idea you can stretch and play around with in many different ways.

If you let your imagination run wild enough, you may just create something that could leave people in amazement. That’s what these people did with their ceramic artwork, which they shared on the Ceramics subreddit for all of its 95,000 weekly visitors to marvel at.

Hopefully, these photos inspire you to take up ceramic art, or any creative endeavor for that matter. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!