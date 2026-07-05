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The wedding everyone had been talking about finally happened, and it was every bit as star-studded as fans expected.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, transforming one of the world’s most famous venues into a romantic garden-inspired wedding space.

With around 1,000 guests in attendance, the celebration quickly became one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

The guest list read like a Hollywood awards show.

Music stars, actors, athletes, directors, and supermodels all gathered to celebrate the couple's big day.

Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Camila Cabello, Jack Antonoff, the Haim sisters, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Karlie Kloss, Jessica Chastain, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Kravitz, Ethan Hawke, Adam Sandler, and Steven Spielberg were just some of the famous faces spotted arriving for the festivities.

With the wedding reportedly being a black-tie affair, guests arrived dressed to impress.

Some chose timeless elegance, while others embraced bold colors, dramatic silhouettes, and eye-catching accessories.

Swift’s closest friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, leaned into classic glamour with sparkling gowns, while Jennifer Lopez delivered old-Hollywood sophistication in a velvet look reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn.

Karlie Kloss turned heads in a champagne-colored column gown, and Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt appeared to give a subtle nod to New York City with a Statue of Liberty-inspired ensemble.

Of course, when a guest list is this famous, fashion becomes almost as big a talking point as the wedding itself.

Here are the celebrities who delivered the best looks and the ones that left people less impressed at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

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#1

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in a sparkly pink gown at Taylor Swift's wedding, showcasing celebrity fashion.

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    #2

    Jessica Alba

    A celebrity guest in a sequined gold skirt and black top, highlighting unique styles at Taylor Swift’s wedding.

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    #3

    Kelsea Ballerini

    A celebrity in an olive green satin dress, showing wedding style, for Taylor Swift's wedding.

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    #4

    Jennifer Lopez

    Jennifer Lopez in a striking black gown with a voluminous skirt at Taylor Swift's wedding, displaying celebrity elegance.

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    #5

    Karlie Kloss

    A celebrity in a elegant gold gown, epitomizing the best-dressed celebrities at Taylor Swift’s wedding.

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    #6

    Gracie Hunt

    A blonde woman in a sparkling green gown stands on stairs. She is one of the best-dressed celebrities at Taylor Swift's wedding.

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    #7

    Natalia Bryant

    A woman in a blue strapless gown smiles, showcasing celebrity wedding fashion. One of the best-dressed celebrities at Taylor Swift's wedding.

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    #8

    Selena Gomez

    Selena Gomez in a shimmering gold gown and heels at Taylor Swift's wedding, highlighting celebrity style.

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    #9

    Fergie

    A celebrity in a gold sequin jumpsuit with a black feathered boa, displaying a bold wedding guest look at Taylor Swift's wedding.

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    #10

    Ed Sheeran

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    1point
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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a black tie wedding. You don't wear a t-shirt.

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    #11

    Camila Cabello

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    1point
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    #12

    Zoe Kravitz

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    #13

    Dakota Johnson

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    #14

    Bradley Cooper

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    #15

    Jason Sudeikis

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    #16

    Benson Boone

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    #17

    Abigail Anderson

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    #18

    Dita Von Teese

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    #19

    Lena Dunham

    A guest in a vibrant pink top and black skirt, showcasing the varied celebrity wedding fashion at Taylor Swift’s wedding.

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    #20

    Jessica Chastain

    A celebrity with red hair and a dark green velvet top, showcasing wedding fashion, for Taylor Swift's wedding.

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    #21

    Gracie Abrams

    A woman with short dark hair in a shimmering red dress poses. This celebrity shows wedding guest style.

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    #22

    Patrick And Brittany Mahomes

    A couple dressed in formal attire stands by a window with a city view. They are celebrities at Taylor Swift's wedding.

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    #23

    Ice Spice

    A woman with bright orange hair winks, showing a fashion moment. This look could be one of the worst-dressed celebrities at Taylor Swift's wedding.

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