The first Super Bowl was played in 1967 on January 15th and the halftime was dedicated to music from the very beginning. However, up until the 1990s, the halftime show wasn’t as exciting as it featured university marching bands, drill teams and other performances to entertain the sport fans.

Although the Super Bowl was always the most watched television program in the US, other broadcasters wanted to counterprogram the halftime break, so to fight it, the Super Bowl introduced pop music and invited some of the biggest names in the music industry. It started in 1991 when New Kids on the Block performed the halftime show and the show in 1993 featured Michael Jackson.

What is surprising about the halftime show is that the NFL doesn’t pay the artists, so they are performing for free. However, they do cover the costs for the performers and their crew and even family and friends.