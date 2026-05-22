61 Ceramic Works Of Art That Prove Creativity Has No Limits (New Pics)
Human creativity has no limits. All you need is a blank canvas, your preferred tools of the trade, and an idea you can stretch and play around with in many different ways.
If you let your imagination run wild enough, you may just create something that could leave people in amazement. That’s what these people did with their ceramic artwork, which they shared on the Ceramics subreddit for all of its 95,000 weekly visitors to marvel at.
Hopefully, these photos inspire you to take up ceramic art, or any creative endeavor for that matter. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
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My Halloween Cats!
People Liked My Last Lamp, So Here's The First One I Ever Made!
My Husband Is Modest But I Think His Latest Work Is Worth Sharing… Pieces Are Designed With Islamic Geometry
Ceramic art is a form of pottery that many people see great benefits in. John Sheppard, who used to work for The Wall Street Journal as a designer, left the company to pursue sculptural ceramics full-time.
In an interview with Vogue, he described how the craft has been a form of meditation for him.
Spent A Whole Month Making And Painting This With All My Heart
I Made New Illustrated Small Plates
Mixed Media Apple Vase I Made
“It turns off a higher level of thinking. You have to let go and give in to the unpredictability of it. You can go in with an idea of what you want to make, and the clay doesn’t want to do that,” Sheppard explained.
My Octopus Plate Has Been Fired!
Finally Finished My Portfolio For Grad School Applications!
Teapots I’ve Made
Others see making ceramic art as a source of tension release and stress reduction. For ceramicist Luisa Caccioti, the tactile nature of the craft is a unique sensory experience that can help in decompressing.
“The simple pleasure of molding clay into a desired shape can be incredibly therapeutic, allowing you to temporarily disconnect from the information overload and endless tasks of daily life,” Caccioti said.
Ceramic Faux Sponges
Trying To Determine Worth Of My Wife’s Creations
In My High School Ceramics Class, I Made A Calcifer Candle Holder/Decoration As A Christmas Gift For My Best Friend Who Loves Studio Ghibli
Caccioti also mentioned other benefits of making ceramic art, including enhanced creativity and nonverbal self-expression, as well as new friendships that form from a shared interest.
But her biggest takeaway is the sense of accomplishment from creating something out of nothing.
Goats Painted In Glaze
6 Years In And I’m Still Obsessed With Adding Glitter Inlay To My Work!
Finally Completed A Full Tea Set
“There's a special satisfaction that comes from creating something from start to finish, especially when it serves a purpose or enhances your surroundings,” Caccioti said. “This creative process can boost your happiness and self-confidence, instilling a sense of pride in your achievements.”
“Summer 2020”
My First Makers Market!
Hand Built Snail 🐌
Christmas Present!!!
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