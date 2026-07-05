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The wedding everyone had been talking about finally happened, and it was every bit as star-studded as fans expected.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, transforming one of the world’s most famous venues into a romantic garden-inspired wedding space.

With around 1,000 guests in attendance, the celebration quickly became one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

The guest list read like a Hollywood awards show.

Music stars, actors, athletes, directors, and supermodels all gathered to celebrate the couple's big day.

Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Karlie Kloss, Jessica Chastain, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Kravitz, Ethan Hawke, Adam Sandler, and Steven Spielberg were just some of the famous faces spotted arriving for the festivities.

With the wedding reportedly being a black-tie affair, guests arrived dressed to impress.

Some chose timeless elegance, while others embraced bold colors, dramatic silhouettes, and eye-catching accessories.

Swift’s closest friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, leaned into classic glamour with sparkling gowns, while Jennifer Lopez delivered old-Hollywood sophistication in a velvet look reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn.

Karlie Kloss turned heads in a champagne-colored column gown, and Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt appeared to give a subtle nod to New York City with a Statue of Liberty-inspired ensemble.

Of course, when a guest list is this famous, fashion becomes almost as big a talking point as the wedding itself.

Here are the celebrities who delivered the best looks and the ones that left people less impressed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.